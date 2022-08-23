Nets, Kevin Durant moving forward with their partnership

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Kevin Durant is back with the @Brooklyn Nets and for the @Boston Celtics that means… fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/kevin-durant-s… – 2:20 PM
Kevin Durant is back with the @Brooklyn Nets and for the @Boston Celtics that means… fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/kevin-durant-s… – 2:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What does Durant, Irving staying in Brooklyn mean for top of East? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/23/wha… – 1:55 PM
What does Durant, Irving staying in Brooklyn mean for top of East? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/23/wha… – 1:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Why it isn’t good for the Rockets that Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:52 PM
Why it isn’t good for the Rockets that Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn. What does that mean for Boston and the NBA? bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/08/23/kev… – 1:41 PM
New on BSJ: Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn. What does that mean for Boston and the NBA? bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/08/23/kev… – 1:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In a case of “the grass is always greener on the other side” the Nets and Kevin Durant realize everyone’s lawn is dead now. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:35 PM
In a case of “the grass is always greener on the other side” the Nets and Kevin Durant realize everyone’s lawn is dead now. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Typically, changes to the NBA national-television schedule come a week or so out. But have to wonder if there already is some tinkering being done with Kevin Durant confirmed back to Brooklyn. Few trios more intriguing than Durant-Kyrie-Simmons. – 1:16 PM
Typically, changes to the NBA national-television schedule come a week or so out. But have to wonder if there already is some tinkering being done with Kevin Durant confirmed back to Brooklyn. Few trios more intriguing than Durant-Kyrie-Simmons. – 1:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No more KD-Warriors reunion rumors, more hypothetical champions.
Here’s my quick reaction to Kevin Durant ending his trade request from the Nets nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:13 PM
No more KD-Warriors reunion rumors, more hypothetical champions.
Here’s my quick reaction to Kevin Durant ending his trade request from the Nets nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:13 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kd and steve nash on the first day of training camp pic.twitter.com/0MpJoP5nYy – 1:05 PM
kd and steve nash on the first day of training camp pic.twitter.com/0MpJoP5nYy – 1:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant ‘moving forward’ with #Nets after trade demand saga nypost.com/2022/08/23/kev… via @nypostsports – 1:03 PM
Kevin Durant ‘moving forward’ with #Nets after trade demand saga nypost.com/2022/08/23/kev… via @nypostsports – 1:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Didn’t quite have the courage to lead a mailbag column on Kevin Durant Is Staying Day with a Jeff Dowtin question.
I am a coward. This would never have happened on @BlakeMurphyODC‘s watch. – 12:57 PM
Didn’t quite have the courage to lead a mailbag column on Kevin Durant Is Staying Day with a Jeff Dowtin question.
I am a coward. This would never have happened on @BlakeMurphyODC‘s watch. – 12:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns can always monitor the situation and try for KD again near the trade deadline, but if he’s staying put, here are a few other trades they could consider: bit.ly/3B5bFGY – 12:49 PM
Suns can always monitor the situation and try for KD again near the trade deadline, but if he’s staying put, here are a few other trades they could consider: bit.ly/3B5bFGY – 12:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn #Nets after initially wanting trade to Phoenix #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:48 PM
UPDATED: Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn #Nets after initially wanting trade to Phoenix #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:48 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
How long do the Nets stand by Steve Nash should the team fail to meet expectations? Or is owner locked into him no matter what happens to avoid perception of a prearranged deal to pacify Durant? – 12:48 PM
How long do the Nets stand by Steve Nash should the team fail to meet expectations? Or is owner locked into him no matter what happens to avoid perception of a prearranged deal to pacify Durant? – 12:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Got a question in the mailbag that said KD and Kyrie’s problems could be solved by smoking weed less, so we’re at THAT part of the offseason. – 12:47 PM
Got a question in the mailbag that said KD and Kyrie’s problems could be solved by smoking weed less, so we’re at THAT part of the offseason. – 12:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Beyond every factor working against Durant for a trade — zero leverage, age, injury history, the Nets seeking a gigantic haul — I imagine a huge issue is KD not only seeming impossible to make happy, but not even appearing like he knows what he wants, period. AK – 12:42 PM
Beyond every factor working against Durant for a trade — zero leverage, age, injury history, the Nets seeking a gigantic haul — I imagine a huge issue is KD not only seeming impossible to make happy, but not even appearing like he knows what he wants, period. AK – 12:42 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Does Durant news put Nets ahead of Heat? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:41 PM
Does Durant news put Nets ahead of Heat? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:41 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Perhaps Kyrie and KD return with some humility after the former couldn’t get a max contract, and the latter couldn’t command Nets asking price on the trade market. – 12:37 PM
Perhaps Kyrie and KD return with some humility after the former couldn’t get a max contract, and the latter couldn’t command Nets asking price on the trade market. – 12:37 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
KD is reading all y’all lil tweets just remember that. Every single one lol – 12:29 PM
KD is reading all y’all lil tweets just remember that. Every single one lol – 12:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: A quick reaction with @Danny Leroux on KD recommitting to the Nets. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:25 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: A quick reaction with @Danny Leroux on KD recommitting to the Nets. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:25 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“kd faked a trade demand so he and the nets could have off on christmas” pic.twitter.com/jpZ4faARZG – 12:24 PM
“kd faked a trade demand so he and the nets could have off on christmas” pic.twitter.com/jpZ4faARZG – 12:24 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets title odds jumped to 15/2 from 14/1 after the KD news per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/tR3G4ZpAYu – 12:21 PM
The Nets title odds jumped to 15/2 from 14/1 after the KD news per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/tR3G4ZpAYu – 12:21 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kevin Durant is committed to stay in BK. Props to the cowardly lion, scarecrow and tin man… – 12:20 PM
Kevin Durant is committed to stay in BK. Props to the cowardly lion, scarecrow and tin man… – 12:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets potential depth chart:
PG:
Kyrie Irving
Patty Mills
SG:
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
Cam Thomas
SF:
Kevin Durant
Royce O’Neale
PF:
Ben Simmons
T.J. Warren
C
Nicolas Claxton
Day’Ron Sharpe – 12:18 PM
Nets potential depth chart:
PG:
Kyrie Irving
Patty Mills
SG:
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
Cam Thomas
SF:
Kevin Durant
Royce O’Neale
PF:
Ben Simmons
T.J. Warren
C
Nicolas Claxton
Day’Ron Sharpe – 12:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Nets, Kevin Durant reach agreement to stay together newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:17 PM
Nets, Kevin Durant reach agreement to stay together newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Here’s my news story on Kevin Durant taking his trade request off the table. Sean Marks sought to reset the power dynamic between him and his stars and risked losing both. Now they’re back and the Nets have the depth to win the whole thing: theathletic.com/3531432/2022/0… – 12:16 PM
Here’s my news story on Kevin Durant taking his trade request off the table. Sean Marks sought to reset the power dynamic between him and his stars and risked losing both. Now they’re back and the Nets have the depth to win the whole thing: theathletic.com/3531432/2022/0… – 12:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
It’s gonna be interesting to see where Vegas puts this team at start of season. Nets, Kevin Durant reach agreement to stay together newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:15 PM
It’s gonna be interesting to see where Vegas puts this team at start of season. Nets, Kevin Durant reach agreement to stay together newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Now that we’ve moved on from the Kevin Durant talk, here’s my story on why Memphis Grizzlies fans should be paying close attention to what happens with Donovan Mitchell next. 👀
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2… – 12:12 PM
Now that we’ve moved on from the Kevin Durant talk, here’s my story on why Memphis Grizzlies fans should be paying close attention to what happens with Donovan Mitchell next. 👀
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2… – 12:12 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant withdraws trade request, will head to training camp with Nets nj.com/nets/2022/08/k… – 12:04 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant withdraws trade request, will head to training camp with Nets nj.com/nets/2022/08/k… – 12:04 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Great news for #Nets on Kevin Durant. But sportsbooks in the legalized U.S. sports gambling industry still have them as the +750 third choice in the East to win the title. Boston is favored at +480; Milwaukee is second at +600. In California, #Warriors fans want to bet legally. – 12:02 PM
Great news for #Nets on Kevin Durant. But sportsbooks in the legalized U.S. sports gambling industry still have them as the +750 third choice in the East to win the title. Boston is favored at +480; Milwaukee is second at +600. In California, #Warriors fans want to bet legally. – 12:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Kevin Durant has backed off his trade demand from the Nets. I took a closer look at the major implications that will have on the Celtics for next season and beyond: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:00 PM
New: Kevin Durant has backed off his trade demand from the Nets. I took a closer look at the major implications that will have on the Celtics for next season and beyond: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn #Nets after initially wanting trade to Phoenix #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:57 AM
Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn #Nets after initially wanting trade to Phoenix #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:57 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn.
Let’s talk about it over @HardwoodKnocks
https://t.co/h2OeM84pij pic.twitter.com/ZdLhfT6xzP – 11:51 AM
Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn.
Let’s talk about it over @HardwoodKnocks
https://t.co/h2OeM84pij pic.twitter.com/ZdLhfT6xzP – 11:51 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I’m excited we get to see the new-look Big 3 in Brooklyn. I think Ben Simmons is a nice fit alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Then you mix in Joe Harris’ return, TJ Warren, Seth Curry, Nic Claxton. Nets should be one of the best teams in the East. – 11:51 AM
I’m excited we get to see the new-look Big 3 in Brooklyn. I think Ben Simmons is a nice fit alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Then you mix in Joe Harris’ return, TJ Warren, Seth Curry, Nic Claxton. Nets should be one of the best teams in the East. – 11:51 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2022-23 Brooklyn Nets depth chart
1: Irving, Mills, Williams
2: Curry, Harris, Sumner
3: Simmons, Thomas, Warren
4: Durant, O’Neale, Edwards
5: Claxton, Sharpe
Healthy Harris, Sumner, Warren will be huge upgrade for the Nets. Plus, Simmons.
Championship level #NetsWorld – 11:44 AM
2022-23 Brooklyn Nets depth chart
1: Irving, Mills, Williams
2: Curry, Harris, Sumner
3: Simmons, Thomas, Warren
4: Durant, O’Neale, Edwards
5: Claxton, Sharpe
Healthy Harris, Sumner, Warren will be huge upgrade for the Nets. Plus, Simmons.
Championship level #NetsWorld – 11:44 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
*spends hours and hours on a Steph Curry column to go out this morning*
Wakes up to Kevin Durant news pic.twitter.com/wfOfGynkJ9 – 11:44 AM
*spends hours and hours on a Steph Curry column to go out this morning*
Wakes up to Kevin Durant news pic.twitter.com/wfOfGynkJ9 – 11:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nets’ statement further cools speculation of possible Kevin Durant-Miami Heat trade. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Deal had seemed unlikely. Now Nets move to kill any further speculation. – 11:44 AM
Nets’ statement further cools speculation of possible Kevin Durant-Miami Heat trade. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Deal had seemed unlikely. Now Nets move to kill any further speculation. – 11:44 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Did Eastern Conference tiers in late July and “too much to sort through, too much nonsense” is still my position on the Nets in light of this KD news
phillyvoice.com/sixers-eastern… – 11:43 AM
Did Eastern Conference tiers in late July and “too much to sort through, too much nonsense” is still my position on the Nets in light of this KD news
phillyvoice.com/sixers-eastern… – 11:43 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
KD wanted out & tried nearly every trick in the superstar playbook. The last would be working-to-rule in training camp & early in regular season, the ugliest & most disruptive route, but he chose what always seemed clear: the best team he could play on next season was the Nets. – 11:42 AM
KD wanted out & tried nearly every trick in the superstar playbook. The last would be working-to-rule in training camp & early in regular season, the ugliest & most disruptive route, but he chose what always seemed clear: the best team he could play on next season was the Nets. – 11:42 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tired: Durant staying in Brooklyn for now keeps some degree of competitive balance and intrigue atop the Eastern Conference
Wired: Durant staying in Brooklyn for now spells the end of the weekly game show “Are Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey untouchable in Kevin Durant trades?”. – 11:42 AM
Tired: Durant staying in Brooklyn for now keeps some degree of competitive balance and intrigue atop the Eastern Conference
Wired: Durant staying in Brooklyn for now spells the end of the weekly game show “Are Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey untouchable in Kevin Durant trades?”. – 11:42 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant trade talks over, Nets and star “agreed to move forward with our partnership” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/23/dur… – 11:40 AM
Durant trade talks over, Nets and star “agreed to move forward with our partnership” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/23/dur… – 11:40 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
eh, the Lakers would have had plenty of Godfather offers if they were actually willing to Kobe (who was 28 and in the heart of his prime at the time). But LA never seriously considered trading Kobe.
The Nets put KD on the open market – but other teams weren’t willing to pony up pic.twitter.com/poq7nQJEuo – 11:39 AM
eh, the Lakers would have had plenty of Godfather offers if they were actually willing to Kobe (who was 28 and in the heart of his prime at the time). But LA never seriously considered trading Kobe.
The Nets put KD on the open market – but other teams weren’t willing to pony up pic.twitter.com/poq7nQJEuo – 11:39 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
OK, if you thought last year was crazy……KD is going to be playing for a coach and GM that he tried to get fired. If it were any other player, I’d say what a disaster. – 11:38 AM
OK, if you thought last year was crazy……KD is going to be playing for a coach and GM that he tried to get fired. If it were any other player, I’d say what a disaster. – 11:38 AM
Patrick Beverley @patbev21
Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang🙏🏾🏀 – 11:37 AM
Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang🙏🏾🏀 – 11:37 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This summer the Nets had two very important issues to deal with: Kevin Durant’s trade request and Kyrie Irving’s future. In both cases they achieved their goal. They kept them in Brooklyn, keeping the roster at a championship level. Big success for the Nets! #NetsWorld #Brooklyn – 11:37 AM
This summer the Nets had two very important issues to deal with: Kevin Durant’s trade request and Kyrie Irving’s future. In both cases they achieved their goal. They kept them in Brooklyn, keeping the roster at a championship level. Big success for the Nets! #NetsWorld #Brooklyn – 11:37 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
In the end, Kevin Durant and the Nets played out in a similar way to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2007: A tumultuous summer after a trade request, talks with teams, no deal and ultimately a decision to return to the franchise. – 11:34 AM
In the end, Kevin Durant and the Nets played out in a similar way to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2007: A tumultuous summer after a trade request, talks with teams, no deal and ultimately a decision to return to the franchise. – 11:34 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Danny Ainge really broke the trade market, and now Durant has to stay in Brooklyn – 11:34 AM
Danny Ainge really broke the trade market, and now Durant has to stay in Brooklyn – 11:34 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I would like to express my gratitude in an official capacity to KD and the Nets for filling the content void for nearly all of August. – 11:32 AM
I would like to express my gratitude in an official capacity to KD and the Nets for filling the content void for nearly all of August. – 11:32 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think the Nets winning their staring contest with KD changes all that much in a macro sense. Guys with one or two years left will continue to get their trades. Guys with longer deals will continue to be on a case-by-case basis. – 11:31 AM
I don’t think the Nets winning their staring contest with KD changes all that much in a macro sense. Guys with one or two years left will continue to get their trades. Guys with longer deals will continue to be on a case-by-case basis. – 11:31 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
BREAKING NEWS: Kevin Durant will stay in Brooklyn!
Antonio Daniels tells Rick Kamla why he isn’t surprised by the news.
#NetsWorld | @Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/4xBueioaez – 11:30 AM
BREAKING NEWS: Kevin Durant will stay in Brooklyn!
Antonio Daniels tells Rick Kamla why he isn’t surprised by the news.
#NetsWorld | @Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/4xBueioaez – 11:30 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NEW: Kevin Durant will remain a member of the Brooklyn Nets
The latest, via @thenetswire 👇
netswire.usatoday.com/lists/nets-ann… – 11:27 AM
NEW: Kevin Durant will remain a member of the Brooklyn Nets
The latest, via @thenetswire 👇
netswire.usatoday.com/lists/nets-ann… – 11:27 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Rich Kleiman showing KD he still had 4 years left on the contract he just signed pic.twitter.com/6tVr4qM0aM – 11:25 AM
Rich Kleiman showing KD he still had 4 years left on the contract he just signed pic.twitter.com/6tVr4qM0aM – 11:25 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
“We want to build a lasting franchise, so this is not just about this year,” said a #Nets source. The LA meeting included not just Durant, Sean Marks and Steve Nash, but also KD’s business partner Rich Kleiman, as well as team owner Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. #NBA – 11:22 AM
“We want to build a lasting franchise, so this is not just about this year,” said a #Nets source. The LA meeting included not just Durant, Sean Marks and Steve Nash, but also KD’s business partner Rich Kleiman, as well as team owner Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. #NBA – 11:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Just to be clear, this isn’t just a situation of the #Nets convincing Kevin Durant to give them a year, run it back for one season in a championship-or-bust swing, and then moving him next summer. They plan on this being a long-term marriage. – 11:20 AM
Just to be clear, this isn’t just a situation of the #Nets convincing Kevin Durant to give them a year, run it back for one season in a championship-or-bust swing, and then moving him next summer. They plan on this being a long-term marriage. – 11:20 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
If — and this is an IF — the Wolves’ trade for Rudy Gobert played some role in the Nets being unable to execute a deal involving KD, well, the Wolves come out winners again because they helped keep him from coming West. – 11:19 AM
If — and this is an IF — the Wolves’ trade for Rudy Gobert played some role in the Nets being unable to execute a deal involving KD, well, the Wolves come out winners again because they helped keep him from coming West. – 11:19 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
SO JAYLEN AND JAYSON ALMOST WON A TITLE BUT WHEN THIS DURANT GUY DEMANDED A TRADE THEY KEPT TALKING ABOUT TRADING JAYLEN FOR HIM. THERE WAS NOTHING ELSE TO TALK ABOUT SO THEY TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER EVEN THOUGH NOBODY THOUGHT IT WOULD HAPPEN. BUT NOW IT’S REALLY NOT HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/vqnP0LcbrG – 11:19 AM
SO JAYLEN AND JAYSON ALMOST WON A TITLE BUT WHEN THIS DURANT GUY DEMANDED A TRADE THEY KEPT TALKING ABOUT TRADING JAYLEN FOR HIM. THERE WAS NOTHING ELSE TO TALK ABOUT SO THEY TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER EVEN THOUGH NOBODY THOUGHT IT WOULD HAPPEN. BUT NOW IT’S REALLY NOT HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/vqnP0LcbrG – 11:19 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant removes trade request, remains with Nets sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:18 AM
Kevin Durant removes trade request, remains with Nets sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:18 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
On behalf of everyone at @ringer, I’d like to thank the Nets and Kevin Durant for 2 months of lively, provocative and ultimately meaningless content for podcasts and written pieces. – 11:18 AM
On behalf of everyone at @ringer, I’d like to thank the Nets and Kevin Durant for 2 months of lively, provocative and ultimately meaningless content for podcasts and written pieces. – 11:18 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Make no mistake about todays Nets/Durant news. The Nets are still on the clock depending what happens this season. If there isn’t a meaningful playoff run and a lot less drama, the Nets will be right back in this spot with Durant this time next year. – 11:17 AM
Make no mistake about todays Nets/Durant news. The Nets are still on the clock depending what happens this season. If there isn’t a meaningful playoff run and a lot less drama, the Nets will be right back in this spot with Durant this time next year. – 11:17 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I wrote a few weeks ago why the NBA’s trade market had stalled so much. But Durant committing back to Brooklyn is a possible step toward more movement elsewhere: theathletic.com/3460031/2022/0… – 11:15 AM
I wrote a few weeks ago why the NBA’s trade market had stalled so much. But Durant committing back to Brooklyn is a possible step toward more movement elsewhere: theathletic.com/3460031/2022/0… – 11:15 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant will stay with the Brooklyn Nets after meeting with Rich Kleiman, GM Sean Marks, coach Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. “We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Marks says pic.twitter.com/fIMbjAtqlV – 11:15 AM
Kevin Durant will stay with the Brooklyn Nets after meeting with Rich Kleiman, GM Sean Marks, coach Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. “We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Marks says pic.twitter.com/fIMbjAtqlV – 11:15 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
BREAKING: Kevin Durant is STAYING in Brooklyn after #Nets announce they met with the former MVP in LA and agreed to ‘move forward with our partnership’ after trade speculation mol.im/a/11138429 via @MailSport – 11:13 AM
BREAKING: Kevin Durant is STAYING in Brooklyn after #Nets announce they met with the former MVP in LA and agreed to ‘move forward with our partnership’ after trade speculation mol.im/a/11138429 via @MailSport – 11:13 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Kevin Durant stays with the Brooklyn Nets
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:12 AM
BREAKING: Kevin Durant stays with the Brooklyn Nets
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:12 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Imagine if KD did all of this just to finally get a Christmas off. – 11:12 AM
Imagine if KD did all of this just to finally get a Christmas off. – 11:12 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
it’ll be interesting to learn who the Mavs possibly passed on as they appeared to prioritize being there to pick up pieces at the fringe of any Durant/Kyrie deals. – 11:11 AM
it’ll be interesting to learn who the Mavs possibly passed on as they appeared to prioritize being there to pick up pieces at the fringe of any Durant/Kyrie deals. – 11:11 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant and the Nets “have agreed to move forward with our partnership,” Nets GM Sean Marks said in a statement today. KD and Rich Kleiman met with Marks, Steve Nash, Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in LA yesterday. – 11:08 AM
Kevin Durant and the Nets “have agreed to move forward with our partnership,” Nets GM Sean Marks said in a statement today. KD and Rich Kleiman met with Marks, Steve Nash, Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in LA yesterday. – 11:08 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
“Kevin Durant trade discussions are over and he is staying put” pic.twitter.com/VsnC4fe4A4 – 11:05 AM
“Kevin Durant trade discussions are over and he is staying put” pic.twitter.com/VsnC4fe4A4 – 11:05 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, we’ll see if a Donovan Mitchell trade is the next domino to fall. – 11:05 AM
With Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, we’ll see if a Donovan Mitchell trade is the next domino to fall. – 11:05 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Sooooo the Pelicans should face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in the season opener 🍿🍿🍿 – 11:04 AM
Sooooo the Pelicans should face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in the season opener 🍿🍿🍿 – 11:04 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now that the Kevin Durant situation officially passed
Now the power forward addition should be the focus – 11:03 AM
Now that the Kevin Durant situation officially passed
Now the power forward addition should be the focus – 11:03 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wanted a Kevin Durant trade mainly because it would lead to a Kyrie trade, but I’m at least grateful for the resolution. Didn’t need this hanging over the entire season. And yea, as someone who made a premature Nets Finals bet, at least that has a bit of life again. – 11:03 AM
I wanted a Kevin Durant trade mainly because it would lead to a Kyrie trade, but I’m at least grateful for the resolution. Didn’t need this hanging over the entire season. And yea, as someone who made a premature Nets Finals bet, at least that has a bit of life again. – 11:03 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ GM Sean Marks announced that Nets have met with Kevin Durant and are ‘moving forward with their partnership’ together. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/Wy5ZWXd3iC – 11:02 AM
Nets’ GM Sean Marks announced that Nets have met with Kevin Durant and are ‘moving forward with their partnership’ together. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/Wy5ZWXd3iC – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets announce Kevin Durant, Steve Nash and Sean Marks met and will move forward on trying to bring a championship to Brooklyn. – 11:02 AM
Nets announce Kevin Durant, Steve Nash and Sean Marks met and will move forward on trying to bring a championship to Brooklyn. – 11:02 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. – 11:01 AM
Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. – 11:01 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
What the hell happened to Stephen A during his vacation? He just said a big 3 of KD, Kyrie + Simmons with Mark Jackson coaching would win the East. Can we get Stephen A some orange juice and maybe a warm towel? – 10:24 AM
What the hell happened to Stephen A during his vacation? He just said a big 3 of KD, Kyrie + Simmons with Mark Jackson coaching would win the East. Can we get Stephen A some orange juice and maybe a warm towel? – 10:24 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I wrote about the glacial pace of the KD saga with caution against drawing grand theories since everyone involved appears to be stalling, lying and bluffing. ziller.substack.com/p/whos-really-… – 10:12 AM
I wrote about the glacial pace of the KD saga with caution against drawing grand theories since everyone involved appears to be stalling, lying and bluffing. ziller.substack.com/p/whos-really-… – 10:12 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-NBA selections in the 2010s:
10 — LeBron
9 — KD
8 — Russ
They also combined for half of the MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/jbS6uIV66A – 10:06 AM
Most All-NBA selections in the 2010s:
10 — LeBron
9 — KD
8 — Russ
They also combined for half of the MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/jbS6uIV66A – 10:06 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Second part of the mailbag is up. Expectations for TJ Warren, the KD and Kyrie Irving situations and more: theathletic.com/3526545/2022/0… – 9:03 AM
Second part of the mailbag is up. Expectations for TJ Warren, the KD and Kyrie Irving situations and more: theathletic.com/3526545/2022/0… – 9:03 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“That’s where the lack of trust began to seep in”
@Chris Haynes tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he thinks Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are at odds. pic.twitter.com/IAVMyQ7rl7 – 7:30 AM
“That’s where the lack of trust began to seep in”
@Chris Haynes tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he thinks Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are at odds. pic.twitter.com/IAVMyQ7rl7 – 7:30 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI – I’d resisted going deep on a scenario that very likely won’t happen, but this morning’s news tipped the scales. (For me writing, not a deal happening.)
Kevin Durant to the Grizzlies? It’s not crazy, but it is complicated dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 7:40 PM
ICYMI – I’d resisted going deep on a scenario that very likely won’t happen, but this morning’s news tipped the scales. (For me writing, not a deal happening.)
Kevin Durant to the Grizzlies? It’s not crazy, but it is complicated dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 7:40 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
put out *two* pods today:
lakers/lebron/the future
🍎 https://t.co/9jdVn0uZUx
✳️ https://t.co/sW8MffBIs2
📺 https://t.co/d2rBwJq4aK
kd/grizzlies + jazz/knicks
🍎 https://t.co/UKsGvqns9D
✳️ https://t.co/e6RBAi2lv2
📺 https://t.co/I6IghaWxKq (don)
📺 https://t.co/GfAtUSMphF (kd) pic.twitter.com/g1B58mPJiK – 6:35 PM
put out *two* pods today:
lakers/lebron/the future
🍎 https://t.co/9jdVn0uZUx
✳️ https://t.co/sW8MffBIs2
📺 https://t.co/d2rBwJq4aK
kd/grizzlies + jazz/knicks
🍎 https://t.co/UKsGvqns9D
✳️ https://t.co/e6RBAi2lv2
📺 https://t.co/I6IghaWxKq (don)
📺 https://t.co/GfAtUSMphF (kd) pic.twitter.com/g1B58mPJiK – 6:35 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum’s Wrist Injury + Nets Should Trade KD ASAP | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast | Powered by @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Jayson Tatum’s Wrist Injury + Nets Should Trade KD ASAP | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast | Powered by @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Every NBA team: KD is a top 5 player and we want to trade for him
Nets: Okay give us 2 All Stars & multiple picks.
NBA team: No
Nets: 1 All Star & picks?
NBA team: No
Nets: 1 near All Star?
NBA team: No
Nets: Fine. Desmond Bane.
NBA team: …
Nets: …?
NBA team: No – 5:28 PM
Every NBA team: KD is a top 5 player and we want to trade for him
Nets: Okay give us 2 All Stars & multiple picks.
NBA team: No
Nets: 1 All Star & picks?
NBA team: No
Nets: 1 near All Star?
NBA team: No
Nets: Fine. Desmond Bane.
NBA team: …
Nets: …?
NBA team: No – 5:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most free throws attempts + field goals attempts per game by an active player:
27.5 — LeBron
27.3 — Luka
27.0 — Embiid
26.3 — Durant pic.twitter.com/XFJ9kMpXXq – 5:05 PM
Most free throws attempts + field goals attempts per game by an active player:
27.5 — LeBron
27.3 — Luka
27.0 — Embiid
26.3 — Durant pic.twitter.com/XFJ9kMpXXq – 5:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 MORE Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell SLOP
🔘 *Can* the Grizzlies trade for KD? Should they? (1:12)
🔘 Death, taxes and the Knicks/Jazz/Mitchell (11:58)
🎧 https://t.co/g9d0gFTbJv
🍎 https://t.co/3vdOPbYmK4
✳️ https://t.co/lQWpklAy3q pic.twitter.com/kE3IFcNyNm – 4:15 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 MORE Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell SLOP
🔘 *Can* the Grizzlies trade for KD? Should they? (1:12)
🔘 Death, taxes and the Knicks/Jazz/Mitchell (11:58)
🎧 https://t.co/g9d0gFTbJv
🍎 https://t.co/3vdOPbYmK4
✳️ https://t.co/lQWpklAy3q pic.twitter.com/kE3IFcNyNm – 4:15 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Updated odds on where Kevin Durant will play next season via @DraftKings:
Nets = -170
Celtics = +225
Suns = +300
Raptors = +600
Heat = +800 – 3:51 PM
Updated odds on where Kevin Durant will play next season via @DraftKings:
Nets = -170
Celtics = +225
Suns = +300
Raptors = +600
Heat = +800 – 3:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Reactions to Jayson Tatum’s comments on his wrist, a photo with Kevin Durant, and losing in the Finals
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/08/22/kar… – 3:44 PM
Reactions to Jayson Tatum’s comments on his wrist, a photo with Kevin Durant, and losing in the Finals
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/08/22/kar… – 3:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Whoa bro! Where is this animosity coming from?? I thought we were BFF’s?!
And please KD show me one lie I’ve ever told on here. I’ll happily Venmo you $25 for every one
Also – the great thing about social media is players can deny any lie that’s reported or any rumor they chose pic.twitter.com/qN1xpMpf1s – 3:06 PM
Whoa bro! Where is this animosity coming from?? I thought we were BFF’s?!
And please KD show me one lie I’ve ever told on here. I’ll happily Venmo you $25 for every one
Also – the great thing about social media is players can deny any lie that’s reported or any rumor they chose pic.twitter.com/qN1xpMpf1s – 3:06 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Kevin Durant to the Grizzlies? It’s not crazy, but it is complicated dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:06 PM
Kevin Durant to the Grizzlies? It’s not crazy, but it is complicated dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:06 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Desmond Bane will not be made available for Kevin Durant? Next. They not serious. – 1:36 PM
Desmond Bane will not be made available for Kevin Durant? Next. They not serious. – 1:36 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Couple of #NBA gambling notes: #Grizzlies still +2100 to win title amid news of their interest in Kevin Durant. #Hornets are +12000; #Wizards +16000 despite news of their interest in Donovan Mitchell. Defending champs #Warriors still 3rd shortest odds behind #Celtics and #Bucks. – 1:36 PM
Couple of #NBA gambling notes: #Grizzlies still +2100 to win title amid news of their interest in Kevin Durant. #Hornets are +12000; #Wizards +16000 despite news of their interest in Donovan Mitchell. Defending champs #Warriors still 3rd shortest odds behind #Celtics and #Bucks. – 1:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
For what it’s worth, I’ve spent the last 30 minutes looking at KD-Denver trade packages and can’t get past three factors:
1. The Nuggets aren’t trading Murray
2. MPJ’s value is low
3. The Nuggets can trade *One* first round pick
Unless the Nets strongly value MPJ, it’s a no. – 12:57 PM
For what it’s worth, I’ve spent the last 30 minutes looking at KD-Denver trade packages and can’t get past three factors:
1. The Nuggets aren’t trading Murray
2. MPJ’s value is low
3. The Nuggets can trade *One* first round pick
Unless the Nets strongly value MPJ, it’s a no. – 12:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
FWIW, rival teams and the Nets are playing this as they should. The stress test comes when the games start, there’s no reason for BKN to sell Durant short before then. Conversely, no one should be offering top dollar right now, at least not until Marks/co pass the stress test. – 12:07 PM
FWIW, rival teams and the Nets are playing this as they should. The stress test comes when the games start, there’s no reason for BKN to sell Durant short before then. Conversely, no one should be offering top dollar right now, at least not until Marks/co pass the stress test. – 12:07 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
More and more teams inquiring about Kevin Durant #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:16 AM
More and more teams inquiring about Kevin Durant #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:16 AM
More on this storyline
Pat McAfee: “The Nets had a crazy asking price for KD & that asking price just was not met” ~@ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / August 23, 2022
This is big news, not just the Nets, but the rest of the NBA. Kevin Durant’s potential trade had basically shut down the league, as everybody was in wait-and-see mode when it came to a potential trade for one of the league’s top players. Now that he’s decided to stay put, there could be a flurry of other moves made as team’s react to Durant’s decision. One area it will certainly impact is free agency. The free agent market has largely stalled out as teams waited to see where Kevin Durant would end up. One name who has been looking for a new home all offseason long is Isaiah Thomas, and now that Durant is staying put, Thomas is wondering whether he can finally sign with a new team. Isaiah Thomas: Finally lol. Can we sign now lol. -via Clutch Points / August 23, 2022
Patrick Beverley: It’s not good business. These owners can’t wait until new deal comes. All we doing is hurting the future. Good day. Blessing Gang🙏🏾 -via Twitter @patbev21 / August 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.