Shaquille O'Neal declares Stephen Curry the best player in the world

“All those guys were very encouraging and motivating. Steph, Draymond, all them,” Wiggins said of Golden State’s veterans on The VC Show. “They all did a lot for me in a lot of different ways. One thing they all do is they all hold you accountable. When you do something wrong, they’re gonna get at you. But the thing that I love about them is that when you do it right, they’re gonna be the first people to come up to you and congratulate you. I feel like that goes a long way. They’ve taught me a lot on and off the court, so I cherish those guys.” -via Clutch Points / August 18, 2022