LeBron James on Russell Westbrook: Can't wait for him to go off this season

CuffsTheLegend: the Russell Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man. LeBron James: Can’t wait for him to go off this season!!
Source: Twitter @KingJames
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Last night’s show on the Pat Bev trade @UnderdogFantasy:
– If you’re Kevin Pritchard, why pick up the phone before Opening Night?
– Market leverage/Supply & Demand
– Media Day quotes if Westbrook is still on the team then
– Letting Pat Bev be Pat Bev
📺 https://t.co/OwQoig49tx pic.twitter.com/7R5hRqTcCe – 10:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers potential lineup:
Patrick Beverley
Buddy Hield
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Myles Turner
____ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/BXV8PJMQq1 – 9:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron did all of this in one playoffs:
51 PTS | 8 REB | 8 AST
46 PTS | 11 REB | 9 AST
46 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST
45 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST
44 PTS 5 REB | 3 AST
44 PTS | 10 REB | 8 AST
43 PTS | 8 REB | 14 AST
42 PTS | 10 REB | 12 AST
The most 40-point games in a playoff run pic.twitter.com/EzGrzZ8kaT – 8:35 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook on the same team (maybe???) is pretty funny, given their history. – 6:28 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Westbrook and Patrick Beverley’s first day together, but way angrier. AK pic.twitter.com/1znXZoYtBc – 1:30 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Pat Bev traded to Lakers for THT
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– There is no way these two are playing together, right? RIGHT?
– LeBron’s extension
– Wait a second did the Jazz just steal THT?
Join us!
youtube.com/watch?v=hBkXnO… – 12:16 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley showing up to training camp. pic.twitter.com/jqPa4jmrtS – 11:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the Lakers desperately needed another defensive culture setter after last season’s tire fire.
LeBron, at his age, shouldn’t be expending the energy on defense he did in the 2020 title run. Beverley is the perfect vet to hold everyone else accountable. – 11:45 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Russell Westbrook when he sees Patrick Beverley in the Lakers locker room pic.twitter.com/zXIf3WtWf4 – 11:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2022/23 Lakers:
LeBron
Russ
AD
Pat Bev
Reaves
Nunn
Walker IV
Bryant
Toscano-Anderson
A top ___ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/QMXQqx9gAC – 11:36 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Patrick Beverley was EXACTLY what the Lakers needed to add. A consistent, energetic defender who can make it difficult for every opponent. His experience is valuable for a team like Lakers. His teaming up with LeBron, AD, Russ will be fun to watch. #LakeShow – 11:35 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Really hard to believe LeBron signed the long-term extension without assurances of getting more help now. Doubt PatBev is the last Lakers move before the season. – 11:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Patrick Beverley is returning to LA — this time, with LeBron James and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/SHY6XGLIAa – 11:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I will never forgive the team that trades for Russell Westbrook and robs us all of a chance to see him have to be teammates with Patrick Beverley. – 11:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Pat Bev on Russell Westbrook: “He’s trash! Trash!” 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/MjPz06ZyHH – 11:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Can you describe the challenge defensively it is to guard LeBron?
Pat Bev: “No challenge.” 🫠 pic.twitter.com/xVlSVsOABx – 11:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My mom doesn’t text, but I asked her which NBA players she could name. For current guys she knew:
Jayson Tatum (“but partly because of your dog”)
LeBron James
Stephen Curry (she said it like Steven)
and… Marcus Smart “because you say he’s underappreciated on the radio a lot.” – 9:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lakers are considering Dennis Schröder again and LeBron James would clearly be up for it 😆
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/eu1n3HOtG7 – 3:52 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m pretty sure my mom could name five NBA players if only because she reads what I write so the names “Russell Westbrook,” “Myles Turner,” “Kyrie Irving,” “Buddy Hield” and “LeBron James” must be seared into her head by now. – 8:58 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Tim Duncan telling LeBron, “it’ll be your league in a little while, but thanks for giving us this year,” but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/2G6aG0UGCx – 8:01 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
🕹️ LeBron James in video games through the years 🎮
hoopshype.com/gallery/lebron… – 5:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Five lineups we want to see from the Lakers next season based on the current roster:
— The Closers
— The best small-ball grouping
— LeBron with the bench
— Russ plus shooting
— And more:
theathletic.com/3528814/?sourc… – 5:16 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
My report on @WashMystics Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4 working out & talking hoops w/ @LeBron James & @Dejounte Murray after @Jamal Crawford @thecrawsover star studded game in Seattle. Natasha put to use the advice LeBron gave her. Overall, incredible season for Cloud #GameRecognizeGame #wnba pic.twitter.com/v2oliD7pxX – 1:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-NBA selections in the 2010s:
10 — LeBron
9 — KD
8 — Russ
They also combined for half of the MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/jbS6uIV66A – 10:06 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
14 years ago, @LeBron James and Team USA sang “Happy Birthday” for Kobe’s 30th ❤️
pic.twitter.com/NWxZKL9atL – 9:30 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Today would have been Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday.
Here’s video of LeBron and the rest of Team USA singing happy birthday to Bryant during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing – while Kobe is holding Gianna.
Miss you, Bean
pic.twitter.com/2aZAOsa7FP – 9:25 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On Sunday, Sue Bird posted the highest game score of her entire postseason career.
The literal best game one of the all time playoff performers has ever had.
She’s 41.
When Bird made her playoff debut, MJ was a Wizard and LeBron was starting his senior year of high school. – 8:12 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
put out *two* pods today:
lakers/lebron/the future
🍎 https://t.co/9jdVn0uZUx
✳️ https://t.co/sW8MffBIs2
📺 https://t.co/d2rBwJq4aK
kd/grizzlies + jazz/knicks
🍎 https://t.co/UKsGvqns9D
✳️ https://t.co/e6RBAi2lv2
📺 https://t.co/I6IghaWxKq (don)
📺 https://t.co/GfAtUSMphF (kd) pic.twitter.com/g1B58mPJiK – 6:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most free throws attempts + field goals attempts per game by an active player:
27.5 — LeBron
27.3 — Luka
27.0 — Embiid
26.3 — Durant pic.twitter.com/XFJ9kMpXXq – 5:05 PM
The Lakers aren’t interested in taking back Julius Randle from the Knicks, considering his contract (three years plus a player option on the fourth year) and less-than-ideal fit with Davis and James. The Spurs don’t have much to offer aside from absorbing Westbrook’s contract, which is certainly beneficial for the Lakers, but not at the cost of two first-round picks. -via The Athletic / August 24, 2022
StatMuse: Fun Fact: Kobe has more 60-point games than MJ, KD, LeBron, and Kareem combined. pic.twitter.com/kW4YO6gBTs -via Twitter @statmuse / August 24, 2022
The prospect of landing the great Kevin Durant on a four-year deal wasn’t enough to inspire Boston to include Marcus Smart, Toronto to include Scottie Barnes or Memphis to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane. These are very good players, to be sure, but none has ever worn an All-Star jersey. And Durant, who turns 34 next month, is a former MVP with two rings, two NBA Finals MVP trophies, 12 All-Star berths and a stat line from last season that shows he still has elite basketball left. (Only Durant and LeBron James averaged at least 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists.) I understand the context here, how the combination of his injury history, age and personality (will he be happy in the next spot?) impact every team’s internal calculus. But even with all of that, it’s still mind-boggling that KEVIN DURANT hasn’t yielded better offers than this. -via The Athletic / August 24, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Sam Presti said “there’s something positive that’ll come from this…when we had the injury with Westbrook against the Rockets we went to two conference finals after that…If you’re going to be in the NBA, this is a business with a lot of chaos.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / August 25, 2022
The Lakers’ luxury tax payment goes up incrementally following this deal, but that could change by a potential Westbrook trade. While Beverley could play both guard positions, his arrival could indicate that the Lakers are getting closer to trading Westbrook. With Kevin Durant committed to Brooklyn, it appears Kyrie Irving will remain with the Nets for now. One option that could still be available for the Lakers includes trading Westbrook and draft picks to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. -via HoopsHype / August 25, 2022
