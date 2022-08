Mutual interest between Markieff Morris and Nets?

The #Nets have a ton of open roster spots and are eyeing frontcourt players. Markieff Morris could be of interest to them. #NBA

Sources: The Brooklyn Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center. Tristan Thompson is among the candidates to keep an eye on. Nets also have exploratory interest in forward Markieff Morris, @Jorge Sierra can confirm. @Nets Daily was first on Morris news. hoopshype.com/lists/sources-…

