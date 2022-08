Giannis Antetokounmpo MRI on back returns clean, expected to play in World Cup qualifiers

On the heels of his second appearance in friendly action Wednesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play against Georgia Thursday . In the latter stages of the training camp, Greece will conclude the 31st International Tournament Acropolis Aegean facing Turkey Friday. After being rested today, the Greek Freak is expected to be part of the final test before official games take over the schedule next week. -via EuroHoops.net / August 18, 2022