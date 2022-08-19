Pacers GM on Tyrese Haliburton: We see him as being the next Reggie Miller

While Tyrese Haliburton may not be comfortable with that label just yet, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan has no qualms about describing Haliburton as the team’s centerpiece going forward. “We’re gonna build our team around him,” Buchanan told Basketball News. “We see him as hopefully being the next Reggie Miller. We had a Reggie Miller mural painted on a building in downtown Indianapolis, and I think our dream is that one day Tyrese will have [his own] up somewhere in downtown Indianapolis.”
Source: Alex Kennedy @ basketballnews.com
Source: Alex Kennedy @ basketballnews.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Pacers have given Tyrese Haliburton the keys to their franchise.
Chad Buchanan: “We’re gonna build our team around him. We see him as hopefully the next Reggie Miller.”
@Tyrese Haliburton opens up about the Kings’ trade, Indy’s future, his summer, more: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-in… – 3:40 PM
The Pacers have given Tyrese Haliburton the keys to their franchise.
Chad Buchanan: “We’re gonna build our team around him. We see him as hopefully the next Reggie Miller.”
@Tyrese Haliburton opens up about the Kings’ trade, Indy’s future, his summer, more: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-in… – 3:40 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers where I dive into some clever lineups the Pacers could use this coming season:
-Going all in on the future
-The best defensive 5 Carlisle can deploy
-Haliburton + shooters… better know as all shooters
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjBReXt pic.twitter.com/c4HgF8Fdbk – 10:42 AM
New Locked On Pacers where I dive into some clever lineups the Pacers could use this coming season:
-Going all in on the future
-The best defensive 5 Carlisle can deploy
-Haliburton + shooters… better know as all shooters
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjBReXt pic.twitter.com/c4HgF8Fdbk – 10:42 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield return to Sacramento to face their former Kings team on Nov. 30.
Domantas Sabonis was injured and did not make the return trip to Indiana last season. His return to face his former Pacers team is Feb. 3. – 3:22 PM
Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield return to Sacramento to face their former Kings team on Nov. 30.
Domantas Sabonis was injured and did not make the return trip to Indiana last season. His return to face his former Pacers team is Feb. 3. – 3:22 PM
More on this storyline
Marianne Stanley, presented byCathy Rush (‘08), Lisa Leslie (‘15), Nancy Lieberman (‘96) Hugh Evans, presented by Reggie Miller (‘12), George Gervin (‘96) Theresa Shank-Grentz, presented by Cathy Rush (‘08), Charles Barkley (’06), Vivian Stringer (‘09) Del Harris, presented by Nancy Lieberman (‘96), John Calipari (‘15), Sidney Moncrief (‘19) Lou Hudson, presented by Spencer Haywood (‘15), Jamaal Wilkes (‘12) Larry Costello, presented by Billy Cunningham (‘86), Wayne Embry (‘99), Bob Dandridge (’21) Radivoj Korac, presented by Spencer Haywood (‘15) -via HoopHall.com / August 15, 2022
It’s not uncommon for professional athletes to have hobbies outside of their sport. Many love to golf. Others play tennis or bowl or cook. For NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller, it’s mountain biking. He recently told The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay that he’ll even think about his training schedule or upcoming races while he’s calling a game. Miller became so good at cycling that he races at a level just below “pro.” But Miller, 56, doesn’t think he’ll ever race professionally. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 22, 2022
“It was either sink or swim,” Miller said. “I’ll never be pro, I’m too old to be pro, but I want to be the next level down in my age group. I want to see how far I can take this. And the only way to do that is to go against the best in the 55 to 59 [age group].” -via Yahoo! Sports / July 22, 2022
Haliburton isn’t taking this opportunity for granted. He admits that he has dreamed of being a team’s focal point since his childhood, and he’s ready for everything that being “the guy” entails. “As a kid, I would’ve f****n’ killed for this, so it’s fun to be a part of,” Haliburton said. “And at the end of the day, it’s just basketball. And the things in life that come with it, I’m just gonna be who I am and share my values on certain things… I just take it naturally and have fun with it. It’s a great opportunity for me.” -via basketballnews.com / August 19, 2022
Haliburton truly thought he would finish his career in Sacramento, so he was heartbroken when the Kings ended their marriage after just 109 games. It didn’t help that the Kings assured him that he had nothing to worry about the day before the trade. “Before I got traded, I felt invincible,” Haliburton told Basketball News. “I was playing really well. Right before I got traded, I had 13 [points] and 17 [assists]. They kept bringing up trade rumors and I wouldn’t even bat an eye because I’m like, ‘There’s no way that they actually would trade me.’ I wasn’t worried. And I think that [trade] just made me look at having more self-awareness and realizing I’m not bigger than the ultimate picture.” -via basketballnews.com / August 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.