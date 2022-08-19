Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss friendly against Turkey due to back pain

Dionysis Aravantinos: BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss tonight’s game against Turkey with back pain.
Source: Twitter
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out for tonight’s game vs Turkey due to back soreness #HellasBasketball #FeartheDeer – 1:29 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
SOLD OUT
Last prep game for Greece and Turkey – Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to play pic.twitter.com/9Uk7etAWPK – 5:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Greece played its last friendly game without Giannis Antetokounmpo in a match that drew only a small amount of fans.
Dimitris Itoudis would like FIBA to change the way rosters for major tournaments are constructed and gave a historical example for it 🧐
basketnews.com/news-176653-di… – 4:34 AM
Greece played its last friendly game without Giannis Antetokounmpo in a match that drew only a small amount of fans.
Dimitris Itoudis would like FIBA to change the way rosters for major tournaments are constructed and gave a historical example for it 🧐
basketnews.com/news-176653-di… – 4:34 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Sandro Mamukelashvili having a moment after the game 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/deA1z9Twy0 – 6:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play on the second day of the Acropolis tournament, but Greece was still victorious 🇬🇷💪
Kostas Sloukas and Tyler Dorsey led Greece over Georgia in OAKA:
basketnews.com/news-176647-gr… – 5:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Georgia leads 37-34 Greece at half time. Greece plays withouth Giannis tonight. Greeks shot poorly from deep (2/17)
Tyler Dorsey is Greece’s topscorer in the 1st half with 7 points (2-8 FG)
Solid first half by Sandro Mamukelashvili (10pts, 3rebs).
#HellasBasketball #GoGeorgia – 2:57 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
No Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight, but Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo are on the floor flying around against Georgia, while Sandro Mamukelashvili is doing the same thing on the other side.
Strong start for Mamu. 6 points, 2 rebounds, a steal, a block in the first 4 minutes. – 2:19 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo became the second player in NBA history to record at least 30p/15r in a playoff game while shooting less than 50% on FG and FT:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 48.0 FG%
✅ 44.4 FT%
He joined Wilt Chamberlain, who did so twice. pic.twitter.com/ICZcMHtb1G – 2:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Cedi Osman was scoreless in the first half, but in the second he had 15 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Decent second half for Osman who will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece tomorrow night (08/19, 21.00 pm local time).
#BizBirlikteyiz #Cavs #LetEmKnow – 1:08 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Greece vs. Georgia #FIBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo OUT
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 11:08 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After a great Summer League, Sandro Mamukelashvili (@Sandro Mamukelashvili) talks to BasketNews about @_GeoBasketball in the @EuroBasket, Greece, Italy & his aspirations with the @Bucks.
He also recalls a night out with Giannis Antetokounmpo & Nikos Galis ⬇️
basketnews.com/news-176597-sa… – 9:59 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sandro Mamukelashvili at @SdnaGr on Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Giannis is a warrior! He puts everything on the line. He’s the guy who doesn’t care about anything but how he’s going to be the best player every day and how he’s going to be the most competitive guy”. #FeartheDeer – 9:32 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sat down w/ @Sandro Mamukelashvili and he reflected on his rookie season at Bucks, his development, expectations, Giannis effect, which Bucks teammate he would like to recruit to the Georgia national team and more. #FearTheDeer #GoGeorgia
Interview at @SdnaGr: sdna.gr/mpasket/994661… – 7:07 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Happy birthday big boy ❤️😍 #Big1 pic.twitter.com/9ISU2apiTo – 6:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Another superior performance from 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo, as Greece overcome Poland’s barrier 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S46BmwdRWE – 4:11 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a typical day in the office vs Poland tonight.
24 points
5-8 FG
12-19 FT
4 rebounds
2 steals
1 assist
23 minutes
Greece defeated 101-78 Poland in Day 1 of Acropolis Tournament in Athens.
#GREPOL #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/81vKR57MP0 – 4:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nick Calathes throws alley-oop from half court to Kostas Antetokounmpo 😯
🎥 @ert_world pic.twitter.com/xVoAHJAIHy – 3:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Greece lead 50-37 Poland at half time in Day 1 of the Acropolis Tournament.
Giannis Antetokounmpo started very well. 17 pts, 4-6 FG, 7-9 FT, 3 rebs, 1 asts.
#hellasbasketball #GREPOL #FearTheDeer – 2:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo needed 5’30” minutes in 1st quarter to make his presence felt on the floor. 10 points, 2-3 FG and 1 reb, 1 ast so far.
Greece leads 27-10 Poland after the 1st quarter. #hellasbasketball #GREPOL #Fearthedeer – 2:26 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Coming up – Giannis-Luka-Jokic playing BASKETBALL almost at the same time
Slovenia vs Serbia in Ljubljana, Greece vs Poland in Athens pic.twitter.com/ebIM4bzrSy – 1:43 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama compared himself to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. He also found parallels on the defensive end with Rudy Gobert 👀 pic.twitter.com/KJAn2HfpMC – 12:29 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“Giannis is special and coach Itoudis is doing a great job”
Coach Budenholzer likes what he is seeing from the Greek national team #eurobasket2022
eurohoops.net/en/national-te… – 12:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG+RPG last season:
42.3 — Embiid
41.5 — Giannis
40.9 — Jokic
@215muse pic.twitter.com/W5c1Ug76uz – 10:05 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo to be tested against Poland, Georgia, and Turkey #FIBA
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 5:53 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Better today than yesterday 💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/AybGrFk5Om – 4:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest +/- over the last 5 seasons:
2,287 — Giannis
2,163 — Gobert
2,034 — Tatum pic.twitter.com/UJj04YVtAC – 3:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 8,000+ PTS, 1,500+ REB, 1,500+ AST over the last 5 seasons:
— Giannis
— DeMar
— Harden
— LeBron
— Westbrook
— Jokic pic.twitter.com/82UqbRrmaJ – 2:32 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo felt a discomfort in his back and for precautionary reasons he’ll miss tonight’s prep game against Turkey. -via Twitter / August 19, 2022
On the heels of his second appearance in friendly action Wednesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play against Georgia Thursday. In the latter stages of the training camp, Greece will conclude the 31st International Tournament Acropolis Aegean facing Turkey Friday. After being rested today, the Greek Freak is expected to be part of the final test before official games take over the schedule next week. -via EuroHoops.net / August 18, 2022
Timpf highlighted the fact that LeBron was second only to Giannis in the in made field-goals in the restricted per game (6.5), converting at a 75.3% clip. Giannis shot 76% from the restricted area and averaged 6.6 makes per game. “So basically, LeBron James through 19 seasons, with all the mileage on his body, with the horrific [floor] spacing that the Lakers had last year with Russell Westbrook on the court, the 22nd ranked three-point efficiency team in the league, with all of those factors working against him, he was every bit as productive and efficient getting the basket as Giannis. That’s outrageous.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 18, 2022
