Nets not interested in Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony

Despite separate reports about the Nets considering Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony as free agent additions, Brooklyn doesn’t have interest in adding either veteran currently, HoopsHype has learned.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
Q: Are the Nets done building their roster now? Brian Lewis: Not close. Not by a long shot. Yes, they let their DeAndre Jordan trade exception expire last week, but the Nets have six open roster spots, tied for the most in the entire NBA — three Exhibit 10s, a two-way and two standard spots. The first domino could be David Duke Jr., who rejected their two-way offer and is holding out for a standard deal. But they still have to fill out the rest of the roster. Nic Claxton — whose starts have gone from zero to one to 19 in his three years in the league — has proclaimed himself ready to seize the center spot. But with DayRon Sharpe the only other 5 on the roster, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them look for a backup/competition for Claxton. And if they wanted to appease Durant, they could bring in Carmelo Anthony, a move he’s wanted them to make. -via New York Post / August 24, 2022
Ky Carlin: Notable free agents still available: LaMarcus Aldridge Dwight Howard DeMarcus Cousins Montrezl Harrell Hassan Whiteside Carmelo Anthony Trevor Ariza Blake Griffin Paul Millsap Rodney Hood Andre Iguodala Jeremy Lamb Ben McLemore DJ Augustin Dennis Schroder Rajon Rondo -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / August 18, 2022
Carmelo Anthony has teamed with Westbrook Studios and Falkon Entertainment on Seven, a four-part docuseries, which Anthony’s company Creative 7 will also produce. Named after Anthony’s signature jersey, Seven will chronicle the life and career of the 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, starting with his childhood, diving into the good, the bad, and sometimes ugly experiences and learnings that shaped him into the man and the athlete that he is today. -via Deadline / August 15, 2022
Arash Markazi: Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen. His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located. pic.twitter.com/VnT0bA1LCB -via Twitter @ArashMarkazi / July 28, 2022
Arash Markazi: Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv -via Twitter @ArashMarkazi / July 28, 2022
