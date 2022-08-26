Pacers, Spurs and Jazz the most 'obvious' partners in Russell Westbrook trade?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ triple-doubles against one team:
— Westbrook against the Pacers
No other active player has more than 7 triple-doubles against a single team. pic.twitter.com/bmbRCTDwGT – 8:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Is Beverley signing with Lakers a sign Westbrook will be off the roster? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/is-… – 7:54 AM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
I keep reading speculation that the Lakers’ acquisition of @Patrick Beverley means Russell Westbrook is gone. I have great respect for Bev and everything he went through to get to the #NBA, but he’s not HOF like Westbrook. That’s just crazy talk. – 6:52 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Russell Westbrook to be off the Lakers’ active roster by the start of training camp?
sportando.basketball/en/russell-wes… – 5:32 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook more likely to be traded or sent home after Patrick Beverley deal, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 10:17 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Are Lakers Less or More Likely to Trade Russell Westbrook After Pat Bev Deal?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10046… – 9:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by season:
2013 — Durant
2014 — Durant
2015 — Harden
2016 — Harden
2017 — Westbrook
2018 — LeBron
2019 — Harden
2020 — Harden
2021 — Steph
2022 — Trae pic.twitter.com/ex63bfElat – 7:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers upgraded their roster in the short and long-term by trading for Patrick Beverley on Thursday.
On Beverley’s fit with the Lakers, the Beverley-Westbrook feud, the mismanagement of THT as an asset, and LA’s future moves: theathletic.com/3537009/2022/0… – 5:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
what does a defense look like guarding a Pat Bev/Westbrook back court? – 1:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti said “there’s something positive that’ll come from this…when we had the injury with Westbrook against the Rockets we went to two conference finals after that…If you’re going to be in the NBA, this is a business with a lot of chaos.” – 10:58 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Last night’s show on the Pat Bev trade @UnderdogFantasy:
– If you’re Kevin Pritchard, why pick up the phone before Opening Night?
– Market leverage/Supply & Demand
– Media Day quotes if Westbrook is still on the team then
– Letting Pat Bev be Pat Bev
📺 https://t.co/OwQoig49tx pic.twitter.com/7R5hRqTcCe – 10:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook on the same team (maybe???) is pretty funny, given their history. – 6:28 AM
Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
Either way, this isn’t the Lakers’ final roster. Another move is coming at some point. They are unlikely to make another deal right away, but the team is still actively pursuing Westbrook deals and other avenues to improve the roster before training camp, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
CuffsTheLegend: the Russell Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man. LeBron James: Can’t wait for him to go off this season!! -via Twitter @KingJames / August 25, 2022
