Cavaliers remove themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks

Brian Windhorst: The Jazz are beginning their business. They made their first post-Rudy Gobert move earlier this week when they traded Patrick Beverley to the Lakers. [Tim] MacMahon, you said I believe last week that you thought that the Jazz would make a Donovan Mitchell trade before the [regular season] opener. And it sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that. They want to go before training camp . -via ESPN / August 26, 2022