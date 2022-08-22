Bill Simmons: Kevin Durant sniffed around on Philly

Bill Simmons: KD and Harden, this is what I heard, they don’t talk after the trade. They basically go radio silent on each other. They run into each other. They hang out all weekend. And by the end of the weekend, KD is sniffing around on Philly. And there’s a whole Philly thing that happens for three days where it’s like basically Harris and Tyrese Maxey and whatever pick and it’s just it’s not even close.
Source: Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, Wosny Lambre, Juliet Litman @ The Ringer
Source: Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, Wosny Lambre, Juliet Litman @ The Ringer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Why KD will remain a Net:
* The Raptors have refused to make Scottie Barnes available
* The Pels say Brandon Ingram is untouchable
* The Grizz won’t include Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane
* The Heat won’t trade Bam Adebayo.
* The Celtics won’t move Marcus Smart or Robert Williams – 9:27 AM
Why KD will remain a Net:
* The Raptors have refused to make Scottie Barnes available
* The Pels say Brandon Ingram is untouchable
* The Grizz won’t include Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane
* The Heat won’t trade Bam Adebayo.
* The Celtics won’t move Marcus Smart or Robert Williams – 9:27 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as a potential suitor for Kevin Durant, per @Shams Charania. 🚨 – 9:18 AM
The Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as a potential suitor for Kevin Durant, per @Shams Charania. 🚨 – 9:18 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
A new Western Conference contender is expressing interest in Kevin Durant – fresh Inside Pass at @TheAthletic breaking down the latest on the Nets star:
theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… – 9:15 AM
A new Western Conference contender is expressing interest in Kevin Durant – fresh Inside Pass at @TheAthletic breaking down the latest on the Nets star:
theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… – 9:15 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Offensively. Aside from dunking at close range. There is nothing that KD can do that Steph doesn’t do better. Steph shoots better from every spot on the floor. KD just gets more credit because he’s 6-10 with a handle. – 2:03 AM
Offensively. Aside from dunking at close range. There is nothing that KD can do that Steph doesn’t do better. Steph shoots better from every spot on the floor. KD just gets more credit because he’s 6-10 with a handle. – 2:03 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kevin Durant is often referred to as the greatest/most versatile scorer ever. (For some reason)
Most active 50-point Games:
Harden 23
LeBron 14
Dame 12
Steph 10 – 12:29 AM
Kevin Durant is often referred to as the greatest/most versatile scorer ever. (For some reason)
Most active 50-point Games:
Harden 23
LeBron 14
Dame 12
Steph 10 – 12:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most scoring titles by an active player:
4 — KD
3 — Harden
2 — Steph, Westbrook pic.twitter.com/wpEgaBVHBQ – 10:00 AM
Most scoring titles by an active player:
4 — KD
3 — Harden
2 — Steph, Westbrook pic.twitter.com/wpEgaBVHBQ – 10:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Hopping on @NBATV tonight with @JaredSGreenberg to discuss the KD saga … airing now – 11:03 PM
Hopping on @NBATV tonight with @JaredSGreenberg to discuss the KD saga … airing now – 11:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Five #Nets questions not about Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/20/net… via @nypostsports – 3:47 PM
Five #Nets questions not about Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/20/net… via @nypostsports – 3:47 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Here’s why the Celtics should resist trading for Kevin Durant – The Boston Globe bostonglobe.com/2022/08/20/spo… – 12:24 PM
Here’s why the Celtics should resist trading for Kevin Durant – The Boston Globe bostonglobe.com/2022/08/20/spo… – 12:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He might start the year in Brooklyn.”
Tim Legler is starting to think that all the Kevin Durant news the last 6 weeks won’t lead to any trade
@LegsESPN | @Vincent Goodwill pic.twitter.com/IfKPSjZp2e – 10:05 AM
“He might start the year in Brooklyn.”
Tim Legler is starting to think that all the Kevin Durant news the last 6 weeks won’t lead to any trade
@LegsESPN | @Vincent Goodwill pic.twitter.com/IfKPSjZp2e – 10:05 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Heat schedule with all-or-nothing aspect regarding star appeal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Haslem, Lowry, Iguodala, Durant, Cole, Christmas, Wednesdays, more. – 8:59 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Heat schedule with all-or-nothing aspect regarding star appeal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Haslem, Lowry, Iguodala, Durant, Cole, Christmas, Wednesdays, more. – 8:59 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics schedule takeaways + will Kevin Durant start season in Brooklyn? w/ @SouichiTerada | @WinningPlaysPod powered by @betonline_ag & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Celtics schedule takeaways + will Kevin Durant start season in Brooklyn? w/ @SouichiTerada | @WinningPlaysPod powered by @betonline_ag & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The new schedule is out! And the NBA Schedule Czars are back on the Crossover to break it all down:
🎅 How Xmas teams are chosen
😠 How the Durant saga impacted the process
🤪 Why all your conspiracy theories are wrong
And much more!
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 5:00 PM
The new schedule is out! And the NBA Schedule Czars are back on the Crossover to break it all down:
🎅 How Xmas teams are chosen
😠 How the Durant saga impacted the process
🤪 Why all your conspiracy theories are wrong
And much more!
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 5:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The last time LeBron was held to single-digits in scoring…
* George W. Bush was the U.S. president
* Shaq’s Heat were defending champions
* Nash was the reigning MVP
* KD was in college
* Night at the Museum was No. 1 in box office charts
* The iPhone had not yet been released pic.twitter.com/ILdpueJs5z – 4:08 PM
The last time LeBron was held to single-digits in scoring…
* George W. Bush was the U.S. president
* Shaq’s Heat were defending champions
* Nash was the reigning MVP
* KD was in college
* Night at the Museum was No. 1 in box office charts
* The iPhone had not yet been released pic.twitter.com/ILdpueJs5z – 4:08 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The schedule is out! And the NBA Schedule Czars are back on the Crossover to break it all down:
🎅 How Xmas teams are chosen
😠 How the Durant saga impacted the process
🤪 Why all your conspiracy theories are wrong
And much more!
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 1:00 PM
The schedule is out! And the NBA Schedule Czars are back on the Crossover to break it all down:
🎅 How Xmas teams are chosen
😠 How the Durant saga impacted the process
🤪 Why all your conspiracy theories are wrong
And much more!
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 1:00 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The NBA schedule is out! And the NBA Schedule Czars are back on the Crossover to break it all down:
🎅 How Xmas teams are chosen
😠 How the Durant saga impacted the process
🤪 Why all your conspiracy theories are wrong
And much more!
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 10:00 AM
The NBA schedule is out! And the NBA Schedule Czars are back on the Crossover to break it all down:
🎅 How Xmas teams are chosen
😠 How the Durant saga impacted the process
🤪 Why all your conspiracy theories are wrong
And much more!
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
Kevin Durant participated in a charity softball game in Portland 🏀🥎 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 22, 2022
League sources have insisted for weeks that the Celtics have not had any real discussions of substance with the Nets about Kevin Durant, and they’ve communicated with Jaylen Brown about the situation frequently. “[Brown is] going to take it with a competitive mindset, too,” Grant Williams said. “I think that he’s going to come back with a chip on his shoulder and I love that, because I know how he responds and he’s going to be very, very, secure, because he’s secure in himself.” -via Boston Globe / August 21, 2022
A historic day at the CrawsOver Pro-Am featuring more NBA talent than has been on a court in Seattle since the league’s last preseason visit ended early due to court conditions, but not before what organizer Jamal Crawford called an “unbelievable, one of one” experience. Although several of the league’s biggest stars have played in the CrawsOver since games moved to its current home (Royal Brougham Pavilion on the campus of Seattle Pacific University), including Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin, hype for the pro-am has never reached the heights it did Saturday. -via ESPN / August 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.