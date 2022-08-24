Plaintiffs win lawsuit against Los Angeles County over shared Kobe Bryant crash site photos

After listening to 11 days of at times graphic testimony, a group of nine federal jurors deliberated for approximately three and a half hours before reaching their decision. -via CNN / August 24, 2022
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Wednesday honored the legendary Kobe Bryant by praising a game statistic that usually would not be celebrated. The NBA icon Abdul-Jabbar, 75, posted a tribute to the late, beloved Bryant on his Substack newsletter to remember his fellow Los Angeles Laker on 8/24, aka Kobe Bryant Day. -via People / August 24, 2022
To honor his friend on this year’s 8/24 (Bryant’s two NBA numbers), Abdul-Jabbar noted that others would likely focus on the obvious accolades and awards, but he wanted to highlight something different that Abdul-Jabbar found most impressive: “Kobe Bryant missed the most career field goals in NBA history. He missed 14,481 times.” Calling that stat “the foundation of his greatness as an athlete,” Abdul-Jabbar said what would otherwise be perceived as a negative flew in the face of what most athletes fear most: Losing. -via People / August 24, 2022

 

