Udonis Haslem returns for 20th season in Miami

One of the main reasons for Haslem’s decision to return was his father, Johnnie, who passed away in August of last year. Johnnie and his son always discussed the goal of playing two decades worth of NBA basketball, now Haslem plans on fulfilling that plan. “I have decided to follow through on what me and my father, and my father talked about,” Haslem announced. “I will finished what I started, I will play 20 years. I will play this year because I talked about that with my father and that’s the root of it. It won’t be the same, it won’t be as easy, but the goal still remains the same. Win and win a championship.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 21, 2022