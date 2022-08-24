Multiple Nets front-office members are admirers of John Collins

Multiple members of Brooklyn’s front office have been admirers of Atlanta’s John Collins from afar for years, league sources told HoopsHype. However, Collins wasn’t enough to be the headline player in a trade package with the Hawks for Durant.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
The New Orleans Pelicans inquired with the Nets on June 30 as well but deemed All-Star Brandon Ingram as untouchable, sources said. Also in the past month, the Atlanta Hawks offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to sources. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022
Atlanta Hawks: ATL in the building @thecrawsover (@shobasketball ) -via Twitter @ATLHawks / July 31, 2022
A player that could be available to them is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. In fact, according to Zach Lowe, the Heat has been in contact with the Hawks about the springy forward. These talks happened months ago, according to Lowe. However, with the recent roster changes to both teams, it’s possible that these discussions are reignited soon. (via The Lowe Post) “There has been some Miami, John Collins chatter,” said Zach Lowe. “It’s old. It might be months old. I don’t think it was ever really serious at al. They might revisit that.” -via Clutch Points / July 29, 2022
