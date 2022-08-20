Cavs had sign-and-trade conversations with Dallas about Collin Sexton

Chris Fedor: The Cavs have had conversations with Dallas about a sign and trade for Collin Sexton. But if you’re talking about a sign-and-trade, the Cavs need something back that is going to be valuable to them. And neither the Jazz nor the Mavericks have the pieces that the Cavs would want back in a sign and trade for Colin.
Source: Hayden Grove @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Source: Hayden Grove @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell and Colin Sexton are among those who are expected to play tonight at Miami Pro League.
Livestreaming coverage of the games will start tonight at 6:30 on caffeine.tv/Playmaker/prof…. – 2:57 PM
Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell and Colin Sexton are among those who are expected to play tonight at Miami Pro League.
Livestreaming coverage of the games will start tonight at 6:30 on caffeine.tv/Playmaker/prof…. – 2:57 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: Where we are today is the same place that we’ve been. Collin (Sexton) and his camp want more than what the Cavs are willing to give and what the Cavs think they should give for somebody like Collin. If you’re looking at it from the Cavs’ point of view, they are saying, Hey, we’re giving you a multi-year deal, worth $40 million. That’s not nothing, right? -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / August 20, 2022
Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell and Colin Sexton among those scheduled to play tonight at Miami Pro League per Caffeine.tv, which is scheduled to live stream. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / August 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.