Plaintiffs win lawsuit against Los Angeles County over shared Kobe Bryant crash site photos

A federal jury awarded $31 million in damages after finding Los Angeles liable for infringing on the constitutional rights of Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Christopher Chester, who each lost a spouse and daughter in the helicopter crash in January 2020.
Source: Jason Kravarik @ CNN
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-Star + All-NBA + All-Defensive selections all-time:
45 — Kobe
45 — Duncan
45 — Kareem pic.twitter.com/IiA1O1zcTG – 6:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 4,000+ playoff points in the 2000s:
— Kobe Bryant
No other player had more than 3,500. pic.twitter.com/P8PMsan3VA – 4:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 20,000+ points in the 2000s:
— Kobe Bryant
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/GHwNeUDBGC – 3:30 PM
Zac Boyer @ZacBoyer
In order for Kobe Baynes to play football for Kansas this season after his transfer from Louisville, he has to apply for, and be granted, a run-off waiver.
You may ask what that is. In principle, it’s not complicated — but it can be. #kufball
www2.kusports.com/weblogs/Boyer_… – 2:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers franchise records:
Games — Kobe
Minutes — Kobe
Wins — Kobe
Points — Kobe
Field Goals — Kobe
Threes — Kobe
Free Throws — Kobe
Do all those stats for the playoffs and they’re all Kobe too. pic.twitter.com/36Gx9Py6GV – 12:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kobe in his 20 seasons:
— Most All-NBA teams by a guard
— Most All-Defense teams by a guard
— Most All-Star selections by a guard
— Most points by a guard
— Most points in a game by a guard
— Most 60-point games by a guard pic.twitter.com/iXIEwRFrxR – 11:39 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
You’ve never seen Kobe’s greatest achievements visualized quite like this:
-His 81-point outburst against the Raptors
-His place atop the Lakers’ career points leaderboard
-His place within the Lakers’ career TPA leaderboard.
More on @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/Y5hE2HCpwy pic.twitter.com/vKIYJe50PT – 11:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff points by a player before turning
22 years old — Kobe
23 years old — Kobe
24 years old — Kobe
25 years old — Kobe
26 years old — Kobe
27 years old — Kobe pic.twitter.com/cxKM8PEAWT – 10:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Kobe has more 60-point games than MJ, KD, LeBron, and Kareem combined. pic.twitter.com/kW4YO6gBTs – 9:55 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kobe knew greatness meant inspiring whoever came next 💜
#MambaDay pic.twitter.com/XB91DkYfdd – 9:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Happy birthday Kobe Bean. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/7hspIgLrNY – 3:29 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sabrina arrives in the Kobe 8/24 jersey on his birthday, and goes with the “Mambacita” Kobe 6s for Game 3 🐍 pic.twitter.com/8eBoH1ckx9 – 10:35 PM
More on this storyline
After listening to 11 days of at times graphic testimony, a group of nine federal jurors deliberated for approximately three and a half hours before reaching their decision. -via CNN / August 24, 2022
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Wednesday honored the legendary Kobe Bryant by praising a game statistic that usually would not be celebrated. The NBA icon Abdul-Jabbar, 75, posted a tribute to the late, beloved Bryant on his Substack newsletter to remember his fellow Los Angeles Laker on 8/24, aka Kobe Bryant Day. -via People / August 24, 2022
To honor his friend on this year’s 8/24 (Bryant’s two NBA numbers), Abdul-Jabbar noted that others would likely focus on the obvious accolades and awards, but he wanted to highlight something different that Abdul-Jabbar found most impressive: “Kobe Bryant missed the most career field goals in NBA history. He missed 14,481 times.” Calling that stat “the foundation of his greatness as an athlete,” Abdul-Jabbar said what would otherwise be perceived as a negative flew in the face of what most athletes fear most: Losing. -via People / August 24, 2022
