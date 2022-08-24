Rudy Gobert trade return made it more difficult for Nets to trade Kevin Durant

Numerous NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Rudy Gobert trade made it harder for Kevin Durant to be moved. The draft pick compensation Utah received from Minnesota was considered such a lopsided haul for Utah around the league that if the Nets got anything less than that for Durant, Brooklyn’s front office would’ve looked foolish, according to numerous rival executives.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/Wb2eommNKi – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/Wb2eommNKi – 11:00 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Kevin Durant (and by extension, Kyrie Irving) is staying in Brooklyn! So what’s Plan B for the Lakers? Hield/Turner? Becoming “Jazz West?” Standing pat? Dennis Schröder? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kev… – 10:40 AM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Kevin Durant (and by extension, Kyrie Irving) is staying in Brooklyn! So what’s Plan B for the Lakers? Hield/Turner? Becoming “Jazz West?” Standing pat? Dennis Schröder? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kev… – 10:40 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Danny Leroux
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/9B1eSKWPR9 – 10:25 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: KD Recommits w/ @Danny Leroux
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/9B1eSKWPR9 – 10:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Kobe has more 60-point games than MJ, KD, LeBron, and Kareem combined. pic.twitter.com/kW4YO6gBTs – 9:55 AM
Fun Fact: Kobe has more 60-point games than MJ, KD, LeBron, and Kareem combined. pic.twitter.com/kW4YO6gBTs – 9:55 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
With the news that Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets, the possibility exists that some of the teams which were pursuing him could now turn their attention to Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell instead. Who could make a deal work? sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:49 AM
With the news that Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets, the possibility exists that some of the teams which were pursuing him could now turn their attention to Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell instead. Who could make a deal work? sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:49 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rick Pitino believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons can lead the Brooklyn Nets to the championship #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 9:33 AM
Rick Pitino believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons can lead the Brooklyn Nets to the championship #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 9:33 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I’ll be on @TSN1050Radio in five minutes to talk about Kevin Durant and the Nets. – 9:26 AM
I’ll be on @TSN1050Radio in five minutes to talk about Kevin Durant and the Nets. – 9:26 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: What’s next for the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back? Why Durant wasn’t traded, how the Nets will fill out their roster, including a potential free agent center target, and expectations from rival NBA executives on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/sources-… – 9:19 AM
Story: What’s next for the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back? Why Durant wasn’t traded, how the Nets will fill out their roster, including a potential free agent center target, and expectations from rival NBA executives on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/sources-… – 9:19 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat to eventually retire Haslem’s number. And Durant pursuit ends for Heat, rest of NBA: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:15 AM
From PM: Heat to eventually retire Haslem’s number. And Durant pursuit ends for Heat, rest of NBA: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:15 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn. Now what? I dig into that question: theathletic.com/3532590/2022/0… – 8:53 AM
Today’s story is up. Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn. Now what? I dig into that question: theathletic.com/3532590/2022/0… – 8:53 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets odds to win the East and the Finals drastically improved after the KD announcement
Via Caesars pic.twitter.com/6stq6XYAFn – 8:16 AM
The Nets odds to win the East and the Finals drastically improved after the KD announcement
Via Caesars pic.twitter.com/6stq6XYAFn – 8:16 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Does Kevin Durant door closing open one for Heat with Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:13 AM
Does Kevin Durant door closing open one for Heat with Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:13 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
No real winners, no real losers. In the end, Durant, Nets reconciliation was only path nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/24/no-… – 8:01 AM
No real winners, no real losers. In the end, Durant, Nets reconciliation was only path nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/24/no-… – 8:01 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
10 biggest stars to watch in EuroBasket 2022 🌟👇
🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic
🇸🇮 Goran Dragic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner
🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas
#FIBAWC #WinForAll – 3:03 AM
10 biggest stars to watch in EuroBasket 2022 🌟👇
🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic
🇸🇮 Goran Dragic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner
🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas
#FIBAWC #WinForAll – 3:03 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots to discuss on the Nets & Kevin Durant sticking it out. @howaboutafresca, @SwollenDome & I will dive into it on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 8:20 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 10:51 PM
Lots to discuss on the Nets & Kevin Durant sticking it out. @howaboutafresca, @SwollenDome & I will dive into it on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 8:20 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 10:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Barely two weeks removed from Kevin Durant calling for the ousters of coach and GM … suddenly the Nets are winning August. We get into that some, as well as the joys of a @usopen/@EuroBasket itinerary, via the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/august-doesn… – 10:28 PM
Barely two weeks removed from Kevin Durant calling for the ousters of coach and GM … suddenly the Nets are winning August. We get into that some, as well as the joys of a @usopen/@EuroBasket itinerary, via the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/august-doesn… – 10:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Five #Nets questions with Kevin Durant drama over — for now nypost.com/2022/08/23/fiv… via @nypostsports – 10:26 PM
Five #Nets questions with Kevin Durant drama over — for now nypost.com/2022/08/23/fiv… via @nypostsports – 10:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kevin Durant is staying with the Nets. Now what? New article on @ringer: – 10:01 PM
Kevin Durant is staying with the Nets. Now what? New article on @ringer: – 10:01 PM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
Durant made peace with the Nets – for now. Do not rule out a deal to Boston when things implode in Brooklyn. Just saying…@Jeff Goodman @GlobeBobRyan – 10:00 PM
Durant made peace with the Nets – for now. Do not rule out a deal to Boston when things implode in Brooklyn. Just saying…@Jeff Goodman @GlobeBobRyan – 10:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is staying put, so now the question is if the Suns are OK with running it back.
A column on that decision: arizonasports.com/story/3267027/… – 9:40 PM
Kevin Durant is staying put, so now the question is if the Suns are OK with running it back.
A column on that decision: arizonasports.com/story/3267027/… – 9:40 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to “move forward with their partnership”.
2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee @GeorgeKarl22 shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson. pic.twitter.com/0t0inEu7yT – 9:16 PM
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to “move forward with their partnership”.
2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee @GeorgeKarl22 shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson. pic.twitter.com/0t0inEu7yT – 9:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat to eventually retire Haslem’s number. And Durant pursuit ends for Heat, rest of NBA: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:14 PM
Heat to eventually retire Haslem’s number. And Durant pursuit ends for Heat, rest of NBA: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:14 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
As Durant not surprisingly stays in Brooklyn, league reacts to Joe Tsai/Nets taking a stand on KD & Kyrie:
“He gave them the keys to the Ferrari and they took it out and they wrecked it — and he decided he wasn’t going to give them another set of keys.”
bit.ly/3Khp4OX – 9:12 PM
As Durant not surprisingly stays in Brooklyn, league reacts to Joe Tsai/Nets taking a stand on KD & Kyrie:
“He gave them the keys to the Ferrari and they took it out and they wrecked it — and he decided he wasn’t going to give them another set of keys.”
bit.ly/3Khp4OX – 9:12 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Does Kevin Durant staying with the Nets change Donovan Mitchell trade talks? https://t.co/ZgBR1s2edP pic.twitter.com/nw52cyBpgx – 8:53 PM
Does Kevin Durant staying with the Nets change Donovan Mitchell trade talks? https://t.co/ZgBR1s2edP pic.twitter.com/nw52cyBpgx – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What’s next? 5 things Phoenix #Suns must do with Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn #Nets (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:26 PM
What’s next? 5 things Phoenix #Suns must do with Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn #Nets (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on Kevin Durant returning to the Nets. We’ll be back later this week with a full mailbag episode answering listener questions. open.spotify.com/episode/6YIyU5… – 7:02 PM
New pod with @Chris Vernon on Kevin Durant returning to the Nets. We’ll be back later this week with a full mailbag episode answering listener questions. open.spotify.com/episode/6YIyU5… – 7:02 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 KD backtracking on his trade request
🏀 What the Nets will look like this season
🏀 How the Rudy Gobert trade ruined everything
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/6YIyU5… – 6:19 PM
🏀 KD backtracking on his trade request
🏀 What the Nets will look like this season
🏀 How the Rudy Gobert trade ruined everything
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/6YIyU5… – 6:19 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 2022 NBA Offseason Grades: Atlantic Division
Celtics (3:42)
Nets* (13:23)
Knicks (22:21)
Sixers (35:45)
Raptors (47:25)
🎧 https://t.co/SRx5yMrzJn
🍎 https://t.co/Od4x7yvgyq
✳️ https://t.co/uO8OCRJJeF
📺 https://t.co/xHIOmzCInz
(*Pre-KD news) pic.twitter.com/m0l2pruPX0 – 6:04 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 2022 NBA Offseason Grades: Atlantic Division
Celtics (3:42)
Nets* (13:23)
Knicks (22:21)
Sixers (35:45)
Raptors (47:25)
🎧 https://t.co/SRx5yMrzJn
🍎 https://t.co/Od4x7yvgyq
✳️ https://t.co/uO8OCRJJeF
📺 https://t.co/xHIOmzCInz
(*Pre-KD news) pic.twitter.com/m0l2pruPX0 – 6:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets are a ‘championship-caliber’ team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, Rick Pitino says nj.com/nets/2022/08/n… – 6:03 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets are a ‘championship-caliber’ team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, Rick Pitino says nj.com/nets/2022/08/n… – 6:03 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NEW:
As Durant unsurprisingly stays in Brooklyn, league reacts to Joe Tsai/Nets taking a stand on KD/Kyrie:
“He gave them the keys to the Ferrari and they took it out and they wrecked it — and he decided he wasn’t going to give them another set of keys.”
bit.ly/3Khp4OX – 5:44 PM
NEW:
As Durant unsurprisingly stays in Brooklyn, league reacts to Joe Tsai/Nets taking a stand on KD/Kyrie:
“He gave them the keys to the Ferrari and they took it out and they wrecked it — and he decided he wasn’t going to give them another set of keys.”
bit.ly/3Khp4OX – 5:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Patrick Beverley Tweet that Durant trade drama held up player moves gets KD’s response nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/23/pat… – 5:20 PM
Patrick Beverley Tweet that Durant trade drama held up player moves gets KD’s response nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/23/pat… – 5:20 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Kevin Durant facing Sean Marks and Steve Nash and agreeing to rescind his trade request after trying to get them fired had to be some seriously awkward, uh, stuff… pic.twitter.com/qzcIFxu8DI – 5:01 PM
Kevin Durant facing Sean Marks and Steve Nash and agreeing to rescind his trade request after trying to get them fired had to be some seriously awkward, uh, stuff… pic.twitter.com/qzcIFxu8DI – 5:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Nets’ statement further cools speculation of possible Kevin Durant-Miami Heat trade. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:42 PM
From earlier — Nets’ statement further cools speculation of possible Kevin Durant-Miami Heat trade. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:42 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat to eventually retire Haslem’s number. And Durant pursuit ends for Heat, rest of NBA: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:41 PM
NEW: Heat to eventually retire Haslem’s number. And Durant pursuit ends for Heat, rest of NBA: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Why it isn’t good for the Rockets that Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn ift.tt/lx6cJ1F – 4:19 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Why it isn’t good for the Rockets that Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn ift.tt/lx6cJ1F – 4:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tuesday’s logical outcome to the Kevin Durant saga mirrored Kobe Bryant’s 2007 offseason.
That time, the Bulls were involved. This time, not so much, other than fact Durant remaining in loaded conference makes playoff path tough.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:59 PM
Tuesday’s logical outcome to the Kevin Durant saga mirrored Kobe Bryant’s 2007 offseason.
That time, the Bulls were involved. This time, not so much, other than fact Durant remaining in loaded conference makes playoff path tough.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton on Kevin Durant staying with the #Nets: “It’s exciting knowing he’s coming back on board with us. I know we can have a really, really good group. So we’ve just got to get everybody together and lock in.” #nba pic.twitter.com/0TGGVNDvg1 – 3:07 PM
Nic Claxton on Kevin Durant staying with the #Nets: “It’s exciting knowing he’s coming back on board with us. I know we can have a really, really good group. So we’ve just got to get everybody together and lock in.” #nba pic.twitter.com/0TGGVNDvg1 – 3:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nets’ statement further cools speculation of possible Kevin Durant-Miami Heat trade sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:46 PM
Nets’ statement further cools speculation of possible Kevin Durant-Miami Heat trade sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:46 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Kevin Durant is back with the @Brooklyn Nets and for the @Boston Celtics that means… fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/kevin-durant-s… – 2:20 PM
Kevin Durant is back with the @Brooklyn Nets and for the @Boston Celtics that means… fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/kevin-durant-s… – 2:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What does Durant, Irving staying in Brooklyn mean for top of East? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/23/wha… – 1:55 PM
What does Durant, Irving staying in Brooklyn mean for top of East? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/23/wha… – 1:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Why it isn’t good for the Rockets that Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:52 PM
Why it isn’t good for the Rockets that Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn. What does that mean for Boston and the NBA? bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/08/23/kev… – 1:41 PM
New on BSJ: Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn. What does that mean for Boston and the NBA? bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/08/23/kev… – 1:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In a case of “the grass is always greener on the other side” the Nets and Kevin Durant realize everyone’s lawn is dead now. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:35 PM
In a case of “the grass is always greener on the other side” the Nets and Kevin Durant realize everyone’s lawn is dead now. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Typically, changes to the NBA national-television schedule come a week or so out. But have to wonder if there already is some tinkering being done with Kevin Durant confirmed back to Brooklyn. Few trios more intriguing than Durant-Kyrie-Simmons. – 1:16 PM
Typically, changes to the NBA national-television schedule come a week or so out. But have to wonder if there already is some tinkering being done with Kevin Durant confirmed back to Brooklyn. Few trios more intriguing than Durant-Kyrie-Simmons. – 1:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No more KD-Warriors reunion rumors, more hypothetical champions.
Here’s my quick reaction to Kevin Durant ending his trade request from the Nets nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:13 PM
No more KD-Warriors reunion rumors, more hypothetical champions.
Here’s my quick reaction to Kevin Durant ending his trade request from the Nets nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:13 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kd and steve nash on the first day of training camp pic.twitter.com/0MpJoP5nYy – 1:05 PM
kd and steve nash on the first day of training camp pic.twitter.com/0MpJoP5nYy – 1:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant ‘moving forward’ with #Nets after trade demand saga nypost.com/2022/08/23/kev… via @nypostsports – 1:03 PM
Kevin Durant ‘moving forward’ with #Nets after trade demand saga nypost.com/2022/08/23/kev… via @nypostsports – 1:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Didn’t quite have the courage to lead a mailbag column on Kevin Durant Is Staying Day with a Jeff Dowtin question.
I am a coward. This would never have happened on @BlakeMurphyODC‘s watch. – 12:57 PM
Didn’t quite have the courage to lead a mailbag column on Kevin Durant Is Staying Day with a Jeff Dowtin question.
I am a coward. This would never have happened on @BlakeMurphyODC‘s watch. – 12:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns can always monitor the situation and try for KD again near the trade deadline, but if he’s staying put, here are a few other trades they could consider: bit.ly/3B5bFGY – 12:49 PM
Suns can always monitor the situation and try for KD again near the trade deadline, but if he’s staying put, here are a few other trades they could consider: bit.ly/3B5bFGY – 12:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn #Nets after initially wanting trade to Phoenix #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:48 PM
UPDATED: Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn #Nets after initially wanting trade to Phoenix #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:48 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
How long do the Nets stand by Steve Nash should the team fail to meet expectations? Or is owner locked into him no matter what happens to avoid perception of a prearranged deal to pacify Durant? – 12:48 PM
How long do the Nets stand by Steve Nash should the team fail to meet expectations? Or is owner locked into him no matter what happens to avoid perception of a prearranged deal to pacify Durant? – 12:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Got a question in the mailbag that said KD and Kyrie’s problems could be solved by smoking weed less, so we’re at THAT part of the offseason. – 12:47 PM
Got a question in the mailbag that said KD and Kyrie’s problems could be solved by smoking weed less, so we’re at THAT part of the offseason. – 12:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Beyond every factor working against Durant for a trade — zero leverage, age, injury history, the Nets seeking a gigantic haul — I imagine a huge issue is KD not only seeming impossible to make happy, but not even appearing like he knows what he wants, period. AK – 12:42 PM
Beyond every factor working against Durant for a trade — zero leverage, age, injury history, the Nets seeking a gigantic haul — I imagine a huge issue is KD not only seeming impossible to make happy, but not even appearing like he knows what he wants, period. AK – 12:42 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Does Durant news put Nets ahead of Heat? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:41 PM
Does Durant news put Nets ahead of Heat? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:41 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Perhaps Kyrie and KD return with some humility after the former couldn’t get a max contract, and the latter couldn’t command Nets asking price on the trade market. – 12:37 PM
Perhaps Kyrie and KD return with some humility after the former couldn’t get a max contract, and the latter couldn’t command Nets asking price on the trade market. – 12:37 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
KD is reading all y’all lil tweets just remember that. Every single one lol – 12:29 PM
KD is reading all y’all lil tweets just remember that. Every single one lol – 12:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: A quick reaction with @Danny Leroux on KD recommitting to the Nets. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:25 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: A quick reaction with @Danny Leroux on KD recommitting to the Nets. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:25 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“kd faked a trade demand so he and the nets could have off on christmas” pic.twitter.com/jpZ4faARZG – 12:24 PM
“kd faked a trade demand so he and the nets could have off on christmas” pic.twitter.com/jpZ4faARZG – 12:24 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets title odds jumped to 15/2 from 14/1 after the KD news per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/tR3G4ZpAYu – 12:21 PM
The Nets title odds jumped to 15/2 from 14/1 after the KD news per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/tR3G4ZpAYu – 12:21 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kevin Durant is committed to stay in BK. Props to the cowardly lion, scarecrow and tin man… – 12:20 PM
Kevin Durant is committed to stay in BK. Props to the cowardly lion, scarecrow and tin man… – 12:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets potential depth chart:
PG:
Kyrie Irving
Patty Mills
SG:
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
Cam Thomas
SF:
Kevin Durant
Royce O’Neale
PF:
Ben Simmons
T.J. Warren
C
Nicolas Claxton
Day’Ron Sharpe – 12:18 PM
Nets potential depth chart:
PG:
Kyrie Irving
Patty Mills
SG:
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
Cam Thomas
SF:
Kevin Durant
Royce O’Neale
PF:
Ben Simmons
T.J. Warren
C
Nicolas Claxton
Day’Ron Sharpe – 12:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Nets, Kevin Durant reach agreement to stay together newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:17 PM
Nets, Kevin Durant reach agreement to stay together newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Here’s my news story on Kevin Durant taking his trade request off the table. Sean Marks sought to reset the power dynamic between him and his stars and risked losing both. Now they’re back and the Nets have the depth to win the whole thing: theathletic.com/3531432/2022/0… – 12:16 PM
Here’s my news story on Kevin Durant taking his trade request off the table. Sean Marks sought to reset the power dynamic between him and his stars and risked losing both. Now they’re back and the Nets have the depth to win the whole thing: theathletic.com/3531432/2022/0… – 12:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
It’s gonna be interesting to see where Vegas puts this team at start of season. Nets, Kevin Durant reach agreement to stay together newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:15 PM
It’s gonna be interesting to see where Vegas puts this team at start of season. Nets, Kevin Durant reach agreement to stay together newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Now that we’ve moved on from the Kevin Durant talk, here’s my story on why Memphis Grizzlies fans should be paying close attention to what happens with Donovan Mitchell next. 👀
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2… – 12:12 PM
Now that we’ve moved on from the Kevin Durant talk, here’s my story on why Memphis Grizzlies fans should be paying close attention to what happens with Donovan Mitchell next. 👀
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2… – 12:12 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant withdraws trade request, will head to training camp with Nets nj.com/nets/2022/08/k… – 12:04 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant withdraws trade request, will head to training camp with Nets nj.com/nets/2022/08/k… – 12:04 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Great news for #Nets on Kevin Durant. But sportsbooks in the legalized U.S. sports gambling industry still have them as the +750 third choice in the East to win the title. Boston is favored at +480; Milwaukee is second at +600. In California, #Warriors fans want to bet legally. – 12:02 PM
Great news for #Nets on Kevin Durant. But sportsbooks in the legalized U.S. sports gambling industry still have them as the +750 third choice in the East to win the title. Boston is favored at +480; Milwaukee is second at +600. In California, #Warriors fans want to bet legally. – 12:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Kevin Durant has backed off his trade demand from the Nets. I took a closer look at the major implications that will have on the Celtics for next season and beyond: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:00 PM
New: Kevin Durant has backed off his trade demand from the Nets. I took a closer look at the major implications that will have on the Celtics for next season and beyond: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn #Nets after initially wanting trade to Phoenix #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:57 AM
Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn #Nets after initially wanting trade to Phoenix #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:57 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn.
Let’s talk about it over @HardwoodKnocks
https://t.co/h2OeM84pij pic.twitter.com/ZdLhfT6xzP – 11:51 AM
Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn.
Let’s talk about it over @HardwoodKnocks
https://t.co/h2OeM84pij pic.twitter.com/ZdLhfT6xzP – 11:51 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I’m excited we get to see the new-look Big 3 in Brooklyn. I think Ben Simmons is a nice fit alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Then you mix in Joe Harris’ return, TJ Warren, Seth Curry, Nic Claxton. Nets should be one of the best teams in the East. – 11:51 AM
I’m excited we get to see the new-look Big 3 in Brooklyn. I think Ben Simmons is a nice fit alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Then you mix in Joe Harris’ return, TJ Warren, Seth Curry, Nic Claxton. Nets should be one of the best teams in the East. – 11:51 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2022-23 Brooklyn Nets depth chart
1: Irving, Mills, Williams
2: Curry, Harris, Sumner
3: Simmons, Thomas, Warren
4: Durant, O’Neale, Edwards
5: Claxton, Sharpe
Healthy Harris, Sumner, Warren will be huge upgrade for the Nets. Plus, Simmons.
Championship level #NetsWorld – 11:44 AM
2022-23 Brooklyn Nets depth chart
1: Irving, Mills, Williams
2: Curry, Harris, Sumner
3: Simmons, Thomas, Warren
4: Durant, O’Neale, Edwards
5: Claxton, Sharpe
Healthy Harris, Sumner, Warren will be huge upgrade for the Nets. Plus, Simmons.
Championship level #NetsWorld – 11:44 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
*spends hours and hours on a Steph Curry column to go out this morning*
Wakes up to Kevin Durant news pic.twitter.com/wfOfGynkJ9 – 11:44 AM
*spends hours and hours on a Steph Curry column to go out this morning*
Wakes up to Kevin Durant news pic.twitter.com/wfOfGynkJ9 – 11:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nets’ statement further cools speculation of possible Kevin Durant-Miami Heat trade. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Deal had seemed unlikely. Now Nets move to kill any further speculation. – 11:44 AM
Nets’ statement further cools speculation of possible Kevin Durant-Miami Heat trade. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Deal had seemed unlikely. Now Nets move to kill any further speculation. – 11:44 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Did Eastern Conference tiers in late July and “too much to sort through, too much nonsense” is still my position on the Nets in light of this KD news
phillyvoice.com/sixers-eastern… – 11:43 AM
Did Eastern Conference tiers in late July and “too much to sort through, too much nonsense” is still my position on the Nets in light of this KD news
phillyvoice.com/sixers-eastern… – 11:43 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
KD wanted out & tried nearly every trick in the superstar playbook. The last would be working-to-rule in training camp & early in regular season, the ugliest & most disruptive route, but he chose what always seemed clear: the best team he could play on next season was the Nets. – 11:42 AM
KD wanted out & tried nearly every trick in the superstar playbook. The last would be working-to-rule in training camp & early in regular season, the ugliest & most disruptive route, but he chose what always seemed clear: the best team he could play on next season was the Nets. – 11:42 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tired: Durant staying in Brooklyn for now keeps some degree of competitive balance and intrigue atop the Eastern Conference
Wired: Durant staying in Brooklyn for now spells the end of the weekly game show “Are Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey untouchable in Kevin Durant trades?”. – 11:42 AM
Tired: Durant staying in Brooklyn for now keeps some degree of competitive balance and intrigue atop the Eastern Conference
Wired: Durant staying in Brooklyn for now spells the end of the weekly game show “Are Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey untouchable in Kevin Durant trades?”. – 11:42 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant trade talks over, Nets and star “agreed to move forward with our partnership” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/23/dur… – 11:40 AM
Durant trade talks over, Nets and star “agreed to move forward with our partnership” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/23/dur… – 11:40 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
eh, the Lakers would have had plenty of Godfather offers if they were actually willing to Kobe (who was 28 and in the heart of his prime at the time). But LA never seriously considered trading Kobe.
The Nets put KD on the open market – but other teams weren’t willing to pony up pic.twitter.com/poq7nQJEuo – 11:39 AM
eh, the Lakers would have had plenty of Godfather offers if they were actually willing to Kobe (who was 28 and in the heart of his prime at the time). But LA never seriously considered trading Kobe.
The Nets put KD on the open market – but other teams weren’t willing to pony up pic.twitter.com/poq7nQJEuo – 11:39 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
OK, if you thought last year was crazy……KD is going to be playing for a coach and GM that he tried to get fired. If it were any other player, I’d say what a disaster. – 11:38 AM
OK, if you thought last year was crazy……KD is going to be playing for a coach and GM that he tried to get fired. If it were any other player, I’d say what a disaster. – 11:38 AM
Patrick Beverley @patbev21
Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang🙏🏾🏀 – 11:37 AM
Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang🙏🏾🏀 – 11:37 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This summer the Nets had two very important issues to deal with: Kevin Durant’s trade request and Kyrie Irving’s future. In both cases they achieved their goal. They kept them in Brooklyn, keeping the roster at a championship level. Big success for the Nets! #NetsWorld #Brooklyn – 11:37 AM
This summer the Nets had two very important issues to deal with: Kevin Durant’s trade request and Kyrie Irving’s future. In both cases they achieved their goal. They kept them in Brooklyn, keeping the roster at a championship level. Big success for the Nets! #NetsWorld #Brooklyn – 11:37 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
In the end, Kevin Durant and the Nets played out in a similar way to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2007: A tumultuous summer after a trade request, talks with teams, no deal and ultimately a decision to return to the franchise. – 11:34 AM
In the end, Kevin Durant and the Nets played out in a similar way to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2007: A tumultuous summer after a trade request, talks with teams, no deal and ultimately a decision to return to the franchise. – 11:34 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Danny Ainge really broke the trade market, and now Durant has to stay in Brooklyn – 11:34 AM
Danny Ainge really broke the trade market, and now Durant has to stay in Brooklyn – 11:34 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I would like to express my gratitude in an official capacity to KD and the Nets for filling the content void for nearly all of August. – 11:32 AM
I would like to express my gratitude in an official capacity to KD and the Nets for filling the content void for nearly all of August. – 11:32 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think the Nets winning their staring contest with KD changes all that much in a macro sense. Guys with one or two years left will continue to get their trades. Guys with longer deals will continue to be on a case-by-case basis. – 11:31 AM
I don’t think the Nets winning their staring contest with KD changes all that much in a macro sense. Guys with one or two years left will continue to get their trades. Guys with longer deals will continue to be on a case-by-case basis. – 11:31 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
BREAKING NEWS: Kevin Durant will stay in Brooklyn!
Antonio Daniels tells Rick Kamla why he isn’t surprised by the news.
#NetsWorld | @Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/4xBueioaez – 11:30 AM
BREAKING NEWS: Kevin Durant will stay in Brooklyn!
Antonio Daniels tells Rick Kamla why he isn’t surprised by the news.
#NetsWorld | @Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/4xBueioaez – 11:30 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NEW: Kevin Durant will remain a member of the Brooklyn Nets
The latest, via @thenetswire 👇
netswire.usatoday.com/lists/nets-ann… – 11:27 AM
NEW: Kevin Durant will remain a member of the Brooklyn Nets
The latest, via @thenetswire 👇
netswire.usatoday.com/lists/nets-ann… – 11:27 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Rich Kleiman showing KD he still had 4 years left on the contract he just signed pic.twitter.com/6tVr4qM0aM – 11:25 AM
Rich Kleiman showing KD he still had 4 years left on the contract he just signed pic.twitter.com/6tVr4qM0aM – 11:25 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
“We want to build a lasting franchise, so this is not just about this year,” said a #Nets source. The LA meeting included not just Durant, Sean Marks and Steve Nash, but also KD’s business partner Rich Kleiman, as well as team owner Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. #NBA – 11:22 AM
“We want to build a lasting franchise, so this is not just about this year,” said a #Nets source. The LA meeting included not just Durant, Sean Marks and Steve Nash, but also KD’s business partner Rich Kleiman, as well as team owner Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. #NBA – 11:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Just to be clear, this isn’t just a situation of the #Nets convincing Kevin Durant to give them a year, run it back for one season in a championship-or-bust swing, and then moving him next summer. They plan on this being a long-term marriage. – 11:20 AM
Just to be clear, this isn’t just a situation of the #Nets convincing Kevin Durant to give them a year, run it back for one season in a championship-or-bust swing, and then moving him next summer. They plan on this being a long-term marriage. – 11:20 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
If — and this is an IF — the Wolves’ trade for Rudy Gobert played some role in the Nets being unable to execute a deal involving KD, well, the Wolves come out winners again because they helped keep him from coming West. – 11:19 AM
If — and this is an IF — the Wolves’ trade for Rudy Gobert played some role in the Nets being unable to execute a deal involving KD, well, the Wolves come out winners again because they helped keep him from coming West. – 11:19 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
SO JAYLEN AND JAYSON ALMOST WON A TITLE BUT WHEN THIS DURANT GUY DEMANDED A TRADE THEY KEPT TALKING ABOUT TRADING JAYLEN FOR HIM. THERE WAS NOTHING ELSE TO TALK ABOUT SO THEY TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER EVEN THOUGH NOBODY THOUGHT IT WOULD HAPPEN. BUT NOW IT’S REALLY NOT HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/vqnP0LcbrG – 11:19 AM
SO JAYLEN AND JAYSON ALMOST WON A TITLE BUT WHEN THIS DURANT GUY DEMANDED A TRADE THEY KEPT TALKING ABOUT TRADING JAYLEN FOR HIM. THERE WAS NOTHING ELSE TO TALK ABOUT SO THEY TALKED ABOUT IT ALL SUMMER EVEN THOUGH NOBODY THOUGHT IT WOULD HAPPEN. BUT NOW IT’S REALLY NOT HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/vqnP0LcbrG – 11:19 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant removes trade request, remains with Nets sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:18 AM
Kevin Durant removes trade request, remains with Nets sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:18 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
On behalf of everyone at @ringer, I’d like to thank the Nets and Kevin Durant for 2 months of lively, provocative and ultimately meaningless content for podcasts and written pieces. – 11:18 AM
On behalf of everyone at @ringer, I’d like to thank the Nets and Kevin Durant for 2 months of lively, provocative and ultimately meaningless content for podcasts and written pieces. – 11:18 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Make no mistake about todays Nets/Durant news. The Nets are still on the clock depending what happens this season. If there isn’t a meaningful playoff run and a lot less drama, the Nets will be right back in this spot with Durant this time next year. – 11:17 AM
Make no mistake about todays Nets/Durant news. The Nets are still on the clock depending what happens this season. If there isn’t a meaningful playoff run and a lot less drama, the Nets will be right back in this spot with Durant this time next year. – 11:17 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I wrote a few weeks ago why the NBA’s trade market had stalled so much. But Durant committing back to Brooklyn is a possible step toward more movement elsewhere: theathletic.com/3460031/2022/0… – 11:15 AM
I wrote a few weeks ago why the NBA’s trade market had stalled so much. But Durant committing back to Brooklyn is a possible step toward more movement elsewhere: theathletic.com/3460031/2022/0… – 11:15 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant will stay with the Brooklyn Nets after meeting with Rich Kleiman, GM Sean Marks, coach Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. “We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Marks says pic.twitter.com/fIMbjAtqlV – 11:15 AM
Kevin Durant will stay with the Brooklyn Nets after meeting with Rich Kleiman, GM Sean Marks, coach Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. “We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Marks says pic.twitter.com/fIMbjAtqlV – 11:15 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
BREAKING: Kevin Durant is STAYING in Brooklyn after #Nets announce they met with the former MVP in LA and agreed to ‘move forward with our partnership’ after trade speculation mol.im/a/11138429 via @MailSport – 11:13 AM
BREAKING: Kevin Durant is STAYING in Brooklyn after #Nets announce they met with the former MVP in LA and agreed to ‘move forward with our partnership’ after trade speculation mol.im/a/11138429 via @MailSport – 11:13 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Kevin Durant stays with the Brooklyn Nets
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:12 AM
BREAKING: Kevin Durant stays with the Brooklyn Nets
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:12 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Imagine if KD did all of this just to finally get a Christmas off. – 11:12 AM
Imagine if KD did all of this just to finally get a Christmas off. – 11:12 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
it’ll be interesting to learn who the Mavs possibly passed on as they appeared to prioritize being there to pick up pieces at the fringe of any Durant/Kyrie deals. – 11:11 AM
it’ll be interesting to learn who the Mavs possibly passed on as they appeared to prioritize being there to pick up pieces at the fringe of any Durant/Kyrie deals. – 11:11 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant and the Nets “have agreed to move forward with our partnership,” Nets GM Sean Marks said in a statement today. KD and Rich Kleiman met with Marks, Steve Nash, Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in LA yesterday. – 11:08 AM
Kevin Durant and the Nets “have agreed to move forward with our partnership,” Nets GM Sean Marks said in a statement today. KD and Rich Kleiman met with Marks, Steve Nash, Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in LA yesterday. – 11:08 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’re something like a week away from the Jazz being able to aggregate the guys they got for Rudy Gobert in another trade.
I would expect Lakers rumors to heat up right around then. – 11:06 AM
We’re something like a week away from the Jazz being able to aggregate the guys they got for Rudy Gobert in another trade.
I would expect Lakers rumors to heat up right around then. – 11:06 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
“Kevin Durant trade discussions are over and he is staying put” pic.twitter.com/VsnC4fe4A4 – 11:05 AM
“Kevin Durant trade discussions are over and he is staying put” pic.twitter.com/VsnC4fe4A4 – 11:05 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, we’ll see if a Donovan Mitchell trade is the next domino to fall. – 11:05 AM
With Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, we’ll see if a Donovan Mitchell trade is the next domino to fall. – 11:05 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Sooooo the Pelicans should face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in the season opener 🍿🍿🍿 – 11:04 AM
Sooooo the Pelicans should face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in the season opener 🍿🍿🍿 – 11:04 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now that the Kevin Durant situation officially passed
Now the power forward addition should be the focus – 11:03 AM
Now that the Kevin Durant situation officially passed
Now the power forward addition should be the focus – 11:03 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wanted a Kevin Durant trade mainly because it would lead to a Kyrie trade, but I’m at least grateful for the resolution. Didn’t need this hanging over the entire season. And yea, as someone who made a premature Nets Finals bet, at least that has a bit of life again. – 11:03 AM
I wanted a Kevin Durant trade mainly because it would lead to a Kyrie trade, but I’m at least grateful for the resolution. Didn’t need this hanging over the entire season. And yea, as someone who made a premature Nets Finals bet, at least that has a bit of life again. – 11:03 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ GM Sean Marks announced that Nets have met with Kevin Durant and are ‘moving forward with their partnership’ together. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/Wy5ZWXd3iC – 11:02 AM
Nets’ GM Sean Marks announced that Nets have met with Kevin Durant and are ‘moving forward with their partnership’ together. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/Wy5ZWXd3iC – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets announce Kevin Durant, Steve Nash and Sean Marks met and will move forward on trying to bring a championship to Brooklyn. – 11:02 AM
Nets announce Kevin Durant, Steve Nash and Sean Marks met and will move forward on trying to bring a championship to Brooklyn. – 11:02 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. – 11:01 AM
Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. – 11:01 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
What the hell happened to Stephen A during his vacation? He just said a big 3 of KD, Kyrie + Simmons with Mark Jackson coaching would win the East. Can we get Stephen A some orange juice and maybe a warm towel? – 10:24 AM
What the hell happened to Stephen A during his vacation? He just said a big 3 of KD, Kyrie + Simmons with Mark Jackson coaching would win the East. Can we get Stephen A some orange juice and maybe a warm towel? – 10:24 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I wrote about the glacial pace of the KD saga with caution against drawing grand theories since everyone involved appears to be stalling, lying and bluffing. ziller.substack.com/p/whos-really-… – 10:12 AM
I wrote about the glacial pace of the KD saga with caution against drawing grand theories since everyone involved appears to be stalling, lying and bluffing. ziller.substack.com/p/whos-really-… – 10:12 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-NBA selections in the 2010s:
10 — LeBron
9 — KD
8 — Russ
They also combined for half of the MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/jbS6uIV66A – 10:06 AM
Most All-NBA selections in the 2010s:
10 — LeBron
9 — KD
8 — Russ
They also combined for half of the MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/jbS6uIV66A – 10:06 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-Defensive selections by an active player:
9 — CP3
7 — Draymond, Kawhi
6 — Gobert, LeBron pic.twitter.com/ODH64r72Im – 8:19 PM
Most All-Defensive selections by an active player:
9 — CP3
7 — Draymond, Kawhi
6 — Gobert, LeBron pic.twitter.com/ODH64r72Im – 8:19 PM
More on this storyline
Without Toronto offering Scottie Barnes and New Orleans offering Brandon Ingram, neither team would land Durant in Brooklyn’s eyes. As for Miami and Phoenix, Durant’s preferred destinations at the beginning of his trade request, neither team had the assets Brooklyn’s sought from the outset and would’ve required a complicated multi-team trade. “I always thought returning was the best thing for Durant to win,” an Eastern Conference general manager told HoopsHype. “The Nets weren’t going to get anything close to what they wanted, so the best thing for them to do was salvage the relationship. After the Rudy Gobert trade, they would’ve had to get more for Durant.” -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022
Multiple NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype projected the Nets to contend for a top-four seed in the East. With Durant and Irving returning, Simmons expected to be fully healthy, shooters in Harris, Curry and Mills, Claxton’s projected development, O’Neale’s on-ball defense, and the scoring upside of Warren, the Nets believe they’ve upgraded their depth and talent. -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022
However, if Brooklyn gets off to a sluggish or underwhelming start, executives will keep an eye on Durant’s mood, professionalism and production. “There’s a very predictable unpredictability, a predictable chaos, a predictable waffling,” one NBA general manager told HoopsHype. “What really would surprise you at this point?” -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022
France defeated Belgium (90-71) which managed to stay competitive for one half, but after that couldn’t do much. Thomas Heurtel with 13 points and six assists, Rudy Gobert with 12 points and six rebounds, and Evan Fournier with 10 points and five rebounds led the charge for the “Bleus” who put on a show for the home crowd in Montpellier. -via EuroHoops.net / August 18, 2022
Nicolas Batum: FIBA @Rudy Gobert is different… 🤷🏽♂️ Go figure why pic.twitter.com/aNCgO2I8Mg -via Twitter @nicolas88batum / August 18, 2022
Main Rumors, Draft, Trade, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.