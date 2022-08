Nets insist Kevin Durant's re-invested long-term

Q: Are the Nets done building their roster now? Brian Lewis: Not close. Not by a long shot. Yes, they let their DeAndre Jordan trade exception expire last week, but the Nets have six open roster spots, tied for the most in the entire NBA — three Exhibit 10s, a two-way and two standard spots. The first domino could be David Duke Jr., who rejected their two-way offer and is holding out for a standard deal. But they still have to fill out the rest of the roster. Nic Claxton — whose starts have gone from zero to one to 19 in his three years in the league — has proclaimed himself ready to seize the center spot. But with DayRon Sharpe the only other 5 on the roster, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them look for a backup/competition for Claxton. And if they wanted to appease Durant, they could bring in Carmelo Anthony, a move he’s wanted them to make . -via New York Post / August 24, 2022