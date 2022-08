Udonis Haslem to make announcement on NBA future on Sunday at youth camp

While it seems Miami has no choice but to run it back with their current roster, as they don’t have the cap space to add another player assuming veteran Udonis Haslem returns, an NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney that the Heat will have a “Plan B” in place. “I think a guy they will keep an eye on is Gordon Hayward,” the exec said of the Charlotte Hornets’ 6-foot-7 All-Star forward. -via Heavy.com / August 4, 2022