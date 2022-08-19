Trae Young on his partnership with Dejounte Murray: Kind of scary, people don't understand how dynamic we can be

VINCENT GOODWILL: And, yeah, you guys, in Atlanta, you guys have made steps as far as improving your team, bringing in Dejounte Murray. That’s gonna be the best backcourt guy you’ve ever played with. How do you see that sort of pairing working, considering he’s been a point guard throughout his career, and both of you guys can probably play on or off the ball? TRAE YOUNG: Yeah, I mean that’s kind of scary, if you think about it. I mean, I think people don’t really understand, I mean, how dynamic of a backcourt that can be, I mean, with two guys who can score. I mean, both can score 20 plus. Both can get nine plus assists a game. You can’t really double one or the other, and if you do, you really pick your poison, because we have other weapons around. So it’s gonna be a fun season, and I think, I mean, having another guard, like Dejounte, who can playmake and that sort of thing, it’s gonna to be good for us.
Source: Yahoo Sports Videos @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo Sports Videos @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young on his optimism in playing next to Dejounte Murray, calling it “scary” pic.twitter.com/x6dqpIIwIQ – 4:23 PM
New for @YahooSports: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young on his optimism in playing next to Dejounte Murray, calling it “scary” pic.twitter.com/x6dqpIIwIQ – 4:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Atlanta Hawks guard and Seattle’s kid, Dejounte Murray, is at Climate Pledge Arena for Seattle Storm Washington Mystics playoff game and he represents Storm colours. #TrueToAtlanta #TakeCover #WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/GDZegFFNko – 11:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks guard and Seattle’s kid, Dejounte Murray, is at Climate Pledge Arena for Seattle Storm Washington Mystics playoff game and he represents Storm colours. #TrueToAtlanta #TakeCover #WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/GDZegFFNko – 11:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: We kick off our season outlook series with the great @BTRowland on the fascinating Atlanta Hawks and the pairing of Trae and Dejounte. Join us! duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 8:51 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: We kick off our season outlook series with the great @BTRowland on the fascinating Atlanta Hawks and the pairing of Trae and Dejounte. Join us! duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steph and Trae on the same floor is something else pic.twitter.com/fx8pfUAB65 – 4:48 PM
Steph and Trae on the same floor is something else pic.twitter.com/fx8pfUAB65 – 4:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs will have to wait awhile to face Dejounte Murray: Feb. 11 in Atlanta and March 19 in S.A. – 3:11 PM
Spurs will have to wait awhile to face Dejounte Murray: Feb. 11 in Atlanta and March 19 in S.A. – 3:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG+APG last season:
38.1 — Trae
37.2 — Luka
36.5 — LeBron
@NBAMuse24 pic.twitter.com/dXn0HNeU1x – 2:04 PM
Most PPG+APG last season:
38.1 — Trae
37.2 — Luka
36.5 — LeBron
@NBAMuse24 pic.twitter.com/dXn0HNeU1x – 2:04 PM
More on this storyline
Paul Garcia: February 11 is the first time the Spurs will face Dejounte Murray with the Hawks -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / August 17, 2022
Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks will host the Orlando Magic on Oct. 21, which will highlight the first meeting between star guard Dejounte Murray and the No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / August 16, 2022
Tomer Azarl: “Good entertainment, that Orlando-Atlanta matchup, that Paolo [Banchero], Dejounte [Murray] sh*t. But they from the same city, so pretty sure it’s all for the love of the game.” Paul George on the Paolo-Dejounte kerfuffle. -via Twitter / August 10, 2022
VINCENT GOODWILL: Well, clearly, the archetype that people have always compared you to has been Stephen Curry. Was that inspiring for you to see him go back, and get back to the mountaintop, and do it the way he did it? TRAE YOUNG: Yeah, I mean, it was just as fine as when he won his first one by himself with KT, and I was in middle school and high school back then, so I remember being a kid watching him back then, and just being a fan then, and now. I mean, being in the league, going against him, I think our games are different, but they’re similar in certain areas, and I definitely want to be a champion, so he’s set the standard. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 19, 2022
VINCENT GOODWILL: And now, just as your evolution as a player, you’ve grown, clearly. You had the most points and the most assists last year. Individually, how do you go into another season where you’re like, I accomplished all these things individually, but what are my goals individually for next season? TRAE YOUNG: I mean, to be honest with you, I never have individual goals going into the season. Like, I know, if we’re a top-three seed, I’m gonna be an All-Star, like, just the way I play, and maybe I can bring another guy with me. That’s how I think going into this season. Like, I’m more team– my main focus is to win, because I want to bring some of these people with me to the top. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 19, 2022
Overtime is looking to launch new leagues — and now it has an extra $100 million to make it happen. The company raised nine digits in a Series D round led by Formula 1 and Atlanta Braves parent company Liberty Media and Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global team. -via Front Office Sports / August 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.