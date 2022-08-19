Shaquille O'Neal declares Stephen Curry the best player in the world

Shaquille O’Neal: I do, but nobody’s going to beat the best player in the world, Stephen Curry.
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Seattle hoops are legendary… Proud The @underrated Tour powered by @rakuten was able to come through the Pacific Northwest. Only 16 players can make it to the Bay, are these the next PNW legends in the making?! Let’s see em!! #StayUnderrated pic.twitter.com/7LREvrY5JL – 3:43 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mike James explains himself calling Steph Curry one dimensional 🗣️
Full podcast: https://t.co/Gs4im0fTtU pic.twitter.com/bGNp7TNP1v – 11:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mike James revealed that he has no bad feelings about Stephen Curry
In the recent URBONUS podcast episode, AS Monaco’s point guard explained that many might have taken his words out of context 👇
basketnews.com/news-176634-mi… – 11:12 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Highest-paid Lakers ever
Kobe Bryant: $328,237,108
LeBron James: $295,099,479 (including last deal)
Anthony Davis: $215,303,305 (same)
Shaquille O’Neal: $144,749,716
Pau Gasol: $120,116,000 – 4:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most guaranteed career earnings (millions):
$532 — LeBron James
$499 — Kevin Durant
$470 — Steph Curry
$450 — Damian Lillard
👑 pic.twitter.com/zOHQLi3Jus – 3:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
One of the coolest games on the Warriors’ schedule for the 2022-23 season: In San Antonio against the Spurs on Jan. 13 at the Alamodome
The Alamodome can hold 65,000 fans. Expect a full house to watch Steph Curry and the champs – 3:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Steph Curry-Draymond Green level chemistry from Jamal Murray and Nuggets assistant video coordinator Connor Griffin, who’s on Murray’s Australia trip. pic.twitter.com/9YT0jM9e67 – 1:30 PM
Shaquille O’Neal on Stephen Curry being the best player in the world: Yeah, by far. Hell yeah. As Kenny Smith would tell you, you can have a category, but the real ones are recognized by the championships that you have. Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career. -via YouTube / August 19, 2022
In the recent URBONUS podcast episode, James said that he has no bad feelings about Steph, and many took his words out of context. “I think I said a lot of controversial things in general because I think outside the box. But for some reason, every time I mention Steph Curry, everybody gets mad, and everybody assumes I don’t like him,” James smiled. “But I think he’s amazing. To be honest, he changed basketball. Like seven years ago, everybody started shooting threes and playing small ball. Not only because of him. Like 75% of him, and then like the other 25% the Warriors. I don’t have a problem with him,” James told on the BasketNews show. -via BasketNews / August 19, 2022
“All those guys were very encouraging and motivating. Steph, Draymond, all them,” Wiggins said of Golden State’s veterans on The VC Show. “They all did a lot for me in a lot of different ways. One thing they all do is they all hold you accountable. When you do something wrong, they’re gonna get at you. But the thing that I love about them is that when you do it right, they’re gonna be the first people to come up to you and congratulate you. I feel like that goes a long way. They’ve taught me a lot on and off the court, so I cherish those guys.” -via Clutch Points / August 18, 2022
