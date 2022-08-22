Andre Iguodala: 'We gonna keep playing 82 games until 3005'

Some have suggested that the NBA regular season should be shortened to avoid injuries. Veteran forward Andre Iguodala has recently expressed disagreement towards that notion on his Point Forward podcast, claiming that it “separates the men from the boys”. (1:00) “We gonna keep playing 82 games until 3005. We can’t change 82 games. 82 games … there’s a mental side of it. That’s why we talk about rookie wall. Records are made to be broken, and as we get better over time we’ll break more records. But I do think that there’s a foundation in all sports, you have to carry on that tradition… 82 games, I do think you know it separates the men from the boys.
Source: Lee Tran @ Fade Away World
Andre Iguodala gave his perspective on Kevin Durant’s situation on the Point Forward podcast, naming the reasons why the two-time NBA champion Durant, who won both titles together with Iguodala on the Warriors, should stay in Brooklyn. “I think he should stay in Brooklyn, it’s such a big market, it’s good for the game and just figure out how to make it work like everybody grow up and make it work. That’s how I feel about the situation,” Iguodala shared his perspective. -via BasketNews / August 15, 2022
Another reason why Durant should stay according to Iguodala is the length of the contract the 12-time NBA All-Star Durant is still on with the Nets. “This is a situation where it’s either, look, man just come out here and play or don’t play because you got 4 years, we got you for a while so it’s not like you’re on an expiring contract and then you can just take off a year and we just give up a year,” added Iguodala. -via BasketNews / August 15, 2022
