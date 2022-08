Darvin Ham on LeBron James' extension: 'It's huge'

ClutchPoints caught up with the Lakers head coach at the Gala, which honored Oscar De La Hoya, Ozzie Smith, Ray Lewis, Steve Madison, and Ken Goldin for their support over the years. Ham said he’s beyond ecstatic the franchise will be keeping a player of LeBron James’ caliber for the foreseeable future. “It’s huge, man,” Darvin Ham told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It’s huge. LeBron is once-in-a-lifetime player. You only get so many players. Not even so many. You have Bill Russell, you have Wilt Chamberlain, you have Dr. J, you have Moses Malone, you had Larry Bird, Magic [Johnson], you had [Michael] Jordan, you had Allen Iverson, Shaq [O’Neal], Kobe [Bryant], and now it’s LeBron’s time.”Source: Tomer Azarly @ Clutch Points