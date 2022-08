Memphis not willing to include Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. in offers for KD

CA: What should we know about a stress fracture injury? Jung: The most important thing is which bone it is. The common one, especially in basketball players, is the fifth metatarsal. Another common one that requires surgery is the navicular, which is like in the middle of the foot. Jackson had surgery at the end of June, so it’s either something that he was dealing with through the season and it didn’t progress, or he may have started working out again and noticed pain there . -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / August 16, 2022