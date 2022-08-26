Darvin Ham on LeBron James' extension: 'It's huge'

ClutchPoints caught up with the Lakers head coach at the Gala, which honored Oscar De La Hoya, Ozzie Smith, Ray Lewis, Steve Madison, and Ken Goldin for their support over the years. Ham said he’s beyond ecstatic the franchise will be keeping a player of LeBron James’ caliber for the foreseeable future. “It’s huge, man,” Darvin Ham told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It’s huge. LeBron is once-in-a-lifetime player. You only get so many players. Not even so many. You have Bill Russell, you have Wilt Chamberlain, you have Dr. J, you have Moses Malone, you had Larry Bird, Magic [Johnson], you had [Michael] Jordan, you had Allen Iverson, Shaq [O’Neal], Kobe [Bryant], and now it’s LeBron’s time.”
More on this storyline
“It’s once-in-a-lifetime type player that’s gonna be mentioned with the greats and mentioned as THE greatest,” Ham continued. “The things that he was facing coming out of high school and things he had to endure and conquer. He’s passed all tests with flying colors.” -via Clutch Points / August 26, 2022
Jovan Buha: Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will make his return to Milwaukee when the Bucks host the Lakers on Dec. 2, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Lakers will also play in Cleveland on Dec. 6 on TNT, sources say. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / August 16, 2022
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is unbeaten in seven games against the Lakers since taking over two seasons ago, while it will be Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s first meeting of arena tenants since his hiring in May. The game will be the Clippers’ season opener, while the Lakers will open two days earlier, on Oct. 18, at defending champion Golden State, according to a person with knowledge of the schedule. -via Los Angeles Times / August 15, 2022
Former NBA player Eddie House, on “The Odd Couple” podcast, noted that superstars asking for the head coach’s head isn’t uncommon. He likened the Brooklyn Nets’ situation to the time LeBron James asked the Miami Heat to fire head coach Erik Spoelstra: “It’s different when you’re a coach. If you cannot get the superstar guy to buy into what you are doing, it is almost a failed cause.“On every single team I’ve played on, even the team I played on with Bron, they were this close, they wanted Spo [Spoelstra] out but Pat was like, ‘Hell, no! That’s my guy and we gonna win with him.’ It took another leader to say, ‘No, this is how it goes.’ That’s Pat Riley I’m talking about.” -via SportsKeeda / August 26, 2022
CuffsTheLegend: the Russell Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man. LeBron James: Can’t wait for him to go off this season!! -via Twitter @KingJames / August 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.