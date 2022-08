Serbia wins in battle of MVPs between Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Could an NBA comeback be on the cards for Kostas Antetokounmpo?Giannis’ younger brother has reportedly had some talks with an NBA team ⤵️

New @lockedonbucks w/@adaniels33Great chat on the offseason with Antonio.-Did the offseason make sense?-How should the team attack the regular season?-Bud’s evolution as a coach-Giannis and Tim Duncan similarities🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX

Who will win EuroBasket? Greece & Giannis Antetokounpo, Slovenia & Luka Doncic, Serbia & Nikola Jokic, or maybe Turkey with Ergin Ataman & Shane Larkin in front? 👀Pick your winners and win prizes here:

Tonight the last two NBA MVPs will face off in a FIBA game 🔥🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic (2021 & 2022)🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019 & 2020)When had this happened before? At the 2008 Beijing Olympics:🇺🇸 Kobe Bryant (2008)🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki (2007)(via @HellenicBF

As best as I can tell, Davis Bertans and Latvia start the Mavs-centric Europe action today against Turkey at 11:30 a.m. Dallas time. Tyler Dorsey and Greece play some dude named Jokic and Serbia at 1 p.m. Luka and Slovenia against Estonia at 1:30. Canada plays later tonight. – 11:11 AM

Serbia-Greece starts in 1.5 hours. Courtside 1891 is broadcasting it for a fee. I’m not sure if folks will be able to find it for free.If Serbia loses, they’re out. Jokić v Giannis. Hyped up. – 12:40 PM

Tonight is a must-win for Serbia vs. Giannis and Greece. They need it to qualify for next year’s World Cup. The pressure is on. We’ve felt it here all week. It’s a massive, massive game. pic.twitter.com/BsBZ1SDtjb

Of course Zeljko Obradovic is not missing a battle between 🇷🇸 Jokic’s Serbia and 🇬🇷 Giannis’ Greece in Belgrade 😎#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/pmrXDRxMXO

Looks like I have company to watch. @Tobias Harris bff @Boban Marjanovic Going to ask him if he wants to play on the same team as Nikola Jokic. @DNVR_Nuggets @DNVR_Sports #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/0mO5xgfURz

Not a strong start for Joker with 4 turnovers, but he’s a notorious slow starter in these formats. Nikola Mulitinov came in for him a couple minutes ago but Giannis stayed in and did some more work. – 2:13 PM

Mulitinov is legit good. Might see a two big lineup with Joker later in this game. – 2:15 PM

Kostas Antetokounmpo plays like a veteran player against Serbia. His confidence is really high and shows his aggresiveness and his development on both ends. Really good to see him play #SRBGRE

Thansis is trying to be an irritant to Joker right now. – 2:34 PM

Jokic vs. Giannis at Stark ArenaThe two players responsible for the last four MVP’sIconic📸 @RyanGreeneDNVR pic.twitter.com/vp1TiudB0O

Alert: Vasilije Micic and Kostas Antetokounmpo were injured (not in the same play) during the 2nd quarter of Serbia – Greece game. Both of them went to the locker rooms. Extreme anxiety… #SRBGRE

Nikola Jokic with a tough, tough finish over Giannis to take a 46-42 lead and get him up to 9 points.This Belgrade crowd loves it! #DNVRSerbia pic.twitter.com/QLmPy3tLmJ

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an amazing first half vs Serbia: 17 points (4/8 2PTS, 1/2 3PTS, 6/8 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal. Serbia is up by +7 (51-44). #SRBGRE

Serbia’s Vasilije Micic and Greece’s Kostas Antetokounmpo were forced to exit the World Cup Qualifiers game between the two sides

Kostas Antetokounmpo is out for the rest of the game vs Serbia due to an irritation in the patellar tendon of the right foot. #SRBGRE

What a finish from Nikola Mulitinov.Serbia remains up 7 thru three quarters, 70-63. Joker will probably come back in pretty soon. He’s played just 19 of 30 minutes. Giannis has played 25 minutes. – 3:36 PM

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is Greece’s game changer in Belgrade. His energy is contagious to the whole team on both ends. #SRBGRE

How Jokic just made this step back, turnaround, one foot 3 with Giannis all over him in the corner? 🤦🏽‍♂️ – 4:02 PM

BELGRADE — Nikola Jokic might be better than he was last season. – 4:09 PM

That was an EPIC DUEL for the #FIBAWC Qualifiers.Nikola Jokic: 29PTS, 8REB, 6AST.Giannis Antetokounmpo: 40PTS, 8REB, 5AST.Serbia won the game vs Greece in the overtime (100-94). #SRBGRE pic.twitter.com/tIN2a8OEgQ

You know what? Think a Nuggets-Bucks Finals would be pretty, pretty tasty.Joker (29 points) outduels Giannis (40) as Serbia knocks off Greece. – 4:26 PM

Heated battle from two MVPs tonight in Belgrade: 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career-night was not enough, as Serbia with 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic wins a thriller after over time ✊#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/x0lEpCXvDx

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only Greek player who shot free throws in Belgrade (10/14 FT) vs Serbia and Tyler Dorsey talked about it in the press conference.“I’m just very surpised. If you find that in any other game let me know”, he said. #SRBGRE pic.twitter.com/leGnzvQXDD

