Russell Westbrook will be off Lakers roster before training camp?

Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by season:
2013 — Durant
2014 — Durant
2015 — Harden
2016 — Harden
2017 — Westbrook
2018 — LeBron
2019 — Harden
2020 — Harden
2021 — Steph
2022 — Trae pic.twitter.com/ex63bfElat – 7:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers upgraded their roster in the short and long-term by trading for Patrick Beverley on Thursday.
On Beverley’s fit with the Lakers, the Beverley-Westbrook feud, the mismanagement of THT as an asset, and LA’s future moves: theathletic.com/3537009/2022/0… – 5:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
what does a defense look like guarding a Pat Bev/Westbrook back court? – 1:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Last night’s show on the Pat Bev trade @UnderdogFantasy:
– If you’re Kevin Pritchard, why pick up the phone before Opening Night?
– Market leverage/Supply & Demand
– Media Day quotes if Westbrook is still on the team then
– Letting Pat Bev be Pat Bev
📺 https://t.co/OwQoig49tx pic.twitter.com/7R5hRqTcCe – 10:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook on the same team (maybe???) is pretty funny, given their history. – 6:28 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Westbrook and Patrick Beverley’s first day together, but way angrier. AK pic.twitter.com/1znXZoYtBc – 1:30 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Pat Bev traded to Lakers for THT
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– There is no way these two are playing together, right? RIGHT?
– LeBron’s extension
– Wait a second did the Jazz just steal THT?
Join us!
youtube.com/watch?v=hBkXnO… – 12:16 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley showing up to training camp. pic.twitter.com/jqPa4jmrtS – 11:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Russell Westbrook when he sees Patrick Beverley in the Lakers locker room pic.twitter.com/zXIf3WtWf4 – 11:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I will never forgive the team that trades for Russell Westbrook and robs us all of a chance to see him have to be teammates with Patrick Beverley. – 11:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Pat Bev on Russell Westbrook: “He’s trash! Trash!” 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/MjPz06ZyHH – 11:26 PM
More on this storyline
Either way, this isn’t the Lakers’ final roster. Another move is coming at some point. They are unlikely to make another deal right away, but the team is still actively pursuing Westbrook deals and other avenues to improve the roster before training camp, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
CuffsTheLegend: the Russell Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man. LeBron James: Can’t wait for him to go off this season!! -via Twitter @KingJames / August 25, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Sam Presti said “there’s something positive that’ll come from this…when we had the injury with Westbrook against the Rockets we went to two conference finals after that…If you’re going to be in the NBA, this is a business with a lot of chaos.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / August 25, 2022
