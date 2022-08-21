Jayson Tatum played with fracture in left wrist last season

In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said he played with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist at the end of last season. Tatum said he injured the wrist with about two months to play in the regular season. The Boston star said he reinjured the wrist in the second round of the playoffs when he was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Tatum said that reinjury occurred when he fell following a dunk that he found on by Antetokounmpo.
According to Tatum, no one but Celtics personnel were aware of the injury. He regularly wore a brace on the injured wrist, but never when the media was present. Tatum said he won’t use the injury as any sort of excuse because “if I’m going out there to play, nothing matters”. -via RealGM / August 21, 2022
“Those three, four days afterward, I was miserable,” Tatum admitted. “I really, really was. It took some time to kinda get out of that funk and just enjoy my life, enjoy being around my son and my family.” -via Clutch Points / August 21, 2022
“It’s just tough,” he continued. “Sometimes I come off as so laid back, I don’t know if people understand how much I invest into this game, how much I care, how hard I work. … But it was just so tough because I literally gave everything that I had. To feel like I ran out, that I didn’t have anything left to give, and we were so close. “I didn’t have an appetite. I didn’t want to talk to anybody. I didn’t want to go anywhere. I was just in my house for like thee, four days straight.” -via Clutch Points / August 21, 2022
