Knicks not willing to attach first-rounders to trade Julius Randle

The four remaining seasons on Julius Randle’s deal have made teams, even ones who believe last season wasn’t representative of who he is, hesitant about acquiring him. The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t been willing to attach a first-rounder or two to send him elsewhere.
Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks Newsletter: Signs pointing to Randle revival, partly due to Kenny Payne twist #NBA nypost.com/2022/08/25/why… – 10:01 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
A lot to unpack in my #Knicks Newsletter focusing on why Julius Randle is primed for a bounce-back season with a Kenny Payne twist nypost.com/2022/08/25/why… – 8:44 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Jazz receive:
7 first-round picks, 1 pick swap, Horton-Tucker, Westbrook, Cam Reddish, D. McBride, R. Jokubaitis
#Lakers receive:
Julius Randle, B. Bogdanovic, Pat Bev, J. Clarkson
#Knicks receive:
Donovan Micthell and Rudy Gay
Which team says no?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/three-way-de… – 9:16 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
LA receives:
Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson
NY receives:
Donovan Micthell, Rudy Gay
Utah receive:
7 first-round picks (3 unprotected), Talen Horton-Tucker, Russ Westbook, Cam Reddish, Deuce McBride
Which side says no?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/three-way-de… – 5:04 PM
The Lakers aren’t interested in taking back Julius Randle from the Knicks, considering his contract (three years plus a player option on the fourth year) and less-than-ideal fit with Davis and James. The Spurs don’t have much to offer aside from absorbing Westbrook’s contract, which is certainly beneficial for the Lakers, but not at the cost of two first-round picks. -via The Athletic / August 24, 2022
Tommy Beer: Stephen A Smith on SiriumXM w/ @Rick Kamla this afternoon when asked about potential Mitchell deal: “Utah didn’t want Julius Randle, from what I’m told. They don’t want him. The Knicks were willing to unload him. They want RJ Barrett. They want at least 6 1st-round picks.” pic.twitter.com/9Nn7DuwlZe -via Twitter @TommyBeer / August 17, 2022
Brunson, Randle and Toppin made a cameo appearance Monday night in the Nike Pro City playoffs — a premier indoor basketball league based in the Big Apple — and gave hopeful Knicks fans a glimpse into what the future may hold. Minutes after the first whistle had blown, the trio turned in their first of many highlight-reel plays of the night. While running the point on a fast break, Brunson dished the ball behind the back to Randle, who stood unguarded several feet behind the three-point line. Though his shot bounced harmlessly off the back of the rim, it was corralled by a high-flying Toppin, who slammed the ball down with authority and sent the crowd into fervent uproar. -via New York Post / August 9, 2022
