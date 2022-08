Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant: He's been an abject failure

The field of sports marketing is not without its challenges, so when folks in that business are presented with a layup, they better take it. That’s what the Phoenix Suns are doing by bringing back the sunburst uniforms first worn by the 1992-93 team, which lost to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals. It’s the 30-year anniversary of that season, and one way the Suns are celebrating is by going retro in a fashion sense. Wearing your clothes from the ’90s isn’t a good look for most of us, but Suns jerseys from that era are different. Over the years, market research has indicated the jerseys worn in the Charles Barkley era are the most popular among fans, especially the purple one. “The easiest thing in sports is to give the fans what they want,” said Graham Wincott, the Suns’ senior director of marketing. -via USA Today Sports / August 24, 2022