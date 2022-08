Jazz, Knicks at a stalemate over amount of unprotected first-round picks for Donovan Mitchell

The Post reported Saturday the Knicks’ belief is a Jalen Brunson-Mitchell backcourt can be the elixir to a 10-game jump in the standings from 37 wins to 47 wins. However, if they give up the entire farm of first-rounders, they will be hard-pressed to make another significant trade to make them a championship contender. They believe having Brunson and Mitchell would spur another star to join them. -via New York Post / August 22, 2022