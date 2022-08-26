Jalen Rose on GOAT debate: Michael Jordan has 10 scoring titles, LeBron James has one

Jalen Rose: When you talk about the best players of all time, you ultimately start talking about who’s the G.O.A.T. And when you talk about G.O.A.T., the first word is ‘greatest.’ That means achieved more than somebody else. And if we’re comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron, for example, Michael Jordan got 10 scoring titles. LeBron James has one. Michael Jordan has been Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA. LeBron hasn’t.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
New Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham calls LeBron extension “huge” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/new… – 1:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver, @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the Pacific division. LeBron’s extension, who got better/worse, how many teams make the playoffs and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268424… – 12:45 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver, @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the Pacific division. LeBron’s extension, who got better/worse, how many teams make the playoffs and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268424… – 10:33 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Added a new stat to our @The_BBall_Index applications that I’ve been calculating all season. It’s very similar to the structure of LEBRON but instead of using box LEBRON as the prior, it uses @DSMok1 BPM from bball-ref. pic.twitter.com/ruu4ra7D2e – 9:14 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by season:
2013 — Durant
2014 — Durant
2015 — Harden
2016 — Harden
2017 — Westbrook
2018 — LeBron
2019 — Harden
2020 — Harden
2021 — Steph
2022 — Trae pic.twitter.com/ex63bfElat – 7:15 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Playoffs (3:04)
🔘 Pelicans (12:25)
🔘 Rivalry wishlist (19:37)
🔘 Bronny (24:11)
🔘 Storylines (29:03)
🔘 LBJ vs Bears (43:20)
🎧 https://t.co/ngCc7fmTvi
🍎 https://t.co/Ex9Dly5ZTb
✳️ https://t.co/VbfUI88mPG
📺 https://t.co/egPPmzumwt
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LQMS7Fppop – 6:04 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Happy Gday Cocamo!! Heem Heem!! Love my brother!! @D19J 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 pic.twitter.com/5Ld1ZaEtaf – 3:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers potential lineup:
Patrick Beverley
Buddy Hield
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Myles Turner
____ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/BXV8PJMQq1 – 9:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron did all of this in one playoffs:
51 PTS | 8 REB | 8 AST
46 PTS | 11 REB | 9 AST
46 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST
45 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST
44 PTS 5 REB | 3 AST
44 PTS | 10 REB | 8 AST
43 PTS | 8 REB | 14 AST
42 PTS | 10 REB | 12 AST
The most 40-point games in a playoff run pic.twitter.com/EzGrzZ8kaT – 8:35 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Pat Bev traded to Lakers for THT
– What’s next for Westbrook?
– There is no way these two are playing together, right? RIGHT?
– LeBron’s extension
– Wait a second did the Jazz just steal THT?
Join us!
youtube.com/watch?v=hBkXnO… – 12:16 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the Lakers desperately needed another defensive culture setter after last season’s tire fire.
LeBron, at his age, shouldn’t be expending the energy on defense he did in the 2020 title run. Beverley is the perfect vet to hold everyone else accountable. – 11:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2022/23 Lakers:
LeBron
Russ
AD
Pat Bev
Reaves
Nunn
Walker IV
Bryant
Toscano-Anderson
A top ___ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/QMXQqx9gAC – 11:36 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Patrick Beverley was EXACTLY what the Lakers needed to add. A consistent, energetic defender who can make it difficult for every opponent. His experience is valuable for a team like Lakers. His teaming up with LeBron, AD, Russ will be fun to watch. #LakeShow – 11:35 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Really hard to believe LeBron signed the long-term extension without assurances of getting more help now. Doubt PatBev is the last Lakers move before the season. – 11:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Patrick Beverley is returning to LA — this time, with LeBron James and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/SHY6XGLIAa – 11:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Can you describe the challenge defensively it is to guard LeBron?
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Kobe has more 60-point games than MJ, KD, LeBron, and Kareem combined. pic.twitter.com/kW4YO6gBTs – 9:55 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My mom doesn’t text, but I asked her which NBA players she could name. For current guys she knew:
Jayson Tatum (“but partly because of your dog”)
LeBron James
Stephen Curry (she said it like Steven)
and… Marcus Smart “because you say he’s underappreciated on the radio a lot.” – 9:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lakers are considering Dennis Schröder again and LeBron James would clearly be up for it 😆
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/eu1n3HOtG7 – 3:52 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m pretty sure my mom could name five NBA players if only because she reads what I write so the names “Russell Westbrook,” “Myles Turner,” “Kyrie Irving,” “Buddy Hield” and “LeBron James” must be seared into her head by now. – 8:58 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Tim Duncan telling LeBron, “it’ll be your league in a little while, but thanks for giving us this year,” but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/2G6aG0UGCx – 8:01 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
🕹️ LeBron James in video games through the years 🎮
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Five lineups we want to see from the Lakers next season based on the current roster:
— The Closers
— The best small-ball grouping
— LeBron with the bench
— Russ plus shooting
— And more:
theathletic.com/3528814/?sourc… – 5:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
NIL is always a popular topic in college sports and the “What if?” game usually sparks conversation. But what if the Fab Five were able to monetize their likeness?
“Just the term ‘Fab Five’ in itself. Boom. Cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching,” — Jalen Rose detroitnews.com/story/sports/c… – 2:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Jalen Rose laments that #Michigan‘s Fab Five missed out on NIL earnings potential: bit.ly/3ciOAqn – 2:28 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
My report on @WashMystics Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4 working out & talking hoops w/ @LeBron James & @Dejounte Murray after @Jamal Crawford @thecrawsover star studded game in Seattle. Natasha put to use the advice LeBron gave her. Overall, incredible season for Cloud #GameRecognizeGame #wnba pic.twitter.com/v2oliD7pxX – 1:59 PM
“Can we retire using ‘Mount Rushmore’? That should be offensive to all of us, especially Native Americans, the Indigenous people who were the first people here before Christopher Columbus,” Rose said. “That land was stolen from them when it was discovered that it contained gold. And 25 years later, to add insult to injury, four American presidents were put on what we call Mount Rushmore on the top of the dead bodies that is buried right underneath. “So, I call for you and for myself — I’m owning this, too — let’s stop using the term ‘Mount Rushmore’ when we’re talking about our favorite rappers, talking about our favorite movies, talking about our favorite players.” -via FOXnews.com / August 20, 2022
Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota introduced a bill Friday to protect the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in response to calls by former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose to retire the use of “Mount Rushmore” when listing all-time greats over claims it is “offensive.” The Mount Rushmore Protection Act prohibits the use of federal funds “to alter, change, destroy or remove the likeness, the name of or any of the faces on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial,” according to a press release from Johnson’s office. -via FOXnews.com / August 20, 2022
Right now, LeBron has just one more year on his current deal. This means that unless he signs an extension, The King is going to be a free agent again next summer. If you ask former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, however, he is adamant that LeBron isn’t going anywhere. According to Rose, the Lakers know that they’re going to be able to keep LeBron in Hollywood beyond this season because of his family (h/t Michael Macasero of sportskeeda): “They know he ain’t leaving now,” Rose said. “So it don’t even matter what happens with the contract. They know they got the house out here, the wife out here, they know the kids out here. -via Clutch Points / August 4, 2022
Eddie House: It’s different when you’re a coach. If you cannot get the superstar guy to buy into what you are doing, it is almost a failed cause. On every single team I’ve played on, even the team I played on with LeBron James, they were this close, they wanted Spo (Erik Spoelstra) out, but Pat Riley was like, ‘Hell, no! That’s my guy, and we gonna win with him.’ It took another leader to say, ‘No, this is how it goes.’ That’s Pat Riley I’m talking about. -via Spotify / August 26, 2022
ClutchPoints caught up with the Lakers head coach at the Gala, which honored Oscar De La Hoya, Ozzie Smith, Ray Lewis, Steve Madison, and Ken Goldin for their support over the years. Ham said he’s beyond ecstatic the franchise will be keeping a player of LeBron James’ caliber for the foreseeable future. “It’s huge, man,” Darvin Ham told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It’s huge. LeBron is once-in-a-lifetime player. You only get so many players. Not even so many. You have Bill Russell, you have Wilt Chamberlain, you have Dr. J, you have Moses Malone, you had Larry Bird, Magic [Johnson], you had [Michael] Jordan, you had Allen Iverson, Shaq [O’Neal], Kobe [Bryant], and now it’s LeBron’s time.” -via Clutch Points / August 26, 2022
“It’s once-in-a-lifetime type player that’s gonna be mentioned with the greats and mentioned as THE greatest,” Ham continued. “The things that he was facing coming out of high school and things he had to endure and conquer. He’s passed all tests with flying colors.” -via Clutch Points / August 26, 2022
StatMuse: Fun Fact: Kobe has more 60-point games than MJ, KD, LeBron, and Kareem combined. pic.twitter.com/kW4YO6gBTs -via Twitter @statmuse / August 24, 2022
Tiger Woods will be the face of the PGA 2K23 cover this year. But, he won’t be the only GOAT in the game. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer, will be included in the popular simulation golf game. 2K is offering the “Michael Jordan Bonus Pack” as part of the pre-order process, allowing golf fans and gamers to use the basketball legend as a golf character. -via NBC Sports / August 22, 2022
Foot Basket: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss calls Michael Jordan the GOAT 👀 -via Twitter / August 14, 2022
