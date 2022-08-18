Udonis Haslem to make announcement on NBA future on Sunday at youth camp

Ira Winderman: Udonis Haslem will be making official announcement of his future plans with the NBA on Sunday at his youth camp. Cannot fathom such an informal venue for a retirement setting. Heat already have extended open invitation to return. He would fill final roster spot under luxury tax.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem will announce his decision on whether he’ll return for a 20th season on Sunday afternoon at his basketball and cheer kids camp at Miami High, where he attended high school. – 1:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem is in the building to watch Bam Adebayo in the pro league – 8:01 PM
Udonis Haslem @ThisIsUD
🚨Almost sold out!🚨Hit the link to register for my @CSA_Camps youth basketball and cheer camp this weekend Aug 20 and 21! I’ll be at Miami Senior High with my brother @Bam Adebayo 💯 Open to ages 7-18, all skill levels. Proceeds benefitting @UD_Foundation https://t.co/XVjbo7BgTf pic.twitter.com/qLWXCgBCMy – 5:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Heat forward and captain Udonis Haslem still noncommittal on 20th season: ‘I go back and forth’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:21 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat forward and captain Udonis Haslem still noncommittal on 20th season: ‘I go back and forth’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Haslem on why his thinking has changed a bit, Kyle Lowry and how he has remained connected to the Heat’s young players – 5:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Udonis Haslem remains noncommittal regarding 20th season with Heat, ‘Thinking about it’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:59 PM
Udonis Haslem discussed grants Monday at Nova Southeastern University. What he wouldn’t grant, however, was definitive insight on what comes next regarding his NBA career. “I don’t know,” Haslem said after completing a presentation on behalf of his foundation. “We’re thinking about it. But either way, I’m always going to be a part of the Heat family. I ain’t going nowhere, whether I play or not. I’m always going to impact that organization.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 15, 2022
Although the intent to return for a 20th season with the Miami Heat had appeared evident, based on the team’s approach with its roster this offseason, the veteran power forward continued to defer an announcement. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 15, 2022
While it seems Miami has no choice but to run it back with their current roster, as they don’t have the cap space to add another player assuming veteran Udonis Haslem returns, an NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney that the Heat will have a “Plan B” in place. “I think a guy they will keep an eye on is Gordon Hayward,” the exec said of the Charlotte Hornets’ 6-foot-7 All-Star forward. -via Heavy.com / August 4, 2022
