Hornets, Wizards have registered interest in Donovan Mitchell

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Knock knock mf😂 @Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/jmFvJp0uvi – 6:51 PM
Knock knock mf😂 @Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/jmFvJp0uvi – 6:51 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Your parents ever do something that you find very annoying then realize you do the same thing and that’s where you get it from 😂😂 – 5:53 PM
Your parents ever do something that you find very annoying then realize you do the same thing and that’s where you get it from 😂😂 – 5:53 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
I had an amazing time at @RuckerPark155 with my @adidas Basketball
#adidasLegacy family! The energy and crowd were incredible. Can’t wait
to share more #DONISSUE4 soon.
@adidas Basketball #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/e1GXpNlhkD – 1:37 PM
I had an amazing time at @RuckerPark155 with my @adidas Basketball
#adidasLegacy family! The energy and crowd were incredible. Can’t wait
to share more #DONISSUE4 soon.
@adidas Basketball #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/e1GXpNlhkD – 1:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
A roundup of the latest updates on the Donovan Mitchell front in “The Week That Was”
tommybeer.substack.com/p/week-in-revi… – 8:49 AM
A roundup of the latest updates on the Donovan Mitchell front in “The Week That Was”
tommybeer.substack.com/p/week-in-revi… – 8:49 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Donovan Mitchell trade talks rekindled, but here’s why #Knicks are wary of #Jazz offers #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/20/don… – 7:50 PM
Donovan Mitchell trade talks rekindled, but here’s why #Knicks are wary of #Jazz offers #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/20/don… – 7:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hear what Jerry Ferrara would pitch to Donovan Mitchell to get him to join the New York Knicks when he joined Zach Harper & Tim Legler pic.twitter.com/hM3YTtqTFf – 6:00 PM
Hear what Jerry Ferrara would pitch to Donovan Mitchell to get him to join the New York Knicks when he joined Zach Harper & Tim Legler pic.twitter.com/hM3YTtqTFf – 6:00 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
For those asking, here’s the convo I had with @espn700bill yesterday regarding #jazz trade talks with #Knicks involving Donovan Mitchell:
spreaker.com/user/broadwaym… – 10:03 AM
For those asking, here’s the convo I had with @espn700bill yesterday regarding #jazz trade talks with #Knicks involving Donovan Mitchell:
spreaker.com/user/broadwaym… – 10:03 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Junmping on with @DavidDJJames and @PKKinahan on @ZoneSportsNet at 9:00 and then the #askloj version of LOCKED ON JAZZ debuts on @YouTube at 9:30
* Darkhorse team for Donovan Mitchell
* TV Deal discussion
* Who starts at Center for Utah Jazz
youtu.be/qhfgQ4AVTHo – 10:26 AM
Junmping on with @DavidDJJames and @PKKinahan on @ZoneSportsNet at 9:00 and then the #askloj version of LOCKED ON JAZZ debuts on @YouTube at 9:30
* Darkhorse team for Donovan Mitchell
* TV Deal discussion
* Who starts at Center for Utah Jazz
youtu.be/qhfgQ4AVTHo – 10:26 AM
More on this storyline
The Jazz and Knicks are in discussions on a trade that would send Donovan Mitchell to New York, according to sources. A deal is not considered imminent yet, but the Knicks are motivated to acquire Mitchell and have proposed new packages to Utah’s new front office led by CEO Danny Ainge. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022
New York made a recent offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary and two unprotected first-round draft picks (five total), league sources tell me and The Athletic’s Tony Jones. The Jazz’s asking price has been more significant than that. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022
The Knicks are still trying to find a way to bring Donovan Mitchell home in a way that makes sense. According to multiple industry sources, the Knicks were turned off by Utah team president Danny Ainge’s initial demands, when he asked in July for a package of seven first-round picks and players. Talks died, but recently there has been renewed back-and-forth. -via New York Post / August 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.