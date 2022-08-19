Netflix to release documentary about 2008 Olympic Redeem Team produced by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rivalries with Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James being r… youtu.be/y76Dw-ZJqkw via @YouTube – 12:23 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade executive produce a Netflix documentary about Team USA in the 2008 Olympic Games
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 11:33 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Lakers options now that LeBron has extended contract, a look at the Cavs & which teams are “all in” this season (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps) spoti.fi/3pvW1xo – 10:52 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Cool things on this moving list of top 10 career earners in NBA history (projected thru 2028):
• Jermaine O’Neal, Joe Johnson & Al Horford making appearances
• Kevin Garnett STILL being #2 in 2022
• LeBron outlasting the rest of the ’03 draft class
• Beal getting the bag 💰 pic.twitter.com/GVMm4l5Sxr – 9:30 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @John Hollinger & Duncan, on LeBron’s extension, Simmons settlement, the playoff series that most changed our opinion on a player, why we should/n’t have a max salary, and more hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/summe… – 8:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron vs Steph head-to-head matchups (regular season and playoffs):
LeBron — Steph —
31/10/8 24/5/6
50/36/70% 44/40/92%
Steph is up 24-17 against King James. pic.twitter.com/p9E7Zp5wR3 – 7:38 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The latest from Lakerland on LeBron James’ contract extension and the Lakers’ ongoing attempts to keep adding to the cast around him: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-lakers-p… – 7:30 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
How long can @LeBron James outrun father time? 👴
(h/t Low_Piece_2828/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/vfEuK9wnXU – 6:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers officially announced their contract extension with LeBron James. – 4:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Los Angeles Lakers officially announce contract extension for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/bglc988JDr – 4:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve signed LeBron James to a two-year extension: pic.twitter.com/PAxdG3X7Ud – 4:03 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Watch the title of NBA player with the most career on-court earnings 🏀💰 get passed from Shaq to KG to @LeBron James 👑
BAR! CHART! RACE! 📊🏇
(data from @spotrac) pic.twitter.com/n7y0maFqa0 – 12:27 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James had 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 16 assists in a loss to the Blazers in Game 1 of their first-round series.
James became the first (and still only) player in NBA history to record at least 20p/15r/15a in a postseason game. pic.twitter.com/w8tQe2fPAd – 12:01 PM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“If you’re putting Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the same team, yes, you could win a world championship with those three.”
👀 @RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/KbGoHmeQ61 – 11:57 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
With his contract extension yesterday, LeBron moved back ahead of Durant in the race for most guaranteed earnings in NBA history (and U.S. sports history, actually)
Read more from @kbadenhausen: https://t.co/RH08mvPSp0 pic.twitter.com/smkP7KdLJI – 11:57 AM
Jorge Sierra: By the time his contract comes to an end, LeBron James will have made $532 million on NBA salaries alone. That’s roughly the same as Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade combined. -via Twitter @hoopshype / August 17, 2022
Dwyane Wade recently made a guest appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, and it was an opportunity for the Heat icon to get brutally honest with his thoughts on why their Big 3 garnered so much hate. Wade was quick to point out that the way they teamed up to win a title wasn’t much different from how other iconic teams did it in the past (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “If you think about it, no one gives backlash to any championships that Larry Bird won, that Magic Johnson won, that Michael Jordan won,” Wade said. “… You don’t win championships without playing with other guys that are great, first of all.” -via Clutch Points / August 13, 2022
It was at this point where Wade decided to drop a shocking truth bomb about how the hatred for the Heat was racially motivated: “We knew that some of the hate was because of our skin color,” he claimed. “Because of being Black men and deciding to control the fate of our careers. … So, when we had the power, when we had the moment, we took it. But some of the hate came because we were three Black guys who decided and changed the way that the NBA probably would ever be because of that decision.” -via Clutch Points / August 13, 2022
“[LeBron James] recognizes that it could lead up all the way to the trade deadline before that type of deal could occur.” – Dave McMenamin on the Lakers improving their roster via potential Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield/Myles Turner, or Utah trades. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 19, 2022
L.A. has nonetheless pledged to James that it will indeed continue to aggressively pursue upgrades. League sources say James, in fact, has been assured that the Lakers are willing to trade both of their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if a trade that costs them both picks can realistically position the Lakers to return to contender status. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 18, 2022
Marc Stein: LeBron James has officially signed his two-year, $97.1 million contract extension. pic.twitter.com/MHtidPyWcb -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 18, 2022
