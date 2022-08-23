Rick Pitino: Donovan Mitchell loves the Knicks

“Donovan’s dad works for the Mets, his mom obviously works at Greenwich Country Day,” Rick Pitino said in response to a question from the Post. “Donovan loves the Knicks, Donovan loves being around his mom, his sister, his dad. Donovan works out for Chris Brickley who also played for me in New York City. Donovan would treasure, he would love to be a New York Knick. But that being said, things have to work out. I’m hoping, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that he becomes a Knick. it would be very special for me as his coach to see him in a Knicks uniform, as an ex-Knicks coach.”
Source: Adam Zagoria @ Newark Star-Ledger
Iona coach and basketball legend Rick Pitino says his former player Donovan Mitchell would “treasure” being a Knick. – 4:50 PM
Here is a depth chart of the New York Knicks if they don’t get Donovan Mitchell for @Jorge Sierra hoopshype.com/lists/projecte… – 3:20 PM
Outside of Donovan Mitchell, who’s the next NBA star who could get traded? – 12:24 PM
Now that we’ve moved on from the Kevin Durant talk, here’s my story on why Memphis Grizzlies fans should be paying close attention to what happens with Donovan Mitchell next. 👀
Now that we’ve moved on from the Kevin Durant talk, here’s my story on why Memphis Grizzlies fans should be paying close attention to what happens with Donovan Mitchell next. 👀
The cheese stands alone…
The cheese stands alone…
With Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, we’ll see if a Donovan Mitchell trade is the next domino to fall. – 11:05 AM
📅 On this day in 2020, Donovan Mitchell (51) and Jamal Murray (50) became the first opposing players in NBA postseason history to each record a 50-point game.
📅 On this day in 2020, Donovan Mitchell (51) and Jamal Murray (50) became the first opposing players in NBA postseason history to each record a 50-point game.
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 MORE Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell SLOP
🔘 *Can* the Grizzlies trade for KD? Should they? (1:12)
🔘 Death, taxes and the Knicks/Jazz/Mitchell (11:58)
🎧 https://t.co/g9d0gFTbJv
🍎 https://t.co/3vdOPbYmK4
✳️ https://t.co/lQWpklAy3q pic.twitter.com/kE3IFcNyNm – 4:15 PM
Couple of #NBA gambling notes: #Grizzlies still +2100 to win title amid news of their interest in Kevin Durant. #Hornets are +12000; #Wizards +16000 despite news of their interest in Donovan Mitchell. Defending champs #Warriors still 3rd shortest odds behind #Celtics and #Bucks. – 1:36 PM
[looking for new and unique takes on donovan mitchell trade rumors] pic.twitter.com/h1sxj9EqT8 – 12:03 PM
The Jazz reportedly turned down this Knicks offer for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/NF5Qo2QIF0 pic.twitter.com/2vY1oxMgem – 11:13 AM
Knock knock mf😂 @Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/jmFvJp0uvi – 6:51 PM
Your parents ever do something that you find very annoying then realize you do the same thing and that’s where you get it from 😂😂 – 5:53 PM
I had an amazing time at @RuckerPark155 with my @adidas Basketball
#adidasLegacy family! The energy and crowd were incredible. Can’t wait
to share more #DONISSUE4 soon.
@adidas Basketball #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/e1GXpNlhkD – 1:37 PM
A roundup of the latest updates on the Donovan Mitchell front in “The Week That Was”
tommybeer.substack.com/p/week-in-revi… – 8:49 AM
Donovan Mitchell trade talks rekindled, but here’s why #Knicks are wary of #Jazz offers #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/20/don… – 7:50 PM
Hear what Jerry Ferrara would pitch to Donovan Mitchell to get him to join the New York Knicks when he joined Zach Harper & Tim Legler pic.twitter.com/hM3YTtqTFf – 6:00 PM
“Donovan is a great offensive basketball player and he’s always looking for ways to get better,” Pitino said Tuesday on a Zoom call in response to a question from NJ Advance Media. “His work ethic is phenomenal. He’s got a Kobe Bryant type work ethic. On Kobe’s birthday [Aug. 23], he’s got a Kobe-type work ethic and that’s the highest compliment I can pay.” -via Newark Star-Ledger / August 23, 2022
Pitino also believes Mitchell would handle the media and pressure that comes along with playing in the Big Apple. “With Donovan Mitchell, we all know he’s very talented on offense, but Donovan is as talented and as polished a human being as an person I’ve ever met,” he said. -via Newark Star-Ledger / August 23, 2022
According to sources, Jazz president Danny Ainge and Knicks president Leon Rose are at a Donovan Mitchell stalemate over really one thing — the amount of “unprotected” first-round picks in the package. On draft night in June, Rose collected a handful of protected first-rounders in his wheeling and dealing that cost him his own lottery pick at No. 11. But attaching protected first-rounders in the Utah deal hasn’t stirred Ainge’s soul. -via New York Post / August 22, 2022
