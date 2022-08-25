Donovan Mitchell preferred trade destinations: Knicks, Nets or Heat

Donovan Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, according to sources. But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat. Mitchell can’t be traded to the Nets as long as Ben Simmons is on the roster, which makes that destination unlikely, and now even more unlikely with Kevin Durant staying put. The Heat simply don’t have the assets that the Jazz are looking for, which makes that destination unlikely. The Knicks have the assets that the Jazz seek, which has made them a natural potential trade partner.
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Another lost season for SGA.
Not that Year 1 Chet was going to drastically move the needle but at some point he’s going to sour on this entire ordeal in OKC.
Any team interested in Donovan Mitchell should be making the same calls to Sam Presti. – 11:00 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: NYK’s been mostly conservative in recent years, holding on to assets to be in position to trade for a top player. The opportunity is here. W/teams like CLE interested in Donovan Mitchell, there’s a potential cost to NYK for waiting too long: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Does Kevin Durant door closing open one for Heat with Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Worth noting:
The idea that all Knicks fans will be enraged and will try to burn down MSG if New York doesn’t trade the farm for Donovan Mitchell is not accurate.
Worth noting:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Does Kevin Durant door closing open one for Heat with Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK has been mostly conservative over past 2 years, holding on to assets to be in position to trade for a top player. The opportunity is here. With teams like CLE interested in Donovan Mitchell, there is a potential cost to NYK for waiting too long. More: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:00 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
With the news that Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets, the possibility exists that some of the teams which were pursuing him could now turn their attention to Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell instead. Who could make a deal work? sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:49 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Does Kevin Durant door closing open one for Heat with Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:13 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Does Kevin Durant staying with the Nets change Donovan Mitchell trade talks? https://t.co/ZgBR1s2edP pic.twitter.com/nw52cyBpgx – 8:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Iona coach and basketball legend Rick Pitino says his former player Donovan Mitchell would “treasure” being a Knick. – 4:50 PM
Sam Yip @samyip__
Here is a depth chart of the New York Knicks if they don’t get Donovan Mitchell for @Jorge Sierra hoopshype.com/lists/projecte… – 3:20 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Outside of Donovan Mitchell, who’s the next NBA star who could get traded? – 12:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Now that we’ve moved on from the Kevin Durant talk, here’s my story on why Memphis Grizzlies fans should be paying close attention to what happens with Donovan Mitchell next. 👀
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The cheese stands alone…
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, we’ll see if a Donovan Mitchell trade is the next domino to fall. – 11:05 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, Donovan Mitchell (51) and Jamal Murray (50) became the first opposing players in NBA postseason history to each record a 50-point game.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 MORE Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell SLOP
🔘 *Can* the Grizzlies trade for KD? Should they? (1:12)
🔘 Death, taxes and the Knicks/Jazz/Mitchell (11:58)
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Couple of #NBA gambling notes: #Grizzlies still +2100 to win title amid news of their interest in Kevin Durant. #Hornets are +12000; #Wizards +16000 despite news of their interest in Donovan Mitchell. Defending champs #Warriors still 3rd shortest odds behind #Celtics and #Bucks. – 1:36 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
[looking for new and unique takes on donovan mitchell trade rumors] pic.twitter.com/h1sxj9EqT8 – 12:03 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Jazz reportedly turned down this Knicks offer for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/NF5Qo2QIF0 pic.twitter.com/2vY1oxMgem – 11:13 AM
More on this storyline
The proverbial elephant in the room, a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, still very much looms over the Jazz and whatever their immediate future holds as a roster. Utah and the New York Knicks have had ongoing discussions, but those talks have not yielded progress to the point of a trade being imminent. As those talks have lingered, the Jazz have begun fielding offers from other teams, league sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
As of Thursday morning, the Jazz have multiple offers on the table for Mitchell from teams other than the Knicks that they deem intriguing and worth pursuing, according to sources. They are offers, sources say, that the Jazz feel are worth pursuing, should talks between Utah and the Knicks stall. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
But, as of Thursday morning, the two sides aren’t close to a deal, according to sources. The Jazz, sources say, remain steadfast on what they want in return if they were to trade Mitchell. They want a bushel of unprotected first-round picks. They want young players on manageable contracts that come with a significant amount of team control. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
