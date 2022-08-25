Serbia wins in battle of MVPs between Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic leads the Serbian National team (2-3) to an important victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greece (3-2) in the World Cup 2023 qualifiers game with a final score of 100-94 (31-25, 20-19, 19-19, 17-24, 13-7). In a duel between two NBA superstars, Serbia kept their chances alive to qualify for the 2023 World Cup after defeating Greece, despite 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only Greek player who shot free throws in Belgrade (10/14 FT) vs Serbia and Tyler Dorsey talked about it in the press conference.
“I’m just very surpised. If you find that in any other game let me know”, he said. #SRBGRE pic.twitter.com/leGnzvQXDD – 4:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The battle of the MVPs in Belgrade
Nikola Jokic vs Giannis Antetokounmpo shot chart.
Jokic: 11-16 FG
Giannis: 14-25 FG
#SRBGRE #MileHighBasketball #FearTheDeer #FIBAWCQ pic.twitter.com/iokbegKELJ – 4:49 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Heated battle from two MVPs tonight in Belgrade: 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career-night was not enough, as Serbia with 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic wins a thriller after over time ✊
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/x0lEpCXvDx – 4:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You know what? Think a Nuggets-Bucks Finals would be pretty, pretty tasty.
Joker (29 points) outduels Giannis (40) as Serbia knocks off Greece. – 4:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Serbia (FIBA WC Qualifiers)
40 points (career-high with Greek National Team)
14-25 FG
10-14 FT
8 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
3 turnovers
#SRBGRE #FeartheDeer #FIBAWCQ – 4:24 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
That was an EPIC DUEL for the #FIBAWC Qualifiers.
Nikola Jokic: 29PTS, 8REB, 6AST.
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 40PTS, 8REB, 5AST.
Serbia won the game vs Greece in the overtime (100-94). #SRBGRE pic.twitter.com/tIN2a8OEgQ – 4:24 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Photo of @DLineCo body the moment his soul ascended to basketball heaven once Jokic hit a Sombor Shuffle. pic.twitter.com/SQ1W92IJLk – 4:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
BELGRADE — Nikola Jokic might be better than he was last season. – 4:09 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
How Jokic just made this step back, turnaround, one foot 3 with Giannis all over him in the corner? 🤦🏽♂️ – 4:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is Greece’s game changer in Belgrade. His energy is contagious to the whole team on both ends. #SRBGRE #HellasBasketball #FearTheDeer – 3:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
What a finish from Nikola Mulitinov.
Serbia remains up 7 thru three quarters, 70-63. Joker will probably come back in pretty soon. He’s played just 19 of 30 minutes. Giannis has played 25 minutes. – 3:36 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kostas Antetokounmpo is out for the rest of the game vs Serbia due to an irritation in the patellar tendon of the right foot. #SRBGRE #HellasBasketball – 3:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has guarded Giannis on every possession since halftime. He’s routinely stopping him 1-on-1 too. – 3:21 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Serbia’s Vasilije Micic and Greece’s Kostas Antetokounmpo were forced to exit the World Cup Qualifiers game between the two sides
eurohoops.net/en/fiba/138127… – 3:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Serbia – Greece 51-44 (Half time)
Nikola Jokic
11 pts / 5-7 FG / 4 rebs / 3 asts / 5 tos
Giannis Antetokounmpo
17 pts / 5-10 FG / 4 rebs / 4 asts / 1 stl / 1 to
#SRBGRE #Milehighbasketball #FeartheDeer #FIBAWCQ – 2:54 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
51-44 halftime lead for Serbia
Jokic 11 p.
Giannis 17 p.
pic.twitter.com/3KXhnWCrsq – 2:53 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis Antetokounmpo had an amazing first half vs Serbia: 17 points (4/8 2PTS, 1/2 3PTS, 6/8 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal. Serbia is up by +7 (51-44). #SRBGRE #HellasBasketball – 2:53 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic with a tough, tough finish over Giannis to take a 46-42 lead and get him up to 9 points.
This Belgrade crowd loves it! #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/QLmPy3tLmJ – 2:51 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Alert: Vasilije Micic and Kostas Antetokounmpo were injured (not in the same play) during the 2nd quarter of Serbia – Greece game. Both of them went to the locker rooms. Extreme anxiety… #SRBGRE – 2:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jokic vs. Giannis at Stark Arena
The two players responsible for the last four MVP’s
Iconic
📸 @RyanGreeneDNVR pic.twitter.com/vp1TiudB0O – 2:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kostas Antetokounmpo plays like a veteran player against Serbia. His confidence is really high and shows his aggresiveness and his development on both ends. Really good to see him play #SRBGRE #FIBAWCQ – 2:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Serbia vs Greece (1st quarter)
Nikola Jokic
4 points / 2-3 FG / 1 rebound / 2 assists / 4 turnovers
Giannis Antetokounmpo
10 points / 4-5 FG / 1 rebound / 4 assists / 1 steal
#Milehighbasketball #FearTheDeer #FIBAWCQ #SRBGRE – 2:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Mulitinov is legit good. Might see a two big lineup with Joker later in this game. – 2:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a strong start for Joker with 4 turnovers, but he’s a notorious slow starter in these formats. Nikola Mulitinov came in for him a couple minutes ago but Giannis stayed in and did some more work. – 2:13 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Looks like I have company to watch. @Tobias Harris bff @Boban Marjanovic
Going to ask him if he wants to play on the same team as Nikola Jokic. @DNVR_Nuggets @DNVR_Sports #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/0mO5xgfURz – 2:12 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Giannis with a pass to his brother for the connection! pic.twitter.com/xFFSyGv4e9 – 2:08 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic on the board vs. Greece. #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/AtnmGU9ODX – 2:03 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
It’s time.
Nikola Jokic vs. Giannis
I’m courtside, in Belgrade. What a dream! #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/C63qkOO0Wv – 2:02 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Of course Zeljko Obradovic is not missing a battle between 🇷🇸 Jokic’s Serbia and 🇬🇷 Giannis’ Greece in Belgrade 😎
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/pmrXDRxMXO – 1:57 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
VERY loud cheer when Nikola Jokic was brought out.
It’s game time!! #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/52Jlv8Zt4W – 1:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tonight is a must-win for Serbia vs. Giannis and Greece. They need it to qualify for next year’s World Cup. The pressure is on. We’ve felt it here all week. It’s a massive, massive game. pic.twitter.com/BsBZ1SDtjb – 1:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Serbia-Greece starts in 1.5 hours. Courtside 1891 is broadcasting it for a fee. I’m not sure if folks will be able to find it for free.
If Serbia loses, they’re out. Jokić v Giannis. Hyped up. – 12:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As best as I can tell, Davis Bertans and Latvia start the Mavs-centric Europe action today against Turkey at 11:30 a.m. Dallas time. Tyler Dorsey and Greece play some dude named Jokic and Serbia at 1 p.m. Luka and Slovenia against Estonia at 1:30. Canada plays later tonight. – 11:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
How Dimitrios Itoudis makes Giannis Antetokounmpo unstoppable ✊🇬🇷
Full episode: https://t.co/1vdHPQQwVE pic.twitter.com/uBnwgqVpU8 – 10:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Tonight the last two NBA MVPs will face off in a FIBA game 🔥
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic (2021 & 2022)
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019 & 2020)
When had this happened before? At the 2008 Beijing Olympics:
🇺🇸 Kobe Bryant (2008)
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki (2007)
(via @HellenicBF)
#FIBAWC #WinForAll – 8:26 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Who will win EuroBasket? Greece & Giannis Antetokounpo, Slovenia & Luka Doncic, Serbia & Nikola Jokic, or maybe Turkey with Ergin Ataman & Shane Larkin in front? 👀
Pick your winners and win prizes here:
basketnews.com/news-176810-eu… – 1:47 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@adaniels33
Great chat on the offseason with Antonio.
-Did the offseason make sense?
-How should the team attack the regular season?
-Bud’s evolution as a coach
-Giannis and Tim Duncan similarities
📺 https://t.co/FdXNPFqynu
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/QflJxxvaUH – 12:10 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rakija Hour from Belgrade
– Champions League match
– Misko (Jokic’s agent) interview
– Reviewing the trip so far
youtube.com/watch?v=HICHMS… – 5:55 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Could an NBA comeback be on the cards for Kostas Antetokounmpo?
Giannis’ younger brother has reportedly had some talks with an NBA team ⤵️
basketnews.com/news-176889-ko… – 5:22 PM
