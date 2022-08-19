Trae Young on his partnership with Dejounte Murray: Kind of scary, people don't understand how dynamic we can be

Trae Young on his partnership with Dejounte Murray: Kind of scary, people don't understand how dynamic we can be

August 19, 2022

VINCENT GOODWILL: And, yeah, you guys, in Atlanta, you guys have made steps as far as improving your team, bringing in Dejounte Murray. That’s gonna be the best backcourt guy you’ve ever played with. How do you see that sort of pairing working, considering he’s been a point guard throughout his career, and both of you guys can probably play on or off the ball? TRAE YOUNG: Yeah, I mean that’s kind of scary, if you think about it. I mean, I think people don’t really understand, I mean, how dynamic of a backcourt that can be, I mean, with two guys who can score. I mean, both can score 20 plus. Both can get nine plus assists a game. You can’t really double one or the other, and if you do, you really pick your poison, because we have other weapons around. So it’s gonna be a fun season, and I think, I mean, having another guard, like Dejounte, who can playmake and that sort of thing, it’s gonna to be good for us.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young on his optimism in playing next to Dejounte Murray, calling it “scary” pic.twitter.com/x6dqpIIwIQ4:23 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 12:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Atlanta Hawks guard and Seattle’s kid, Dejounte Murray, is at Climate Pledge Arena for Seattle Storm Washington Mystics playoff game and he represents Storm colours. #TrueToAtlanta #TakeCover #WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/GDZegFFNko11:24 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: We kick off our season outlook series with the great @BTRowland on the fascinating Atlanta Hawks and the pairing of Trae and Dejounte. Join us! duncdon.supportingcast.fm8:51 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
The People who doubted gonna hear us the Loudest – 6:33 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 12:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steph and Trae on the same floor is something else pic.twitter.com/fx8pfUAB654:48 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs will have to wait awhile to face Dejounte Murray: Feb. 11 in Atlanta and March 19 in S.A. – 3:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG+APG last season:
38.1 — Trae
37.2 — Luka
36.5 — LeBron
@NBAMuse24 pic.twitter.com/dXn0HNeU1x2:04 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 12:40 PM

VINCENT GOODWILL: And now, just as your evolution as a player, you’ve grown, clearly. You had the most points and the most assists last year. Individually, how do you go into another season where you’re like, I accomplished all these things individually, but what are my goals individually for next season? TRAE YOUNG: I mean, to be honest with you, I never have individual goals going into the season. Like, I know, if we’re a top-three seed, I’m gonna be an All-Star, like, just the way I play, and maybe I can bring another guy with me. That’s how I think going into this season. Like, I’m more team– my main focus is to win, because I want to bring some of these people with me to the top. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 19, 2022
Overtime is looking to launch new leagues — and now it has an extra $100 million to make it happen. The company raised nine digits in a Series D round led by Formula 1 and Atlanta Braves parent company Liberty Media and Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global team. -via Front Office Sports / August 9, 2022

