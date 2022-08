Bill Simmons: Kevin Durant sniffed around on Philly

Bill Simmons: KD and Harden, this is what I heard, they don’t talk after the trade. They basically go radio silent on each other. They run into each other. They hang out all weekend. And by the end of the weekend, KD is sniffing around on Philly. And there’s a whole Philly thing that happens for three days where it’s like basically Harris and Tyrese Maxey and whatever pick and it’s just it’s not even close.Source: Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, Wosny Lambre, Juliet Litman @ The Ringer