Carmelo Anthony interested in Knick reunion?

Austin Kent @AustinKent
Carmelo Anthony drilling a game winner – his 43rd point of the night – in triple overtime with a roll of toilet paper up his nose to stop a bleed is an underrated NBA moment. pic.twitter.com/YRNvOsnZdo – 8:07 PM
For years, Anthony has not felt comfortable talking about his childhood in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and the former Murphy Homes in West Baltimore. But as he approaches his 20th season in the NBA, Anthony’s ready to tell his story. “It’s a sigh of relief,” he said. “[There] was so much that I kept bundled up, thinking I was doing the right thing by masking my emotions and not letting anyone know how I feel. I dealt with that for so long.” -via Baltimore Sun / August 25, 2022
He never knew how to talk about his pain, leading to lonely nights, as he had nowhere to go to express his feelings and emotions. Anthony said depression wasn’t discussed in his community, which is why he praises today’s world for being more open about mental health. “I [couldn’t] go to nobody and be like, ‘I’m depressed,’” he said. “They [would] be like, ‘Man, get out of here. Nobody is trying to hear that.’” -via Baltimore Sun / August 25, 2022
