Thunder concerned Chet Holmgren may have suffered ligament damage in foot

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has potential torn ligaments in his foot, league sources told The Athletic on Wednesday. A timetable is being determined based on further evaluations . The former Gonzaga standout is believed to have suffered the injury at a Jamal Crawford CrawsOver Pro-Am game that had to be stopped due to unsafe court conditions. It was reported that the court was too slippery and players could not keep their grip due to condensation on the hardwood floors. -via The Athletic / August 24, 2022