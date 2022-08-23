Deividas Sirvydis signed non-guaranteed deal with Pacers

Deividas Sirvydis signed non-guaranteed deal with Pacers

Michael Scotto: Source: The Pacers have agreed to a 1-year deal with Deividas Sirvydis, @hoopshype has learned. He was the 37th pick in the 2019 draft and spent two seasons with the Pistons. In Summer League with the Pelicans, he averaged 19.7 points, 46.6% 3FG, and 6.3 boards his last 3 games. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / August 4, 2022

