People in Los Angeles still feel like Kyrie Irving is joining Lakers next year?

You talk to people over in Los Angeles, they still really feel like Kyrie Irving is coming to them next year. I’m curious to see how that goes over with recent events.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
While Kyrie Irving was LA’s prized target, the Lakers seemed to have their sights set on Patrick Beverley as a potential point guard addition from the moment he was moved to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 11:42 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI:
As Durant stays in Brooklyn (no shock), league reacts to Joe Tsai/Nets taking a stand w/KD & Kyrie:
“He gave them the keys to the Ferrari and they took it out and they wrecked it – and he decided he wasn’t going to give them another set of keys.”
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk Plan B’s for the Lakers with KD/Kyrie staying put. Hield? Turner? Utah Jazz supporting players? Standing pat? Schröder??? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
With Kyrie Irving now off the market, it’s time for the Lakers to move on to Plan B.
They can do a lot worse than Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as a consolation prize. The catch, of course, is that such a deal will likely require two first-round picks: theathletic.com/3531820/2022/0… – 2:19 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Kevin Durant (and by extension, Kyrie Irving) is staying in Brooklyn! So what’s Plan B for the Lakers? Hield/Turner? Becoming “Jazz West?” Standing pat? Dennis Schröder? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rick Pitino believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons can lead the Brooklyn Nets to the championship #NBA
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
As Durant not surprisingly stays in Brooklyn, league reacts to Joe Tsai/Nets taking a stand on KD & Kyrie:
“He gave them the keys to the Ferrari and they took it out and they wrecked it — and he decided he wasn’t going to give them another set of keys.”
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NEW:
As Durant unsurprisingly stays in Brooklyn, league reacts to Joe Tsai/Nets taking a stand on KD/Kyrie:
“He gave them the keys to the Ferrari and they took it out and they wrecked it — and he decided he wasn’t going to give them another set of keys.”
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Rockets and Pacers are sitting in a much better leverage position with the Lakers now that Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook is off the table.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets potential depth chart:
PG:
Kyrie Irving
Patty Mills
SG:
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
Cam Thomas
SF:
Kevin Durant
Royce O’Neale
PF:
Ben Simmons
T.J. Warren
C
Nicolas Claxton
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
VIII•XXIII
Love you Big brother @Kobe Bryant
Happy Solar Return, and 🥂’s to you.
You and all the angels celebrate up in Paradise!
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2022-23 Brooklyn Nets depth chart
1: Irving, Mills, Williams
2: Curry, Harris, Sumner
3: Simmons, Thomas, Warren
4: Durant, O’Neale, Edwards
5: Claxton, Sharpe
Healthy Harris, Sumner, Warren will be huge upgrade for the Nets. Plus, Simmons.
Evan Sidery @esidery
With Kyrie Irving officially off the table, the Lakers should revisit trade discussions with the Pacers.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Michael Dugat @mdug
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With Kyrie out, here’s my guess on the Russ situation.
The Lakers would prefer Turner and Hield to a Utah package.
There are Utah packages available for one first. The Indy package needs two.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Lakers’ luxury tax payment goes up incrementally following this deal, but that could change by a potential Westbrook trade. While Beverley could play both guard positions, his arrival could indicate that the Lakers are getting closer to trading Westbrook. With Kevin Durant committed to Brooklyn, it appears Kyrie Irving will remain with the Nets for now. One option that could still be available for the Lakers includes trading Westbrook and draft picks to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. -via HoopsHype / August 25, 2022
Multiple NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype projected the Nets to contend for a top-four seed in the East. With Durant and Irving returning, Simmons expected to be fully healthy, shooters in Harris, Curry and Mills, Claxton’s projected development, O’Neale’s on-ball defense, and the scoring upside of Warren, the Nets believe they’ve upgraded their depth and talent. -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022
Kevin O’Connor: And so for KD now in this situation for the last couple of weeks, while we’ve been off, there’s been many reports saying how even if they were to trade Kevin Durant, they want to keep Kyrie Irving, because Woj had reported the Lakers are willing to give up both 27 in the 29 and their first-round picks in the distant future to get Kyrie Irving. But the Nets are saying they’re gonna keep him and now it looks like there will be no Kyrie trade at all, because they are keeping Kevin Durant. So for Brooklyn now what they get is time, they get time with Kevin Durant to try to fix whatever needed to be fixed. To try to show as you said, with all these additions, Royce O’Neal, TJ Warren, Ben Simmons coming back, hopefully staying healthy, that this is indeed the place where he can win. -via Apple Podcasts / August 24, 2022
