Mutual interest between Markieff Morris and Nets?

Mutual interest between Markieff Morris and Nets?

Main Rumors

Mutual interest between Markieff Morris and Nets?

August 24, 2022- by

By |

Chris Milholen: Sources tell @NetsDaily and I the Nets and free agent Markieff Morris have mutual interest.
Source: Twitter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Brooklyn Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center. Tristan Thompson is among the candidates to keep an eye on. Nets also have exploratory interest in forward Markieff Morris, @Jorge Sierra can confirm. @Nets Daily was first on Morris news. hoopshype.com/lists/sources-…12:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have a ton of open roster spots and are eyeing frontcourt players. Markieff Morris could be of interest to them. #NBA12:24 PM

More on this storyline

Markieff Morris: #FreeBG -via Twitter @Keefmorris / August 5, 2022
Markieff Morris: Been wanting to for a while now.. -via Twitter / July 8, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home