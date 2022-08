Pacers GM on Tyrese Haliburton: We see him as being the next Reggie Miller

It’s not uncommon for professional athletes to have hobbies outside of their sport. Many love to golf. Others play tennis or bowl or cook. For NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller, it’s mountain biking. He recently told The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay that he’ll even think about his training schedule or upcoming races while he’s calling a game. Miller became so good at cycling that he races at a level just below “pro.” But Miller, 56, doesn’t think he’ll ever race professionally . -via Yahoo! Sports / July 22, 2022