Udonis Haslem will retire after 2022-23 season

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem is returning to the Heat for a 20th season.
Haslem: “I got one more in me for Pop. Got one more in me for the city. Got one more in me for the team.”
What it means for Haslem and the Heat’s roster …
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat veteran Udonis Haslem to return for 20th and final NBA season
cbssports.com/nba/news/heat-… – 4:15 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Haslem deserving of one last run #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem says he’s coming back for 20th year with Heat (from @AP) apnews.com/article/9af5d5… – 3:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Likely Heat season-opening roster (barring trade):
Adebayo, Butler, Dedmon, Haslem, Herro, Highsmith, Jovic, Lowry, Martin, Oladipo, Robinson, Strus, Vincent, Yurtseven. With Days and Garrett on two-way deals. 15th spot vacant due to luxury tax. – 3:14 PM
Likely Heat season-opening roster (barring trade):
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis, who lost his dad a year ago, said his father wanted him to play 20 seasons: “Won’t be the same. Won’t be as easy. Goal still remains the same. Win. Win a championship. Leave it on the line and hold your head high when it’s all over.” – 3:14 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Udonis Haslem is the highest-paid active player per minute in the last five seasons.
(Good for him). pic.twitter.com/0Dwwef3Qqu – 3:03 PM
Udonis Haslem is the highest-paid active player per minute in the last five seasons.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
if you an explanation as to why the Heat continue to use a roster spot on Haslem then it’s probably too late for you to understand at this point – 2:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Udonis Haslem returning for 20th NBA season. What it means for Haslem and the Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem added that this will be his final season. “One more year,” he said. – 2:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most seasons with one team:
21 — Dirk Nowitzki
20 — Kobe Bryant
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My take on the Udonis Haslem situation a week ago on @5OTF_: pic.twitter.com/J5CIcF5f1D – 2:46 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Udonis Haslem will be the 3rd player in NBA history to play 20+ seasons with a single franchise. He joins…
Kobe Bryant (Lakers)
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem spoke to us earlier this season about why reaching 20 seasons was so important to him and his dad. google.com/amp/s/amp.miam… – 2:44 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Udonis Haslem back for season No. 20 #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem announces he’s returning to the Heat for a 20th NBA season. Says he wants to follow through with what his dad wanted for him — to reach 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/AfFb9IuF6x – 2:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career. – 2:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem says he will be back for a 20th season. pic.twitter.com/RkYtDgtawE – 2:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Oct. 28, 2003: Udonis Haslem makes NBA debut.
Nov. 18, 2003: Jalen Duren, now a Pistons rookie, is born.
The Heat captain will announce his plans for this season later this afternoon. – 7:43 AM
One of the main reasons for Haslem’s decision to return was his father, Johnnie, who passed away in August of last year. Johnnie and his son always discussed the goal of playing two decades worth of NBA basketball, now Haslem plans on fulfilling that plan. “I have decided to follow through on what me and my father, and my father talked about,” Haslem announced. “I will finished what I started, I will play 20 years. I will play this year because I talked about that with my father and that’s the root of it. It won’t be the same, it won’t be as easy, but the goal still remains the same. Win and win a championship.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 21, 2022
Haslem isn’t expecting much in terms of send-off for his 20th season in the league, and he does not really want one. Seeing his teammates succeed is enough of a goodbye tour for him. “It’s been a sacrifice, willingly, openly without asking for anything in return,” Haslem said. ”Watching Bam Adebayo play and get his contract and Caleb Martin get his contract and the James Johnson’s and those guys, that’s the farewell tour I want. That’s what I get out of it, that’s my gratification.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 21, 2022
“After I finish this season, I want to continue to be a part of the organization at the highest level,” Udonis Haslem said. “I want to sit next to Pat. I want to sit next to Andy [Elisburg]. I want to sit next to Micky [Arison], and continue to lead at that level. That’s what’s next for me.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 21, 2022
