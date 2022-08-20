Knicks were turned off by Danny Ainge's initial demands for Donovan Mitchell

The Knicks are still trying to find a way to bring Donovan Mitchell home in a way that makes sense. According to multiple industry sources, the Knicks were turned off by Utah team president Danny Ainge’s initial demands, when he asked in July for a package of seven first-round picks and players. Talks died, but recently there has been renewed back-and-forth.
The Knicks’ major concern, according to sources, is giving away too many future assets, which could leave them stuck in an area far below championship contender. Adding Mitchell, they believe, would be good enough for a 10-game leap to 47 victories. That would put them straight into the playoffs as viable second-round threats. -via New York Post / August 20, 2022
Tim MacMahon: An executive who I respect said he would give up Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant — not for Donovan Mitchell, but for K.D. -via Spotify / August 19, 2022
