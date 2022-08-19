Pacers GM on Tyrese Haliburton: We see him as being the next Reggie Miller

Pacers GM on Tyrese Haliburton: We see him as being the next Reggie Miller

Pacers GM on Tyrese Haliburton: We see him as being the next Reggie Miller

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Pacers have given Tyrese Haliburton the keys to their franchise.
Chad Buchanan: “We’re gonna build our team around him. We see him as hopefully the next Reggie Miller.”
@Tyrese Haliburton opens up about the Kings’ trade, Indy’s future, his summer, more: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-in…3:40 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers where I dive into some clever lineups the Pacers could use this coming season:
-Going all in on the future
-The best defensive 5 Carlisle can deploy
-Haliburton + shooters… better know as all shooters
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjBReXt pic.twitter.com/c4HgF8Fdbk10:42 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield return to Sacramento to face their former Kings team on Nov. 30.
Domantas Sabonis was injured and did not make the return trip to Indiana last season. His return to face his former Pacers team is Feb. 3. – 3:22 PM

More on this storyline

Marianne Stanley, presented byCathy Rush (‘08), Lisa Leslie (‘15), Nancy Lieberman (‘96) Hugh Evans, presented by Reggie Miller (‘12), George Gervin (‘96) Theresa Shank-Grentz, presented by Cathy Rush (‘08), Charles Barkley (’06), Vivian Stringer (‘09) Del Harris, presented by Nancy Lieberman (‘96), John Calipari (‘15), Sidney Moncrief (‘19) Lou Hudson, presented by Spencer Haywood (‘15), Jamaal Wilkes (‘12) Larry Costello, presented by Billy Cunningham (‘86), Wayne Embry (‘99), Bob Dandridge (’21) Radivoj Korac, presented by Spencer Haywood (‘15) -via HoopHall.com / August 15, 2022
It’s not uncommon for professional athletes to have hobbies outside of their sport. Many love to golf. Others play tennis or bowl or cook. For NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller, it’s mountain biking. He recently told The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay that he’ll even think about his training schedule or upcoming races while he’s calling a game. Miller became so good at cycling that he races at a level just below “pro.” But Miller, 56, doesn’t think he’ll ever race professionally. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 22, 2022
“It was either sink or swim,” Miller said. “I’ll never be pro, I’m too old to be pro, but I want to be the next level down in my age group. I want to see how far I can take this. And the only way to do that is to go against the best in the 55 to 59 [age group].” -via Yahoo! Sports / July 22, 2022
Tyrese Haliburton: Drew League Sunday👀 -via Twitter @TyHaliburton22 / August 5, 2022

