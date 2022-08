People in Los Angeles still feel like Kyrie Irving is joining Lakers next year?

Kevin O’Connor: And so for KD now in this situation for the last couple of weeks, while we’ve been off, there’s been many reports saying how even if they were to trade Kevin Durant, they want to keep Kyrie Irving, because Woj had reported the Lakers are willing to give up both 27 in the 29 and their first-round picks in the distant future to get Kyrie Irving. But the Nets are saying they’re gonna keep him and now it looks like there will be no Kyrie trade at all, because they are keeping Kevin Durant. So for Brooklyn now what they get is time, they get time with Kevin Durant to try to fix whatever needed to be fixed. To try to show as you said, with all these additions, Royce O’Neal, TJ Warren, Ben Simmons coming back, hopefully staying healthy, that this is indeed the place where he can win . -via Apple Podcasts / August 24, 2022