Aaron Gordon joins Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am League

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jamal Crawford managed to gather an All-Star cast, spearheaded by LeBron James, for his upcoming CrawsOver Classic in Seattle.
The stacked lineup includes two prominent NBA rookies 🎯
basketnews.com/news-176712-le… – 4:52 AM
Jamal Crawford managed to gather an All-Star cast, spearheaded by LeBron James, for his upcoming CrawsOver Classic in Seattle.
The stacked lineup includes two prominent NBA rookies 🎯
basketnews.com/news-176712-le… – 4:52 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jamal Crawford has turned the @crawsover in Seattle into the summer’s most star-studded event:
LeBron James (4x Champ, 18x All-Star)
Jayson Tatum (3x All-Star)
Trae Young (2x All-Star)
Isaiah Thomas (2x All-Star)
Dejounte Murray (1x All-Star)
Paolo (No. 1 pick)
Chet (No. 2 pick) – 12:49 AM
Jamal Crawford has turned the @crawsover in Seattle into the summer’s most star-studded event:
LeBron James (4x Champ, 18x All-Star)
Jayson Tatum (3x All-Star)
Trae Young (2x All-Star)
Isaiah Thomas (2x All-Star)
Dejounte Murray (1x All-Star)
Paolo (No. 1 pick)
Chet (No. 2 pick) – 12:49 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
My number 1 take away so far is that Serbians LOVE Aaron Gordon. I had no idea. – 9:54 AM
My number 1 take away so far is that Serbians LOVE Aaron Gordon. I had no idea. – 9:54 AM
More on this storyline
Seattle is open for business. Just ask the hundreds of overnight campers who hunkered outside Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion on a balmy Friday night. The line began outside the pavilion’s main doors and snaked down Third Ave. West past a construction site behind the building and extended along West Ewing St. They arrived at 4 p.m. Friday once their pied piper Jamal Crawford — aka the Godfather of Seattle Basketball — announced via Twitter that LeBron James was returning to Seattle for the first time in 15 years. -via Seattle Times / August 20, 2022
“I was 11 when they left,” said 25-year-old Derek Hong who lives in Lynnwood. “I remember going to their games on $10 tickets. My dad would take me. I loved going to those games. I remember watching rookie KD (Kevin Durant). I miss those days and it would be really fun to experience that again.” -via Seattle Times / August 20, 2022
“Us camping out basically shows the NBA that we’re passionate about our basketball,” said 26-year-old Murtada Al-Harab who lives in Mukilteo. “We actually care. We’d love a team back. Us being out here for 24 hours shows that we’re passionate fans and we deserve a team.” -via Seattle Times / August 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.