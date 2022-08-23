Bojan Bogdanovic, Patrick Beverley on Lakers' radar?

Evan Sidery: Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic are two potential trade targets to keep an eye for the Lakers, per @Shams Charania on @PatMcAfeeShow.
Source: Twitter @esidery
Evan Sidery @esidery
Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic are two potential trade targets to keep an eye for the Lakers, per @Shams Charania on @PatMcAfeeShow. – 12:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
But how did all of this affect Pat Beverley? That’s what I need to know – 12:36 PM
Patrick Beverley @patbev21
Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang🙏🏾🏀 – 11:37 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Croatia announced the 12-man squad for Eurobasket 2022.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Dario Saric, Ivica Zubac, Mario Hezonja and Krunoslav Simon will lead the team.
Croatia is in Group C and will face Greece, Italy, Ukraine, Great Britain and Estonia
#EuroBasket #iznadsvihHrvatska pic.twitter.com/ylUKbcdcwq – 9:08 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Pure basketball. Slovenia beat 94-88 Croatia.
Vlatko Cancar 21pts, 7-9 FG, 9rebs
Goran Dragic 19pts, 8-11 FG, 2asts
Luka Doncic 10pts, 5rebs, 6asts
Dario Saric 18pts, 7-12 FG, 6rebs
Bojan Bogdanovic 15pts, 5rebs, 6asts
Ivica Zuban 13pts, 5-8 FG, 7rebs
#MojTim #CroTeam – 4:09 PM
Pat McAfee: “We told you a month ago that Kyrie to the Lakers wasn’t gonna happen.. the Lakers are open to anything that will make their team better” ~@ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / August 23, 2022
Patrick Beverley: It’s not good business. These owners can’t wait until new deal comes. All we doing is hurting the future. Good day. Blessing Gang🙏🏾 -via Twitter @patbev21 / August 23, 2022
Patrick Beverley is not one to whine about getting moved from one team to another. The Utah Jazz guard recently addressed claims from fans about how the Minnesota Timberwolves “did him wrong when in fact that sentiment goes completely against how he views and interprets his offseason fate. Here’s Patrick Beverley going full Jay-Z, referencing the GOAT’s “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man” bar in explaining why he is thankful to the Timberwolves franchise. -via Clutch Points / August 11, 2022
The official Croatian roster for the upcoming Eurobasket will be the following: 1 Toni Perkovic 3 Jaleen Devon Smith 4 Roko Prkacin 7 Krunoslav Simon 8 Mario Hezonja 9 Dario Saric 10 Lovro Gnjidic 17 Karlo Matkovic 27 Ivan Ramljak 30 Dominik Mavra 40 Ivica Zubac 44 Bojan Bogdanovic -via EuroHoops.net / August 21, 2022
From limited action in the previous friendly contests to a 16-point showing producing 19 points. The Dragon caught fire after the break pouring 14 of his points in the second half. Vlatko Cancar of the Denver Nuggets scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half. Croatia was in control for most of the way but did not hold on despite Dario Saric of the Phoenix Suns tallying 18 points, Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz 15 points, and Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers 13 points. -via EuroHoops.net / August 20, 2022
