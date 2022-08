Rick Pitino: Donovan Mitchell loves the Knicks

According to sources, Jazz president Danny Ainge and Knicks president Leon Rose are at a Donovan Mitchell stalemate over really one thing — the amount of “unprotected” first-round picks in the package. On draft night in June, Rose collected a handful of protected first-rounders in his wheeling and dealing that cost him his own lottery pick at No. 11. But attaching protected first-rounders in the Utah deal hasn’t stirred Ainge’s soul. -via New York Post / August 22, 2022