Lakers acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz

Shams Charania: The Jazz are trading Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The PatBev trade reminds me a lot of the Joe Ingles for NAW/Bo Cruz deal.
Trade an expiring 34 year old for an young prospect who’s disappointed so far with a longer contract + a fringey guy you can conceivably put in a rotation. – 12:56 AM
The PatBev trade reminds me a lot of the Joe Ingles for NAW/Bo Cruz deal.
Trade an expiring 34 year old for an young prospect who’s disappointed so far with a longer contract + a fringey guy you can conceivably put in a rotation. – 12:56 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers near trade to acquire Patrick Beverley from Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/25/rep… – 12:40 AM
Report: Lakers near trade to acquire Patrick Beverley from Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/25/rep… – 12:40 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Lakers finalizing a trade to acquire guard Patrick Beverley: es.pn/3AiYv7b – 12:38 AM
ESPN story on the Lakers finalizing a trade to acquire guard Patrick Beverley: es.pn/3AiYv7b – 12:38 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
PatBev is a really good pickup for this Lakers team, and they didn’t have to give up any picks or rotation players to do it.
Think it’s reasonable for Lakers’ fans to be frustrated about the whole “THT over Caruso” thing. But that’s a sunk cost, and this is a smart deal for LAL – 12:31 AM
PatBev is a really good pickup for this Lakers team, and they didn’t have to give up any picks or rotation players to do it.
Think it’s reasonable for Lakers’ fans to be frustrated about the whole “THT over Caruso” thing. But that’s a sunk cost, and this is a smart deal for LAL – 12:31 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Def a fan of the trade. Lakers don’t have anybody on that roster like Pat Bev, a much needed pick up
As for THT, lot of potential, but Lakers need players that can help right away. Hate to lose a good wing player in Stanley
What you think Laker Fans, you a fan of the move? – 12:28 AM
Def a fan of the trade. Lakers don’t have anybody on that roster like Pat Bev, a much needed pick up
As for THT, lot of potential, but Lakers need players that can help right away. Hate to lose a good wing player in Stanley
What you think Laker Fans, you a fan of the move? – 12:28 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Pat Bev traded to Lakers for THT
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– There is no way these two are playing together, right? RIGHT?
– LeBron’s extension
– Wait a second did the Jazz just steal THT?
Join us!
youtube.com/watch?v=hBkXnO… – 12:16 AM
Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Pat Bev traded to Lakers for THT
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– There is no way these two are playing together, right? RIGHT?
– LeBron’s extension
– Wait a second did the Jazz just steal THT?
Join us!
youtube.com/watch?v=hBkXnO… – 12:16 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Okay, I’m logging off for the night barring any more news, but before I do, any last questions on the Beverley trade? – 12:12 AM
Okay, I’m logging off for the night barring any more news, but before I do, any last questions on the Beverley trade? – 12:12 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
In pure basketball terms, Pat Bev fits the Lakers’ needs … which, of course, makes last summer’s Caruso/THT decision (that didn’t need to be made) even more baffling. – 12:04 AM
In pure basketball terms, Pat Bev fits the Lakers’ needs … which, of course, makes last summer’s Caruso/THT decision (that didn’t need to be made) even more baffling. – 12:04 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I suspect Lakers fans are feeling the same with Pat Bev as I did when the Blues picked up Esa Tikkanen in ’94. BK – 12:03 AM
I suspect Lakers fans are feeling the same with Pat Bev as I did when the Blues picked up Esa Tikkanen in ’94. BK – 12:03 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
An underrated part of Patrick Beverley’s game last year was his playmaking.
Of 104 players to run 150+ pick + rolls last season, Beverley was 6th most productive.
It was also apparent early on he was comfortable in the role. These clips are all from the beginning of the year. pic.twitter.com/pIHYj7HjuS – 12:00 AM
An underrated part of Patrick Beverley’s game last year was his playmaking.
Of 104 players to run 150+ pick + rolls last season, Beverley was 6th most productive.
It was also apparent early on he was comfortable in the role. These clips are all from the beginning of the year. pic.twitter.com/pIHYj7HjuS – 12:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Beverley, Hield, James, Davis, Turner starting.
Reaves and Schroder as the backup backcourt. Jones and Bryant fighting for backup center mins. Hopefully one of the minimum wings pop.
Nunn+Walker can bring back a $14 million salary at the deadline if necessary.
A man can dream. – 11:58 PM
Beverley, Hield, James, Davis, Turner starting.
Reaves and Schroder as the backup backcourt. Jones and Bryant fighting for backup center mins. Hopefully one of the minimum wings pop.
Nunn+Walker can bring back a $14 million salary at the deadline if necessary.
A man can dream. – 11:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
in all seriousness, you dont do this Pat Bev deal unless you already have one in place for Russ too right? cant have these two taking pictures at media day together. we are not worthy of such content. – 11:51 PM
in all seriousness, you dont do this Pat Bev deal unless you already have one in place for Russ too right? cant have these two taking pictures at media day together. we are not worthy of such content. – 11:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley showing up to training camp. pic.twitter.com/jqPa4jmrtS – 11:50 PM
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley showing up to training camp. pic.twitter.com/jqPa4jmrtS – 11:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The first veteran domino has fallen with Pat Beverley being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Jazz get back Talen Horton-Tucker, whom they liked quite a bit a few years ago in the pre draft process. What are your thoughts? – 11:46 PM
The first veteran domino has fallen with Pat Beverley being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Jazz get back Talen Horton-Tucker, whom they liked quite a bit a few years ago in the pre draft process. What are your thoughts? – 11:46 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the Lakers desperately needed another defensive culture setter after last season’s tire fire.
LeBron, at his age, shouldn’t be expending the energy on defense he did in the 2020 title run. Beverley is the perfect vet to hold everyone else accountable. – 11:45 PM
I think the Lakers desperately needed another defensive culture setter after last season’s tire fire.
LeBron, at his age, shouldn’t be expending the energy on defense he did in the 2020 title run. Beverley is the perfect vet to hold everyone else accountable. – 11:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Memes aside that’s a good move for the Lakers. Two guys I wouldn’t expect to be in a playoff rotation for one that would be. They were a mess defensively and PatBev will help.
(Just ignore the fact they paid THT instead of Caruso and then traded THT for a worse Caruso. Whoops.) – 11:43 PM
Memes aside that’s a good move for the Lakers. Two guys I wouldn’t expect to be in a playoff rotation for one that would be. They were a mess defensively and PatBev will help.
(Just ignore the fact they paid THT instead of Caruso and then traded THT for a worse Caruso. Whoops.) – 11:43 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
While Kyrie Irving was LA’s prized target, the Lakers seemed to have their sights set on Patrick Beverley as a potential point guard addition from the moment he was moved to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 11:42 PM
While Kyrie Irving was LA’s prized target, the Lakers seemed to have their sights set on Patrick Beverley as a potential point guard addition from the moment he was moved to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 11:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Austin Reaves is a big winner of the THT-Beverley trade.
Beverley rarely plays whole seasons, and at his age, I think the Lakers will try to be cognizant of that and manage his workload. That should create even more opportunities for Reaves. – 11:42 PM
I think Austin Reaves is a big winner of the THT-Beverley trade.
Beverley rarely plays whole seasons, and at his age, I think the Lakers will try to be cognizant of that and manage his workload. That should create even more opportunities for Reaves. – 11:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ironically, Patrick Beverley was the free agent I most wanted the Lakers to sign in 2019 (I never believed Kawhi was coming). It didn’t work out then. Glad it will now. – 11:40 PM
Ironically, Patrick Beverley was the free agent I most wanted the Lakers to sign in 2019 (I never believed Kawhi was coming). It didn’t work out then. Glad it will now. – 11:40 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Russell Westbrook when he sees Patrick Beverley in the Lakers locker room pic.twitter.com/zXIf3WtWf4 – 11:40 PM
Russell Westbrook when he sees Patrick Beverley in the Lakers locker room pic.twitter.com/zXIf3WtWf4 – 11:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Watched that Lakers team all but refuse to compete on many a nights last season and often back down when challenged. That’s not how Pat Bev does business. He will compete. – 11:37 PM
Watched that Lakers team all but refuse to compete on many a nights last season and often back down when challenged. That’s not how Pat Bev does business. He will compete. – 11:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2022/23 Lakers:
LeBron
Russ
AD
Pat Bev
Reaves
Nunn
Walker IV
Bryant
Toscano-Anderson
A top ___ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/QMXQqx9gAC – 11:36 PM
The 2022/23 Lakers:
LeBron
Russ
AD
Pat Bev
Reaves
Nunn
Walker IV
Bryant
Toscano-Anderson
A top ___ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/QMXQqx9gAC – 11:36 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Patrick Beverley was EXACTLY what the Lakers needed to add. A consistent, energetic defender who can make it difficult for every opponent. His experience is valuable for a team like Lakers. His teaming up with LeBron, AD, Russ will be fun to watch. #LakeShow – 11:35 PM
Patrick Beverley was EXACTLY what the Lakers needed to add. A consistent, energetic defender who can make it difficult for every opponent. His experience is valuable for a team like Lakers. His teaming up with LeBron, AD, Russ will be fun to watch. #LakeShow – 11:35 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Really hard to believe LeBron signed the long-term extension without assurances of getting more help now. Doubt PatBev is the last Lakers move before the season. – 11:35 PM
Really hard to believe LeBron signed the long-term extension without assurances of getting more help now. Doubt PatBev is the last Lakers move before the season. – 11:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Patrick Beverley is a 37.8% career 3-point shooter.
That makes him the best shooter on the Lakers. The next highest career 3-point percentage on the team belongs to Kendrick Nunn at 36.4% – 11:32 PM
Patrick Beverley is a 37.8% career 3-point shooter.
That makes him the best shooter on the Lakers. The next highest career 3-point percentage on the team belongs to Kendrick Nunn at 36.4% – 11:32 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Patrick Beverley is returning to LA — this time, with LeBron James and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/SHY6XGLIAa – 11:32 PM
Patrick Beverley is returning to LA — this time, with LeBron James and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/SHY6XGLIAa – 11:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I will never forgive the team that trades for Russell Westbrook and robs us all of a chance to see him have to be teammates with Patrick Beverley. – 11:30 PM
I will never forgive the team that trades for Russell Westbrook and robs us all of a chance to see him have to be teammates with Patrick Beverley. – 11:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pat Bev and Russ.
Pat Bev vs Clippers 4 times a year.
Popcorn time. pic.twitter.com/W5Ij93chc7 – 11:29 PM
Pat Bev and Russ.
Pat Bev vs Clippers 4 times a year.
Popcorn time. pic.twitter.com/W5Ij93chc7 – 11:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Don’t have to wait long for Pat Bev back at Target Center — sixth game of the year, Friday October 28th. – 11:28 PM
Don’t have to wait long for Pat Bev back at Target Center — sixth game of the year, Friday October 28th. – 11:28 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Not sure what the logic is with this trade. Kinda weird, but is weird the new norm for the Lakers?
Went from Lowry for THT to Beverley for THT AND Stanley Johnson?
Hope this isn’t their “Big” move… – 11:27 PM
Not sure what the logic is with this trade. Kinda weird, but is weird the new norm for the Lakers?
Went from Lowry for THT to Beverley for THT AND Stanley Johnson?
Hope this isn’t their “Big” move… – 11:27 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
patrick beverley taking russell westbrook’s spot in the starting lineup > – 11:27 PM
patrick beverley taking russell westbrook’s spot in the starting lineup > – 11:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Pat Bev on Russell Westbrook: “He’s trash! Trash!” 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/MjPz06ZyHH – 11:26 PM
Pat Bev on Russell Westbrook: “He’s trash! Trash!” 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/MjPz06ZyHH – 11:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
“The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard…
Patrick Beverley” pic.twitter.com/vspTUHmoS2 – 11:26 PM
“The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard…
Patrick Beverley” pic.twitter.com/vspTUHmoS2 – 11:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
First they take the Lakers from Minneapolis, now they take Pat Bev – 11:25 PM
First they take the Lakers from Minneapolis, now they take Pat Bev – 11:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pat Bev in a Lakers jersey? That could be an all-time hated combo for literally all 29 other fanbases pic.twitter.com/UOC1yoAM6g – 11:24 PM
Pat Bev in a Lakers jersey? That could be an all-time hated combo for literally all 29 other fanbases pic.twitter.com/UOC1yoAM6g – 11:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Can you describe the challenge defensively it is to guard LeBron?
Pat Bev: “No challenge.” 🫠 pic.twitter.com/xVlSVsOABx – 11:24 PM
“Can you describe the challenge defensively it is to guard LeBron?
Pat Bev: “No challenge.” 🫠 pic.twitter.com/xVlSVsOABx – 11:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Jazz are trading Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:21 PM
The Jazz are trading Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:21 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Jazz receive:
7 first-round picks, 1 pick swap, Horton-Tucker, Westbrook, Cam Reddish, D. McBride, R. Jokubaitis
#Lakers receive:
Julius Randle, B. Bogdanovic, Pat Bev, J. Clarkson
#Knicks receive:
Donovan Micthell and Rudy Gay
Which team says no?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/three-way-de… – 9:16 AM
#Jazz receive:
7 first-round picks, 1 pick swap, Horton-Tucker, Westbrook, Cam Reddish, D. McBride, R. Jokubaitis
#Lakers receive:
Julius Randle, B. Bogdanovic, Pat Bev, J. Clarkson
#Knicks receive:
Donovan Micthell and Rudy Gay
Which team says no?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/three-way-de… – 9:16 AM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday. -via Twitter @wojespn / August 24, 2022
Evan Sidery: Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic are two potential trade targets to keep an eye for the Lakers, per @Shams Charania on @PatMcAfeeShow. -via Twitter @esidery / August 23, 2022
Pat McAfee: “We told you a month ago that Kyrie to the Lakers wasn’t gonna happen.. the Lakers are open to anything that will make their team better” ~@ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / August 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.