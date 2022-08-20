Tom Thibodeau prefers to keep Quentin Grimes over RJ Barrett

There is belief around the league Tom Thibodeau would prefer to give up RJ Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year, and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett. Ainge is hot to acquire Grimes for his Jazz rebuilding plan. One individual believes Grimes would likely be amenable to joining Utah since a Brunson-Mitchell backcourt would a roadblock to ever becoming a Knicks starter.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Give up four first round picks and RJ Barrett for Donovan Mitchell, I would do that”
@Stephen A. Smith tells @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 where the #Knicks & #Jazz trade talks regarding Donovan Mitchell stand right now. pic.twitter.com/HuVHEGLIOb – 10:00 AM
“Give up four first round picks and RJ Barrett for Donovan Mitchell, I would do that”
@Stephen A. Smith tells @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 where the #Knicks & #Jazz trade talks regarding Donovan Mitchell stand right now. pic.twitter.com/HuVHEGLIOb – 10:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Knicks schedule release: Tom Thibodeau’s crew will play on Christmas nypost.com/2022/08/17/kni… via @nypostsports – 12:24 AM
#Knicks schedule release: Tom Thibodeau’s crew will play on Christmas nypost.com/2022/08/17/kni… via @nypostsports – 12:24 AM
More on this storyline
Tommy Beer: Stephen A Smith on SiriumXM w/ @Rick Kamla this afternoon when asked about potential Mitchell deal: “Utah didn’t want Julius Randle, from what I’m told. They don’t want him. The Knicks were willing to unload him. They want RJ Barrett. They want at least 6 1st-round picks.” pic.twitter.com/9Nn7DuwlZe -via Twitter @TommyBeer / August 17, 2022
Over the past few weeks, I’ve written or said or thought some variation of the following line countless times: the Knicks’ B-level offer is better than most of the other suitors’ A-level offers. But how true is that? Which of the Non-Knicks Six can come close to the package New York could cobble together? The Jazz want five or six or seven first-round picks, as well as young players. The Knicks own all of their firsts as well as four from other teams: the Wizards’ in 2023, the Detroit Pistons’ in ‘23, the Dallas Mavericks’ in ‘23 and the Milwaukee Bucks’ in ‘25. All of those are protected. They can deal up to eight first-rounders, including up to four unprotected ones. They could add at least three first-round swaps. They have attractive up-and-comers, including RJ Barrett (who we should assume would not be part of a hypothetical deal), Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin. -via The Athletic / August 9, 2022
There’s been some conflicting reports on the Utah Jazz and RJ Barrett amid the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. While some reports state that the Jazz have had no in interest in Barrett, I don’t believe that is the case. Earlier this month – before reports emerged that Utah was willing to listen on Mitchell trade offers – the Jazz asked the Knicks about a package that included Mitchell Robinson, Barrett, other players, and at least three first-round picks. Around that time, members of the Jazz were also making educated guesses/projections on what an extension for Barrett may look like, per sources. -via SportsNet New York / July 29, 2022
Tony Jones: The Knicks don’t want to unload Derrick Rose. He’s long been a favorite of Tom Thibodeau. I know the Knicks want to hang onto him and Grimes. Those guys are priorities. -via HoopsHype / August 6, 2022
For the second straight year, Grimes began the offseason training with former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway. He then went out and led the Knicks to the NBA Summer League title game in Las Vegas, averaging 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and shooting 41 percent from the floor. -via New York Post / August 4, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.