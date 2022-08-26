Cavaliers remove themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks

Ian Begley: Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brian Windhorst: Jazz want to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Donovan Mitchell talks intensify & involve numerous teams + an actual basketball look at Nets (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3RexrNc – 1:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose. – 12:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Fred Katz @FredKatz
An all-trade Knicks mailbag, touching on Donovan Mitchell stuff, if there are any other stars that could pop up, a random Josh Hart stat, Julius Randle’s prospects and more ($1/mo subscription offer inside the link): https://t.co/hg2Yr98dFg pic.twitter.com/H0ax6D3APk – 2:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Donovan Mitchell, if traded, would prefer to be dealt to Knicks, Heat or Nets, per The Athletic’s Tony Jones. Heat doesn’t have enough assets to appeal to Utah. And if you’re Miami, would you trade a billion picks & Herro for him? Not so fast my friend: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:28 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Another lost season for SGA.
Not that Year 1 Chet was going to drastically move the needle but at some point he’s going to sour on this entire ordeal in OKC.
Any team interested in Donovan Mitchell should be making the same calls to Sam Presti. – 11:00 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: NYK’s been mostly conservative in recent years, holding on to assets to be in position to trade for a top player. The opportunity is here. W/teams like CLE interested in Donovan Mitchell, there’s a potential cost to NYK for waiting too long: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Does Kevin Durant door closing open one for Heat with Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Worth noting:
The idea that all Knicks fans will be enraged and will try to burn down MSG if New York doesn’t trade the farm for Donovan Mitchell is not accurate.
That’s a misconception I’ve seen floating around out there… – 5:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Does Kevin Durant door closing open one for Heat with Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK has been mostly conservative over past 2 years, holding on to assets to be in position to trade for a top player. The opportunity is here. With teams like CLE interested in Donovan Mitchell, there is a potential cost to NYK for waiting too long. More: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:00 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
With the news that Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets, the possibility exists that some of the teams which were pursuing him could now turn their attention to Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell instead. Who could make a deal work? sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:49 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Does Kevin Durant door closing open one for Heat with Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:13 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Does Kevin Durant staying with the Nets change Donovan Mitchell trade talks? https://t.co/ZgBR1s2edP pic.twitter.com/nw52cyBpgx – 8:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Rick Pitino says Donovan Mitchell has a ‘Kobe Bryant-type work ethic,’ would ‘love to be a New York Knick’ nj.com/knicks/2022/08… – 5:24 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Iona coach and basketball legend Rick Pitino says his former player Donovan Mitchell would “treasure” being a Knick. – 4:50 PM
Sam Yip @samyip__
Here is a depth chart of the New York Knicks if they don’t get Donovan Mitchell for @Jorge Sierra hoopshype.com/lists/projecte… – 3:20 PM
Brian Windhorst: The Jazz are beginning their business. They made their first post-Rudy Gobert move earlier this week when they traded Patrick Beverley to the Lakers. [Tim] MacMahon, you said I believe last week that you thought that the Jazz would make a Donovan Mitchell trade before the [regular season] opener. And it sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that. They want to go before training camp. -via ESPN / August 26, 2022
