Giannis Antetokounmpo MRI on back returns clean, expected to play in World Cup qualifiers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo recently said he’d be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls later in his career
Tim Legler hopes the 2x MVP stays in Milwaukee #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/JvuCJO7qss2:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in a Game 2 win over the Magic in their first-round series.
He’s one of five players in NBA history to record at least 25p/15r/5a in each of his first two games of a postseason. pic.twitter.com/peXv4Lh13j12:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Two years ago today, Giannis had his first 20/20 playoff game:
28 PTS
20 REB
5 AST
Dominant. pic.twitter.com/xbqAuAaM9k11:53 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo chatting with Bucks and Greek national team assistant coach, Josh Oppenheimer.
Bucks in Greece
#FearTheDeer #HellasBasketball pic.twitter.com/JiOYD77Qv34:46 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
No Giannis? Kostas Antetokounmpo puts the team on his shoulders against Turkey ✊
1️⃣9️⃣ points
1️⃣2️⃣ rebounds
1️⃣ assist
2️⃣ steals
1️⃣ block pic.twitter.com/aGYm86unXE4:45 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece takes down Turkey #FIBA
eurohoops.net/en/national-te…4:13 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kostas Antetokounmpo vs Turkey
19 points
13 rebounds
9-13 FG
8-10 2P
1-3 3P
1 assist
2 steals
1 block
27 ranking
He was sensational tonight. Greece defeated 89-80 Turkey in Day 3 of Acropolis Tournament.
#HellasBasketball pic.twitter.com/8wtuk7vUCL4:11 PM

GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
OAKA is packed tonight and everyone is chanting “Thanasis” for Thanasis #Antetokounmpo. pic.twitter.com/xl6pXt3SUQ3:31 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo clumsily fell to the floor, got up after a few seconds and immediately asked to play again.
Beast! #HellasBasketball #FeartheDeer3:16 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Thanasis Antetokounmpo was down on the floor after jumping up in the air for an alley-oop and getting knocked down, but he got back up after a little while and walked to the Greek bench.
Now checking back in the game. – 3:15 PM

On the heels of his second appearance in friendly action Wednesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play against Georgia Thursday. In the latter stages of the training camp, Greece will conclude the 31st International Tournament Acropolis Aegean facing Turkey Friday. After being rested today, the Greek Freak is expected to be part of the final test before official games take over the schedule next week. -via EuroHoops.net / August 18, 2022

 

