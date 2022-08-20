Hundreds of people camp out overnight in Seattle to watch LeBron James

Seattle is open for business. Just ask the hundreds of overnight campers who hunkered outside Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion on a balmy Friday night. The line began outside the pavilion’s main doors and snaked down Third Ave. West past a construction site behind the building and extended along West Ewing St. They arrived at 4 p.m. Friday once their pied piper Jamal Crawford — aka the Godfather of Seattle Basketball — announced via Twitter that LeBron James was returning to Seattle for the first time in 15 years.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Today’s @thecrawsover game is an NBA All-Star Game sample.
Some of the best on the floor will play in Seattle. LeBron, Tatum, Murray, Gordon, Thomas, Banchero, Holmgren. It’s a basketball party in Seattle! – 4:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Mark Oct. 7 on your calendars! @netflix will debut a documentary, produced by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, on The Redeem Team – The riveting documentary celebrates the iconic Redeem Team’s thrilling quest to reclaim Olympic Gold for Team USA – Looking forward to this one! pic.twitter.com/AlH7hUsXMn3:27 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Lebron has signed an extension in L.A. thru 2025.
Hear Antonio Daniels & Rick Kamla on why this is so big for the Lakers #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/VCqFPjNhOe12:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James returns to Seattle to play in CrawsOver with Paolo Banchero, Jayson Tatum, more NBA stars
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame…9:35 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jamal Crawford managed to gather an All-Star cast, spearheaded by LeBron James, for his upcoming CrawsOver Classic in Seattle.
The stacked lineup includes two prominent NBA rookies 🎯
basketnews.com/news-176712-le…4:52 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jamal Crawford has turned the @crawsover in Seattle into the summer’s most star-studded event:
LeBron James (4x Champ, 18x All-Star)
Jayson Tatum (3x All-Star)
Trae Young (2x All-Star)
Isaiah Thomas (2x All-Star)
Dejounte Murray (1x All-Star)
Paolo (No. 1 pick)
Chet (No. 2 pick) – 12:49 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LeBron James, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren are playing in @TheCrawsover on Saturday! 😳 What a wild summer for @Jamal Crawford’s Seattle pro-am! – 8:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff triple-doubles over the last 10 season:
20 — LeBron
11 — Westbrook
10 — Draymond
6 — Jokic pic.twitter.com/3VDj1pN0Cj8:33 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron is taking his talents to @thecrawsover in Seattle 👀
(h/t @Jamal Crawford) pic.twitter.com/SDJX60QJPx7:22 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The last time LeBron played in Seattle.
January 16, 2007.
Putting the 🔩 on future teammate Ray Allen.
@thecrawsover is going to be awesome this weekend. pic.twitter.com/QiSQmdONVq7:09 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Wade produce Netflix documentary on 2008 ‘Redeem Team’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/19/leb…5:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most seasons with 2,000+ points:
12 — Karl Malone
11 — Michael Jordan
10 — Lebron James
9 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pic.twitter.com/x8Ih52ymJU4:15 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The last time LeBron was held to single-digits in scoring…
* George W. Bush was the U.S. president
* Shaq’s Heat were defending champions
* Nash was the reigning MVP
* KD was in college
* Night at the Museum was No. 1 in box office charts
* The iPhone had not yet been released pic.twitter.com/ILdpueJs5z4:08 PM

“I was 11 when they left,” said 25-year-old Derek Hong who lives in Lynnwood. “I remember going to their games on $10 tickets. My dad would take me. I loved going to those games. I remember watching rookie KD (Kevin Durant). I miss those days and it would be really fun to experience that again.” -via Seattle Times / August 20, 2022
Clutch Points: The line to see LeBron play in Seattle started last night 😳 (via wildcattaylor/IG) pic.twitter.com/DvASa255B9 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 20, 2022

