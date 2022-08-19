NBA executive would trade Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The schedule is out! And the NBA Schedule Czars are back on the Crossover to break it all down:
🎅 How Xmas teams are chosen
😠 How the Durant saga impacted the process
🤪 Why all your conspiracy theories are wrong
And much more!
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 1:00 PM
The schedule is out! And the NBA Schedule Czars are back on the Crossover to break it all down:
🎅 How Xmas teams are chosen
😠 How the Durant saga impacted the process
🤪 Why all your conspiracy theories are wrong
And much more!
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 1:00 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The NBA schedule is out! And the NBA Schedule Czars are back on the Crossover to break it all down:
🎅 How Xmas teams are chosen
😠 How the Durant saga impacted the process
🤪 Why all your conspiracy theories are wrong
And much more!
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 10:00 AM
The NBA schedule is out! And the NBA Schedule Czars are back on the Crossover to break it all down:
🎅 How Xmas teams are chosen
😠 How the Durant saga impacted the process
🤪 Why all your conspiracy theories are wrong
And much more!
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 10:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook vs KD head-to-head stats:
Westbrook — KD —
31/11/9 32/9/3
44/32/83% 54/47/94%
The matchup is tied 5-5. pic.twitter.com/OKGdYnsIAV – 8:30 AM
Westbrook vs KD head-to-head stats:
Westbrook — KD —
31/11/9 32/9/3
44/32/83% 54/47/94%
The matchup is tied 5-5. pic.twitter.com/OKGdYnsIAV – 8:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Do the Nets hope to run it back this season with Durant in the fold? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/18/do-… – 10:21 PM
Do the Nets hope to run it back this season with Durant in the fold? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/18/do-… – 10:21 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jonquel Jones starts the #WNBAPlayoffs in mis-matched KD 15 PEs.
@jus242 🤝 @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/NaLyjEoq4B – 9:42 PM
Jonquel Jones starts the #WNBAPlayoffs in mis-matched KD 15 PEs.
@jus242 🤝 @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/NaLyjEoq4B – 9:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Wonder what the domino effect would’ve been for the current Nets had the Lakers done the Hield trade with Sacramento last summer instead of the Westbrook trade.
Like, would the Kyrie deal have already happened? Would Durant already be gone, too? – 7:50 PM
Wonder what the domino effect would’ve been for the current Nets had the Lakers done the Hield trade with Sacramento last summer instead of the Westbrook trade.
Like, would the Kyrie deal have already happened? Would Durant already be gone, too? – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics and #Suns 1-2 in Kevin Durant’s ‘next team’ odds (via @OddsCheckerUS). pic.twitter.com/n2P9BB9clF – 2:13 PM
#Celtics and #Suns 1-2 in Kevin Durant’s ‘next team’ odds (via @OddsCheckerUS). pic.twitter.com/n2P9BB9clF – 2:13 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
With his contract extension yesterday, LeBron moved back ahead of Durant in the race for most guaranteed earnings in NBA history (and U.S. sports history, actually)
Read more from @kbadenhausen: https://t.co/RH08mvPSp0 pic.twitter.com/smkP7KdLJI – 11:57 AM
With his contract extension yesterday, LeBron moved back ahead of Durant in the race for most guaranteed earnings in NBA history (and U.S. sports history, actually)
Read more from @kbadenhausen: https://t.co/RH08mvPSp0 pic.twitter.com/smkP7KdLJI – 11:57 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“If there was a party at a nightclub, KD would show up with a basketball if he could. … This brother is about ball! … I cannot see him sitting out because he wants to play elsewhere.”
😂 @Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/8h5NFyDQD8 – 11:17 AM
“If there was a party at a nightclub, KD would show up with a basketball if he could. … This brother is about ball! … I cannot see him sitting out because he wants to play elsewhere.”
😂 @Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/8h5NFyDQD8 – 11:17 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“KD, Kyrie, Ben Simmons, you are a top four team in the NBA. You are a title contender, which makes me say to Joe Tsai, tell ’em all … ‘You gonna stay right here and give me this year.'”
—@Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/9UVoPAjMme – 10:57 AM
“KD, Kyrie, Ben Simmons, you are a top four team in the NBA. You are a title contender, which makes me say to Joe Tsai, tell ’em all … ‘You gonna stay right here and give me this year.'”
—@Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/9UVoPAjMme – 10:57 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Throwing this out there because I’m generally curious as to what folks are thinking: Who actually gets traded before the season starts?
K. Durant
D. Mitchell
K. Irving
R. Westbrook
B. Hield
M. Turner
Do you think any move? Some move? None move? I’m very curious on gut feelings. – 9:57 AM
Throwing this out there because I’m generally curious as to what folks are thinking: Who actually gets traded before the season starts?
K. Durant
D. Mitchell
K. Irving
R. Westbrook
B. Hield
M. Turner
Do you think any move? Some move? None move? I’m very curious on gut feelings. – 9:57 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Durant drama, is trade request bad for his legacy? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/17/pbt… – 11:40 PM
PBT Podcast: Durant drama, is trade request bad for his legacy? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/17/pbt… – 11:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Column: Kevin Durant and the Nets need each other, even if both sides won’t admit it trib.al/tTURWPS – 5:54 PM
Column: Kevin Durant and the Nets need each other, even if both sides won’t admit it trib.al/tTURWPS – 5:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: KD responds to a trade report, latest on the Knicks, Jazz talks on Donovan Mitchell, more. @SInow Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 4:01 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: KD responds to a trade report, latest on the Knicks, Jazz talks on Donovan Mitchell, more. @SInow Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 4:01 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Can the Celtics Win A Championship without Kevin Durant? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast | Powered by @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM
Can the Celtics Win A Championship without Kevin Durant? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast | Powered by @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets – following Kevin Durant’s trade request – have seen their nationally-televised games on ABC, ESPN and TNT – slashed in half from last season, from 26 down to 13. They go from five ABC tilts down to just one. #NBA – 3:30 PM
The #Nets – following Kevin Durant’s trade request – have seen their nationally-televised games on ABC, ESPN and TNT – slashed in half from last season, from 26 down to 13. They go from five ABC tilts down to just one. #NBA – 3:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
For the “a trade is coming” crowd based on LeBron extending, I’d assume a Pacers trade is likelier than Kyrie if this is some sort of hint that a deal is imminent. I don’t think that’s the case, but even if it is, Kyrie still feels tied to what happens with KD. – 3:18 PM
For the “a trade is coming” crowd based on LeBron extending, I’d assume a Pacers trade is likelier than Kyrie if this is some sort of hint that a deal is imminent. I don’t think that’s the case, but even if it is, Kyrie still feels tied to what happens with KD. – 3:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most guaranteed career earnings (millions):
$532 — LeBron James
$499 — Kevin Durant
$470 — Steph Curry
$450 — Damian Lillard
👑 pic.twitter.com/zOHQLi3Jus – 3:12 PM
Most guaranteed career earnings (millions):
$532 — LeBron James
$499 — Kevin Durant
$470 — Steph Curry
$450 — Damian Lillard
👑 pic.twitter.com/zOHQLi3Jus – 3:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The league told you all you need to know about what it thinks of the Nets as a marquee franchise moving forward with the Christmas schedule. That’s the NBA’s biggest day — and Kevin Durant is one of the game’s biggest stars — and the Nets are nowhere to be found. – 3:11 PM
The league told you all you need to know about what it thinks of the Nets as a marquee franchise moving forward with the Christmas schedule. That’s the NBA’s biggest day — and Kevin Durant is one of the game’s biggest stars — and the Nets are nowhere to be found. – 3:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The two-year, $97.1M extension, which includes a 15 percent trade kicker, makes LeBron James the highest earning player in NBA history with $532M in guaranteed money. He surpasses Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/UUHMspiKZp – 2:58 PM
The two-year, $97.1M extension, which includes a 15 percent trade kicker, makes LeBron James the highest earning player in NBA history with $532M in guaranteed money. He surpasses Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/UUHMspiKZp – 2:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Off to Hawaii for 10 days! In other words, smart money is on some big Kevin Durant trade breaking within the next 10 days – 1:26 PM
Off to Hawaii for 10 days! In other words, smart money is on some big Kevin Durant trade breaking within the next 10 days – 1:26 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Jaylen Brown reportedly is the best player offered in any Kevin Durant trade package thus far.
However, one team could come out of nowhere and top Boston’s offer. Here are some sleeper teams to keep an eye on during the Durant derby (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 1:05 PM
Jaylen Brown reportedly is the best player offered in any Kevin Durant trade package thus far.
However, one team could come out of nowhere and top Boston’s offer. Here are some sleeper teams to keep an eye on during the Durant derby (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 1:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama compared himself to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. He also found parallels on the defensive end with Rudy Gobert 👀 pic.twitter.com/KJAn2HfpMC – 12:29 PM
Victor Wembanyama compared himself to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. He also found parallels on the defensive end with Rudy Gobert 👀 pic.twitter.com/KJAn2HfpMC – 12:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The NBA loves chaos.
The schedule comes out at 3 p.m.
I urge Sean Marks to trade Kevin Durant around 2:49 p.m. today, just to see what will happen in the 11 minutes that follow. – 10:32 AM
The NBA loves chaos.
The schedule comes out at 3 p.m.
I urge Sean Marks to trade Kevin Durant around 2:49 p.m. today, just to see what will happen in the 11 minutes that follow. – 10:32 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On NBA is live w/@John Karalis!
🏀 The Knicks and Jazz just need to get this Donovan Mitchell trade done already
🏀 Real or Fake: Kevin Durant has hurt his legacy with his trade request
🏀 No NBA games on Election Day
https://t.co/w8wg6IA48K pic.twitter.com/h8YUkIAohQ – 11:02 PM
Locked On NBA is live w/@John Karalis!
🏀 The Knicks and Jazz just need to get this Donovan Mitchell trade done already
🏀 Real or Fake: Kevin Durant has hurt his legacy with his trade request
🏀 No NBA games on Election Day
https://t.co/w8wg6IA48K pic.twitter.com/h8YUkIAohQ – 11:02 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Talking TV media scene, NBA voting gambit, KD vs. aggregation and more with @sportsrapport at 8:15 PT live callin.com/room/industry-… – 10:14 PM
Talking TV media scene, NBA voting gambit, KD vs. aggregation and more with @sportsrapport at 8:15 PT live callin.com/room/industry-… – 10:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets to get less national TV exposure thanks to Kevin Durant drama #nba nypost.com/2022/08/16/net… via @nypostsports – 9:22 PM
#Nets to get less national TV exposure thanks to Kevin Durant drama #nba nypost.com/2022/08/16/net… via @nypostsports – 9:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report Pelicans unwilling to put Ingram in trade for Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/16/ano… – 5:50 PM
Another report Pelicans unwilling to put Ingram in trade for Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/16/ano… – 5:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Two teams expected to battle for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Evan Mobley vs. Scottie Barnes. Darius Garland vs. Fred VanVleet. #Cavs and Raptors. Sounds like a spicy opener to me
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/08/c… – 2:09 PM
Two teams expected to battle for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Evan Mobley vs. Scottie Barnes. Darius Garland vs. Fred VanVleet. #Cavs and Raptors. Sounds like a spicy opener to me
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/08/c… – 2:09 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Tyler Herro tells Jake Paul that he wants Miami to run it back instead of trading for Donovan Mitchell or Kevin Durant (Via @betr ) pic.twitter.com/QiQEeBqIpP -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 19, 2022
Andrew Bogut: An easy way for KD to get out of @joetsai1999 ‘s @BrooklynNets that no NBA analyst is discussing. A simple tweet: “Free Hong Kong, Free Taiwan”. Gone the next day….. -via Twitter / August 19, 2022
Windhorst: So from what I can gather, it appears he and the Nets are looking forward to meeting up in training camp. Whether Kevin Durant is there and his level of buy-in, that’s the big question. But right now, I think the Nets want to run this team back and they’re hoping Kevin Durant agrees. The way they’re conducting trade talks and the prices they are asking has teams out there thinking they don’t really want to trade Kevin Durant anyway. They want to bring this team back. We’ll see if Kevin Durant goes along with that in training camp. -via YouTube / August 18, 2022
Watching NBA players in action isn’t always financially feasible for many basketball fans. But for just 15 dollars, fans at Highland High got to see NBA stars like former Ute Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards, his former Utah teammate Delon Wright, who is also with the Wizards, Denver Nuggets star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes put on a show Tuesday night. -via ABC4 / August 10, 2022
“It feels good to put on a show,” said Barnes, a budding star with the Toronto Raptors. “Do it for the kids, do it for the people that can’t got out and see an NBA game. This is a good opportunity for them to watch us play here, and we had a good amount of talent in the gym tonight.” -via ABC4 / August 10, 2022
As these pro-am leagues continue to grow, expect to see even more NBA players join in. “For sure,” Barnes said. “I love playing in the pro-ams, these pick-up games. So, next off season, I’ll probably do it way more.” -via ABC4 / August 10, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Scottie Barnes, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.