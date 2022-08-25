Chet Holmgren expected to be ready for 2023-24 season, long-term prognosis very positive

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season with a foot injury.
Hear @adaniels33 give his reaction to the news and just how talented he thinks Holmgren is.
#ThunderUp | @Rick Kamla pic.twitter.com/UAWAQWkATR – 11:04 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti media availability is over. He thanked the media for jumping on so quickly and said he will update us when further updates can be made. Here is the press release from an hour ago on Chet Holmgren missing the entire season. pic.twitter.com/VsKCU36iVd – 11:03 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren “he wants to be really good, he cares a lot. The thing I’m really impressed with is that he isn’t an outside in guy, genuinely he loves basketball, he loves the team, he is highly intelligent…he is mature…he has never experienced an injury.” – 11:01 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Chet Holmgren had an Exhibit 5 (other activities) and the Seattle Crawsover Pro Am was on the list of sanctioned events by the NBA. – 10:55 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
It sounds like Nick Collison is going to be involved in Chet Holmgren’s recovery process, especially from a mental standpoint. Collison missed his entire first season with shoulder injuries. – 10:50 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti “there are a lot of guys that have missed their first year, and have had great careers.” Said they will get through Holmgren missing his entire first year. – 10:49 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Thunder No.2 pick Chet Holmgren to miss entire season due to foot injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/25/thu… – 10:48 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti said Chet Holmgren “is already lifting.” Adds Mark Daigneault will “do great with this. We will have him engaged. Everything is focused on getting him healthy.” – 10:47 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Sam Presti said the expectation is that Chet Holmgren will be ready by the 2023-24 season – 10:42 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti says that if you asked him before the lottery that he might get the #1 pick or the #8 pick or he could have Chet Holmgren, he wouldn’t have let you finish the sentence. He’d take Chet. And he still would. – 10:40 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren: “His spirits are high and he’s ready to roll on the rehab.” – 10:38 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren was my #1 ranked prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft and still believe he was the right pick.
The talent and superstar upside is enormous with Chet.
Like Blake Griffin, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, gotta believe Holmgren will miss his first season and come back a star. – 10:35 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Thunder GM Sam Presti says Chet Holmgren will require surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. – 10:34 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Presti says Holmgren’s injury is a “rupture of the tendon” and “not a fracture.” – 10:32 AM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Holmgren to miss ’22-23 season with foot injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
this sucks..totally sucks – 10:30 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Re: skinny big men, look at how big Victor Wembanyama is.
He’s the one in the middle. Chet Holmgren far right.
https://t.co/8TyZyZ5FyJ pic.twitter.com/KWvcTNZR1X – 10:27 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
OFFICIAL: Oklahoma City Thunder rule out Chet Holmgren for the entire 2022-23 season #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:26 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
OKC rookie Chet Holmgren to miss entire 2022-23 season. Details here:
Via @The_ThunderWire
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2022/08/25/thu… – 10:24 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Statement from Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury pic.twitter.com/Zv7nOHE4m0 – 10:11 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Thunder say rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to his right foot injury. – 10:07 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Thunder announce that Chet Holmgren will miss the season with his right foot injury. – 10:06 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Chet Holmgren: Lisfranc injuries are complex as the joint serves as the linchpin of the foot. I’m working on a breakdown for InStreetClothes.com and I’m sure @BrianSuttererMD and I will discuss specifics on this week’s pod. – 10:06 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Per the Thunder: Chet Holmgren has sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. – 10:05 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren has sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and will miss the 2022-23 season, per team. – 10:05 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Chet Holmgren will miss his rookie season due to a foot injury.
Brutal.
This is why some GM’s were terrified of drafting him. – 10:03 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Always unfortunate to see young players like Chet Holmgren have their NBA careers start this way, especially with people already questioning whether their body will hold up on the next level. Hope for a quick recovery for the kid. – 10:03 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Statement from Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren: pic.twitter.com/OidZktNEGV – 10:02 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to a right foot injury, per Thunder. – 10:02 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Chet Holmgren out for the season, per the Thunder. This SUCKS! – 10:01 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Thunder say Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to his right foot injury. – 10:00 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. – 10:00 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffers foot injury during Pro-Am game.
@Eddie Johnson says players feel like they need this type of summer activity in order to stay in game shape. pic.twitter.com/rAcwdtoR5O – 6:30 AM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
I know the Chet Holmgren injury has folks questioning the importance of Pro-Am events, and that’s valid, but I hope it doesn’t cause other pros to hesitate in the future. It’s so huge for kids without local NBA teams to see the stars in person. – 6:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chet Holmgren is undergoing tests for a possible right foot injury suffered in a pro-am game Saturday in Seattle, a team spokesperson told @Adrian Wojnarowski.
More on Holmgren’s injury: https://t.co/vh76otRimS pic.twitter.com/vgwhLrhU95 – 4:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I feel for Chet Holmgren and for OKC. His upside is tremendous and injuries for bigs are always terrifying. Hope he recovers quickly and completely. Can’t wait to see him play in the NBA. – 3:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
There is fear Chet Holmgren has ligament damage in his foot. Not great, but here is what we know first now:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/08/24/fea… – 3:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
“Fear” in Oklahoma City No.2 pick Chet Holmgren has torn ligaments in his foot nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/24/fea… – 2:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Beyond the injury itself, the crappy part of Chet Holmgren getting injured is that many are already screaming about “damn pro-am!”
Guys are playing somewhere all the time. This one just happened to be seen by a ton of people. Lots of guys get hurt in private runs. It happens. – 2:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:27 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
This weekend I’m heading to L.A. for the Pangos All-American Festival. It feels like it was just yesterday that I watched Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith at this event. So the question is: who’s next? #PangosAAFestival 🏀👀 pic.twitter.com/HXiRqSnFko – 1:15 PM
More on this storyline
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season because of a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, the team announced Thursday. Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, suffered the injury Saturday while defending LeBron James on a fast break during a pro-am game in Seattle. -via ESPN / August 25, 2022
“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.” -via ESPN / August 25, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Sam Presti says Chet Holmgren’s injury is a “rupture of the tendon” and “not a fracture.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / August 25, 2022
