Nets want win-now talent in Kyrie Irving trade

The Nets’ current stance, sources say, is that they are unwilling to send out Irving in a trade if the deal solely brings back future assets. They apparently want win-now talent in return to part with Irving, despite all of the turmoil that has engulfed the Nets for months.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Sidery @esidery
Lakers update from @Adrian Wojnarowski:
– Probably no move available to vault them to Finals contender
– Willing to offer 2027 + 2029 picks for Kyrie Irving, but Nets are not interested preferring a win-now package
– Unwilling to include both picks to Pacers for Buddy Hield + Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/SY9mF7SAkd – 8:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Wonder what the domino effect would’ve been for the current Nets had the Lakers done the Hield trade with Sacramento last summer instead of the Westbrook trade.
Like, would the Kyrie deal have already happened? Would Durant already be gone, too? – 7:50 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving ‘invested’ in playing for Nets, Insider says nj.com/nets/2022/08/n… – 1:24 PM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“If you’re putting Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the same team, yes, you could win a world championship with those three.”
👀 @RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/KbGoHmeQ61 – 11:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie in 29 games last season:
27.4 PPG
5.8 APG
47/42/92%
Predict his 2022/23 statline. pic.twitter.com/R2VGBlAMJ1 – 11:03 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“KD, Kyrie, Ben Simmons, you are a top four team in the NBA. You are a title contender, which makes me say to Joe Tsai, tell ’em all … ‘You gonna stay right here and give me this year.'”
—@Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/9UVoPAjMme – 10:57 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Throwing this out there because I’m generally curious as to what folks are thinking: Who actually gets traded before the season starts?
K. Durant
D. Mitchell
K. Irving
R. Westbrook
B. Hield
M. Turner
Do you think any move? Some move? None move? I’m very curious on gut feelings. – 9:57 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj: “Lakers have two real assets to put out there to do a significant trade– their 2027 and 2029 picks, if unprotected, have a lot of value on the marketplace.”
Woj says Lakers are willing to deal them for Kyrie, but Nets not interested. LAL not offering both picks to Indy. – 7:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
For the “a trade is coming” crowd based on LeBron extending, I’d assume a Pacers trade is likelier than Kyrie if this is some sort of hint that a deal is imminent. I don’t think that’s the case, but even if it is, Kyrie still feels tied to what happens with KD. – 3:18 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
With LeBron’s extension officially done, have to wonder if the Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving kicks up another notch very soon. – 3:02 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kyrie Irving breaks out the upcoming Nike Kyrie 9 in a pickup run.
📷: @MovingPictureNY pic.twitter.com/hNMxCZRtNs – 12:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Part 2 with @Trevor_Lane from @Lakers Nation! We discuss whether Russ can be brought into training camp, pros and cons of a Kyrie trade, and what’s at stake this season. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/can… – 11:39 AM
More on this storyline
Yet sources say that the prospect of acquiring a focused Irving, or a similarly splashy acquisition, does still hold that kind of appeal to the Lakers even at the costly price. Sources confirm that they would be willing to surrender both firsts in tandem with Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract to acquire Irving (although it’s unclear if the picks would be unprotected or protected). I’m told, however, that the Nets have steadfastly rejected that pitch. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 18, 2022
The Nets have consistently rebuffed the idea of taking on Westbrook and insist they won’t be swayed by mere draft compensation … attractive as it is. It would thus require a third team, barring a change in Brooklyn’s approach, to facilitate an Irving-to-the-Lakers move. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 18, 2022
Brian Windhorst: I think Kyrie Irving is invested in being a Brooklyn Net next year. Obviously there was some turmoil with his contract extension not happening. He realizes his best path moving forward to get the contract he wants in Brooklyn or elsewhere is to have a very good season. -via YouTube / August 18, 2022
