Nets not lowering asking price for Kevin Durant

Hope, they say, is not a strategy, but it appears to be the foundation of Brooklyn’s approach with Durant. League sources maintain that the Nets have not yet lowered their asking price in response to Durant’s trade demand and thus appear to be banking on the idea that there is still time for Durant to soften his trade-me stance and reengage with the franchise he is signed with for the next four seasons at $194 million.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Desmond Bane will not be made available for Kevin Durant? Next. They not serious. – 1:36 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Couple of #NBA gambling notes: #Grizzlies still +2100 to win title amid news of their interest in Kevin Durant. #Hornets are +12000; #Wizards +16000 despite news of their interest in Donovan Mitchell. Defending champs #Warriors still 3rd shortest odds behind #Celtics and #Bucks. – 1:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
For what it’s worth, I’ve spent the last 30 minutes looking at KD-Denver trade packages and can’t get past three factors:
1. The Nuggets aren’t trading Murray
2. MPJ’s value is low
3. The Nuggets can trade *One* first round pick
Unless the Nets strongly value MPJ, it’s a no. – 12:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
FWIW, rival teams and the Nets are playing this as they should. The stress test comes when the games start, there’s no reason for BKN to sell Durant short before then. Conversely, no one should be offering top dollar right now, at least not until Marks/co pass the stress test. – 12:07 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
More and more teams inquiring about Kevin Durant #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
PPG leaders for a franchise (since the merger):
Thunder — Durant (27.4)
Warriors — Durant (25.8)
Nets — Durant (28.7)
One of the best scorers we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/2CzFH8CHkp – 10:36 AM
Jon Chepkevich @JonChep
Desmond Bane is now borderline untouchable in KEVIN DURANT trade talks. Think about that for a second…
Just three years ago, Bane was not even invited to the G League Elite Camp.
Quite the come up + reminder that everyone’s path is different. – 10:35 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Grizzlies have made ‘new inquiries’ about Nets superstar, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 10:27 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
All that was reported was that Memphis showed interest in KD, and that Bane and Jackson aren’t available.
Is that enough to get a deal done? Most will say no. But it really depends on what other offers are out there. (That’s the point of showing interest, so you know). – 10:22 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Another round of “What did the Celtics actually offer to the Nets for KD?” has kicked off.
NBAugust can’t end soon enough. – 10:20 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
You got teams out here talking about players like Scottie Barnes and Jaylen Brown in KD discussions.
It’s highly unlikely those Memphis talks gain any steam without Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane. This is arguably the league’s best player/scorer. – 10:14 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies aren’t going to recklessly go after Kevin Durant. If Memphis can keep its preferred core together while acquiring arguably the league’s best player, it could be scary hours in Memphis.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:08 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
If Jaren isn’t being offered, seems like a Memphis package for Durant would have to include Green and Adams to get anywhere near the $35.6M they’d have to send out as salary match. They could also sign-and-trade Jarrett Culver to make some confederate money for a deal. – 10:04 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies have shown interest in a Kevin Durant trade, per @Shams Charania. But so far they won’t include Bane or Jackson.
Anything else would have to include Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Danny Green (and then a truckload of first-round picks).
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:02 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
If the Grizzlies do trade for KD, he might get a @MemphisZoo giraffe named after him just like Ja.
I say make it happen @Kevin Durant – 10:01 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the grizzlies were one of the first teams that popped into my head when durant made his trade request. wrote about it here: si.com/.amp/nba/2022/… – 9:59 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Why KD will remain a Net:
* The Raptors have refused to make Scottie Barnes available
* The Pels say Brandon Ingram is untouchable
* The Grizz won’t include Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane
* The Heat won’t trade Bam Adebayo.
* The Celtics won’t move Marcus Smart or Robert Williams – 9:27 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
A new Western Conference contender is expressing interest in Kevin Durant – fresh Inside Pass at @TheAthletic breaking down the latest on the Nets star:
theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… – 9:15 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Offensively. Aside from dunking at close range. There is nothing that KD can do that Steph doesn’t do better. Steph shoots better from every spot on the floor. KD just gets more credit because he’s 6-10 with a handle. – 2:03 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kevin Durant is often referred to as the greatest/most versatile scorer ever. (For some reason)
Most active 50-point Games:
Harden 23
LeBron 14
Dame 12
Steph 10 – 12:29 AM
Brooklyn is expected to stay local for training camp this season and train in its own facility after preparing for last season with an extended stay in San Diego. It should be quite a scene if Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are all there Sept. 26 for Media Day. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 22, 2022
Kevin Durant reportedly is seeking a trade away from Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving’s future with the franchise remains uncertain. They’ve been linked to trade packages involving the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively. “I knew it was a business but I didn’t know anything about it,” Duke said. “It’s still not really too different. Obviously, things affect me now that I’m in it, but I just try to keep to the main thing — working out, working hard.” -via Providence Journal / August 22, 2022
The Grizzlies will not include Jackson or Bane in a potential offer for Durant, sources said, but rather a package built around their bevy of draft picks. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022
