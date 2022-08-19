LeBron James will play in Crawsover this weekend

Jamal Crawford: 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 I thought it was gonna be a movie… now it’s HISTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This will be a day like we’ve NEVER SEEN @KingJames WILL BE PLAYING @thecrawsover PRO AM!!!!!!!!!!! It’s O-V-E-R ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
Source: Twitter @JCrossover
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron is taking his talents to @thecrawsover in Seattle 👀
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The last time LeBron played in Seattle.
January 16, 2007.
Putting the 🔩 on future teammate Ray Allen.
@thecrawsover is going to be awesome this weekend. pic.twitter.com/QiSQmdONVq – 7:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Wade produce Netflix documentary on 2008 ‘Redeem Team’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/19/leb… – 5:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most seasons with 2,000+ points:
12 — Karl Malone
11 — Michael Jordan
10 — Lebron James
9 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pic.twitter.com/x8Ih52ymJU – 4:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Why now? … Because LeBron believes in the Lakers.”
@Brian Windhorst, @Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon discuss LeBron’s extension and the current state of the Lakers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I2wlGhuWJc – 1:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rivalries with Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James being r… youtu.be/y76Dw-ZJqkw via @YouTube – 12:23 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade executive produce a Netflix documentary about Team USA in the 2008 Olympic Games
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 11:33 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Lakers options now that LeBron has extended contract, a look at the Cavs & which teams are “all in” this season (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps) spoti.fi/3pvW1xo – 10:52 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Cool things on this moving list of top 10 career earners in NBA history (projected thru 2028):
• Jermaine O’Neal, Joe Johnson & Al Horford making appearances
• Kevin Garnett STILL being #2 in 2022
• LeBron outlasting the rest of the ’03 draft class
• Beal getting the bag 💰 pic.twitter.com/GVMm4l5Sxr – 9:30 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @John Hollinger & Duncan, on LeBron’s extension, Simmons settlement, the playoff series that most changed our opinion on a player, why we should/n’t have a max salary, and more hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/summe… – 8:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron vs Steph head-to-head matchups (regular season and playoffs):
LeBron — Steph —
31/10/8 24/5/6
50/36/70% 44/40/92%
Steph is up 24-17 against King James. pic.twitter.com/p9E7Zp5wR3 – 7:38 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The latest from Lakerland on LeBron James’ contract extension and the Lakers’ ongoing attempts to keep adding to the cast around him: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-lakers-p… – 7:30 PM
Jorge Sierra: The last time LeBron James was held to single-digits in scoring... * George W. Bush was the U.S. president * Shaq’s Heat were defending champions * Nash was the reigning MVP * KD was in college * Night at the Museum was No. 1 in box office charts * The iPhone had not yet been released pic.twitter.com/ILdpueJs5z -via Twitter @hoopshype / August 19, 2022
