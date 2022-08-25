Rob Pelinka on Patrick Beverley: His style will fit it nicely

“We are thrilled to add Patrick Beverley’s toughness and competitive spirit to our team,” Rob Pelinka said. “We’re confident that Patrick’s ‘3-and-D’ style will fit in nicely with the other pieces of our roster, and align perfectly with Coach Ham’s philosophy of hard work and smart play.”
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Lakers/Jazz PatBev for THT trade, and spent a lot of time on Talen Horton-Tucker. A genuinely fascinating evaluation
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Rob Pelinka on trade
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
StatMuse @statmuse
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Ringer @ringernba
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
StatMuse @statmuse
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
StatMuse @statmuse
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
StatMuse @statmuse
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz have acquired guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Patrick Beverley, pending the outcome of successful physicals. -via NBA.com / August 25, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Was told the @Los Angeles Lakers waited until today to consummate the Patrick Beverley trade with the Jazz out of respect to Kobe Bryant Day yesterday. Kobe Bryant Day is celebrated on August 24, chosen for jerseys 8 and 24, in Los Angeles and Orange County to commemorate the life of the Lakers icon. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / August 25, 2022
