Mutual interest between Markieff Morris and Nets?

Chris Milholen: Sources tell @NetsDaily and I the Nets and free agent Markieff Morris have mutual interest.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Brooklyn Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center. Tristan Thompson is among the candidates to keep an eye on. Nets also have exploratory interest in forward Markieff Morris, @Jorge Sierra can confirm. @Nets Daily was first on Morris news. hoopshype.com/lists/sources-… – 12:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have a ton of open roster spots and are eyeing frontcourt players. Markieff Morris could be of interest to them. #NBA – 12:24 PM
Markieff Morris: I’m a free agent by choice kid! Nobody stoping this show. I got you I’m going to sign soon! -via Twitter / July 8, 2022
