LeBron James will play in Crawsover this weekend

LeBron James will play in Crawsover this weekend

Main Rumors

LeBron James will play in Crawsover this weekend

August 19, 2022- by

By |

Jamal Crawford: 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 I thought it was gonna be a movie… now it’s HISTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This will be a day like we’ve NEVER SEEN @KingJames WILL BE PLAYING @thecrawsover PRO AM!!!!!!!!!!! It’s O-V-E-R ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
Source: Twitter @JCrossover

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron is taking his talents to @thecrawsover in Seattle 👀
(h/t @Jamal Crawford) pic.twitter.com/SDJX60QJPx7:22 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The last time LeBron played in Seattle.
January 16, 2007.
Putting the 🔩 on future teammate Ray Allen.
@thecrawsover is going to be awesome this weekend. pic.twitter.com/QiSQmdONVq7:09 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Wade produce Netflix documentary on 2008 ‘Redeem Team’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/19/leb…5:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most seasons with 2,000+ points:
12 — Karl Malone
11 — Michael Jordan
10 — Lebron James
9 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pic.twitter.com/x8Ih52ymJU4:15 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Why now? … Because LeBron believes in the Lakers.”
@Brian Windhorst, @Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon discuss LeBron’s extension and the current state of the Lakers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I2wlGhuWJc1:39 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rivalries with Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James being r… youtu.be/y76Dw-ZJqkw via @YouTube12:23 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade executive produce a Netflix documentary about Team USA in the 2008 Olympic Games
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam…11:33 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Lakers options now that LeBron has extended contract, a look at the Cavs & which teams are “all in” this season (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps) spoti.fi/3pvW1xo10:52 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Cool things on this moving list of top 10 career earners in NBA history (projected thru 2028):
• Jermaine O’Neal, Joe Johnson & Al Horford making appearances
• Kevin Garnett STILL being #2 in 2022
• LeBron outlasting the rest of the ’03 draft class
• Beal getting the bag 💰 pic.twitter.com/GVMm4l5Sxr9:30 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @John Hollinger & Duncan, on LeBron’s extension, Simmons settlement, the playoff series that most changed our opinion on a player, why we should/n’t have a max salary, and more hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/summe…8:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron vs Steph head-to-head matchups (regular season and playoffs):
LeBron — Steph —
31/10/8 24/5/6
50/36/70% 44/40/92%
Steph is up 24-17 against King James. pic.twitter.com/p9E7Zp5wR37:38 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The latest from Lakerland on LeBron James’ contract extension and the Lakers’ ongoing attempts to keep adding to the cast around him: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-lakers-p…7:30 PM

More on this storyline

Jorge Sierra: The last time LeBron James was held to single-digits in scoring... * George W. Bush was the U.S. president * Shaq’s Heat were defending champions * Nash was the reigning MVP * KD was in college * Night at the Museum was No. 1 in box office charts * The iPhone had not yet been released pic.twitter.com/ILdpueJs5z -via Twitter @hoopshype / August 19, 2022

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home