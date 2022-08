Andre Iguodala: 'We gonna keep playing 82 games until 3005'

Some have suggested that the NBA regular season should be shortened to avoid injuries. Veteran forward Andre Iguodala has recently expressed disagreement towards that notion on his Point Forward podcast, claiming that it “separates the men from the boys”. (1:00) “We gonna keep playing 82 games until 3005. We can’t change 82 games. 82 games … there’s a mental side of it. That’s why we talk about rookie wall. Records are made to be broken, and as we get better over time we’ll break more records. But I do think that there’s a foundation in all sports, you have to carry on that tradition… 82 games, I do think you know it separates the men from the boys.Source: Lee Tran @ Fade Away World