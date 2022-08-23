Deividas Sirvydis signed non-guaranteed deal with Pacers

More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: Source: The Pacers have agreed to a 1-year deal with Deividas Sirvydis, @hoopshype has learned. He was the 37th pick in the 2019 draft and spent two seasons with the Pistons. In Summer League with the Pelicans, he averaged 19.7 points, 46.6% 3FG, and 6.3 boards his last 3 games. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / August 4, 2022
Michael Scotto: Deividas Sirvydis, a 22-year-old Lithuanian swingman, will compete for a roster spot with the Indiana Pacers. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / August 4, 2022
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have made a trade with the Motor City Cruise to acquire the returning player rights to Derrick Walton Jr. and Deividas Sirvydis. In addition, the Mad Ants acquire the Cruise’s 2nd Round Pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft. -via Fort Wayne Mad Ants / July 22, 2022
